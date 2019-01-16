Wounded Hedge Fund Titan Crispin Odey Isn’t Celebrating His Roaring Comeback

(Bloomberg) -- Considering he just pulled off a stunning turnaround, Crispin Odey sounded unusually restrained.

His main fund gained 53 percent last year as his predictions of doom finally panned out and global equity markets plunged into chaos. Yet those gains aren’t nearly enough to make up for prior losses. And with markets already showing some signs of strength again and the U.K.’s messy divorce from the rest of Europe forcing him to cut one of his profitable bets, the boisterous Brexiteer knows it’s too early to pop the champagne with his investors.

“I will have a party for them in the summer of next year,” said Odey, who turns 60 this month, before erupting into loud laughter. “That will be a time to party.”

Odey bet the farm -- and almost lost it -- three times in a career spanning nearly 30 years, often with sweeping wagers that the market consensus was wrong. While that strategy can rake in eye-popping gains, the losses can be equally stunning: He needs to generate an additional 90 percent just to recoup losses from the three years through 2017.

In an interview ranging from his views on the market to Brexit to how quants are making life difficult for stock pickers, Odey insists last year’s selloff is just the beginning of a slump that will see him vindicated once again. But after the violent ride of the past years, Odey may have become too risky for some investors.

“It’s difficult to support his volatility,” said Erwin Brunner, founder of Zurich-based BrunnerInvest, which once allocated money to Odey’s fund. “You can also invest in Bitcoin. You don’t know what you are buying either.”

Odey is the epitome of a contrarian, someone who takes a big, directional bet against the popular view and then sticks with it. But too much conviction can get in the way of cutting losses. David Einhorn, a Tesla Inc. bear, just closed out the worst year since he started his firm more than two decades ago. Bill Ackman had several short wagers that went painfully wrong, including a very public bet against Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Mark Hart wagered against China for years until he finally gave in.

“I think I can remain at an uncomfortable place for a very long time, and ultimately that is quite valuable,” Odey says. Reminded of the famous saying by John Maynard Keynes that the market can remain “irrational longer than you can remain solvent,” he says that was relevant in 2016 when his fund was in trouble. That’s not the case now.

‘Your Turn’

As he sees it, equity markets have reversed momentum and credit spreads are widening. In a warning that has remained a constant feature of his letters to investors over the last four years, he predicted that a 50 percent decline in equities is possible.

“I had my recession,” said Odey. “Now it’s your turn.”

Odey’s fans and critics alike describe him as bold, but lacking controls. In the middle of the financial crisis, when the representative of a family office asked about risk management, Odey told him that he was just another “crappy” investor and even called him a “jerk.” In the interview, he pointed to hundreds of millions of dollars of his personal wealth that he invests alongside clients. “That’s the risk management.”

“His view of diversification or risk reduction is very, very different from what your typical fund manager would have,” said Richard Philbin, chief investment officer of Wellian Investment Solutions, which no longer invests in Odey’s fund but has client money in other pools run by his firm. “That’s what ultimately makes him the person and the enigma that he is.”

Born into a well-known family -- his grandfather a Tory MP, his mother from an old-line mercantile family -- the University of Oxford alumnus has stomached excruciating losses before. He started his firm in 1991 -- an idea sparked by his wife Nichola Pease -- and initially managed $150 million, including money from hedge-fund titans George Soros and Paul Tudor Jones.

‘Proper Mountaineering’

After a wildly successful start, bets on interest rates and U.K. bonds crashed in 1994 when the U.S. Federal Reserve unexpectedly doubled interest rates. Clients fled and assets slumped to $50 million from $1 billion. Over the next decade, he bounced back with an almost six-fold return.

“That was a proper mountaineering,” Odey says. “This one is a hill climb.”

