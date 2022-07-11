U.S. markets open in 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,870.25
    -31.00 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,103.00
    -207.00 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,046.50
    -105.50 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,754.20
    -15.20 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.10
    -3.69 (-3.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.90
    -9.40 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    19.14
    -0.10 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0088
    -0.0094 (-0.93%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0370
    -0.0640 (-2.06%)
     

  • Vix

    26.40
    +0.32 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1927
    -0.0109 (-0.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5520
    +1.4720 (+1.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,582.96
    -705.54 (-3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.47
    -34.20 (-7.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,166.37
    -29.87 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

Wounded Warrior Project Announces Latest Grants to Support Veterans Service Organization Partners

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) today announced community partnership grants to 28 organizations as part of its ongoing effort to support and build a network of best-in-class military and veterans service organizations. WWP's support of these new and returning partners helps expand the life-changing resources and programs available to America's wounded veterans and their families.

Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) today announced community partnership grants to 28 organizations as part of its ongoing effort to support and build a network of best-in-class military and veterans service organizations. WWP’s support of these new and returning partners helps expand the life-changing resources and programs available to America’s wounded veterans and their families.
Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) today announced community partnership grants to 28 organizations as part of its ongoing effort to support and build a network of best-in-class military and veterans service organizations. WWP’s support of these new and returning partners helps expand the life-changing resources and programs available to America’s wounded veterans and their families.

Learn more about WWP's community partnerships.

"Wounded Warrior Project understands the needs of wounded veterans, service members, caregivers, and military families are growing, and that no single organization can meet these challenges alone," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "By working together with others, we can create a truly integrated and collaborative ecosystem of support, ensuring the military and veteran community is able to thrive long term."

The investment of more than $5.9 million will complement WWP's programs and services by supporting organizations that focus on:

  • brain and mental health

  • suicide prevention

  • whole health and wellness

  • financial wellness

  • family resiliency and connection opportunities for warriors and their families

The organizations receiving grants include:

As part of WWP's commitment to the Hidden Helpers Coalition, a portion of this funding also supports organizations serving children and youth caregivers of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans. WWP, along with Elizabeth Dole Foundation, is a proud co-chair of the Hidden Helpers Coalition, a groundbreaking and collaborative network of over 60 organizations committed to supporting our nation's youngest military caregivers. WWP announced a new $1.5 million fund dedicated to this initiative during a Hidden Helpers Coalition event at the White House in 2021.

These organizations receiving grants include:

Since 2012, WWP has partnered with and supported 212 organizations that assist wounded veterans and families at the local and national level, connecting them with the resources they need to thrive in civilian life.

About Wounded Warrior Project
Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

Wounded Warrior Project(R)
Wounded Warrior Project(R)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wounded-warrior-project-announces-latest-grants-to-support-veterans-service-organization-partners-301583360.html

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Recommended Stories

  • The U.S. is lacking a key aspect of any recession

    When we were younger, there was a point when someone told us that a recession was defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, as measured by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

  • Russia suffers ‘wild shell hunger’ as Ukraine hits arms depots with long-range Western rockets

    Russia is running short of ammunition for its armies fighting in Donbas after Ukraine hit several arms depots with new Western long-range artillery, a pro-Russia blogger has said.

  • Trump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Former US President Donald Trump had harsh words for billionaire Elon Musk at a rally in Alaska Saturday, accusing the Tesla Inc. chief of inconsistency.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityReferring to Musk’s recent pronouncement that he’d never voted Republican un

  • Europe Gas Falls as Return of Key Pipeline Part May Ease Tension

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas fell after Canada said it would return a stranded turbine for a key Russian pipeline to Germany, raising optimism that tensions with Moscow over energy supplies will ease.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityBenchmark futures dropped as much as

  • Australian PM Won’t Respond to Beijing’s ‘Demands’ At Meet

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has ruled out complying with a list of demands from the Chinese government to improve relations between the two countries, complicating attempts to repair diplomatic ties between Canberra and Beijing.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of

  • Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year

    Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralised the invaders reconnaissance group and repelled assaults General Staff report

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 9 JULY 2022, 18:52 On the Kharkiv front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralised the invader's reconnaissance group, and the Ukrainian military also repelled assaults on several fronts.

  • US to Urge India, Japan to Back Plan for Cap on Russia Oil Price

    (Bloomberg) -- US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will use talks with nations including India and Japan to rally support for a new effort aimed at capping prices for Russian oil. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityGranholm is scheduled to meet with counterparts from the Quad

  • Fearing Russian gas shut-off, France's industry turns to oil

    AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France (Reuters) -France's energy-intensive companies are speeding up contingency plans and converting their gas boilers to run on oil as they seek to avoid disruption in the event any further reduction in Russian gas supplies leads to power outages. Gathered over the weekend at a business and economics conference in southern France, several top executives said they were preparing for possible blackouts. "What we've done is we've converted our boilers, so they're capable of running on gas or oil, and we can even switch to coal if we need to," said Florent Menegaux, the boss of Michelin, one of the world's leading tyre-makers.

  • Biden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim Capacity

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityEven if Joe Biden secures a pledge for more oil when he visits Saudi Arabia this week, it may do little to drive down the high fuel prices roiling the global economy.The US president’s visit to a country he once vowed to isolate

  • Putin ‘wants to negotiate’ and ‘looking for interlocutors’ — Klimkin

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to negotiate a way to end the war he started in Ukraine and is putting out feelers to find interlocutors in the West, former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Radio NV on July 11.

  • Germany Poised to Agree on Bailout Terms for Uniper ‘Soon’

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is ready to make a decision on a bailout for Uniper SE “soon” but ongoing talks with the company are “difficult.”Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityUniper - which is heavily dependent on Russian gas - asked the German government for a bailout on Friday, th

  • For the Fed, Easing Too Soon Risks Repeat of Stop-and-Go 1970s

    Just as it proved difficult for the Fed last year to tell when to start raising rates, it is tough to know when to stop. What happens if the economy begins slowing sharply but inflation stays high?

  • Government minister repeats claim Angela Rayner 'opened her legs' in Commons to distract Boris Johnson

    A new government minister has repeated the controversial claim that Angela Rayner "opened her legs" in the Commons to distract Boris Johnson.

  • How the ECB Plans to Keep Markets in Check as It Hikes Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Less than three weeks before embarking on a series of interest-rate increases, the European Central Bank is honing its plans to keep government-bond markets from panicking as it does so.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityA first line of defense against a sovereign

  • Ukraine Latest: Kyiv Slams Canada’s Gas Turbine Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityThe risk of a euro-area recession is growing as the likelihood of natural gas shortages rises and inflation remains at record levels, according to economists polled by Bloomberg. Ukraine’s foreign ministry called on Canada to rev

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Accused of Trying to Damage Grain Harvest

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine accused Russia of trying to choke off the country’s grain harvest by targeting fields and depots in the country’s south.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityRussian natural gas shipments to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany are due to stop on Mo

  • Russian dictator Putin could opt to use nukes if Ukraine liberates Kherson – expert

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could opt to unleash nuclear weapons if Ukraine manages to liberate Kherson, Russian political scientist Andrei Piontkovsky said in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Olena Trybushna on July 8.

  • Global Investors Dump Bonds of Chinese Banks That Lent Heavily to Russia

    For years, foreigners loaded up on debt from Chinese state-owned lenders known as policy banks, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted a rethink of those investments.

  • Analysis: Japan's dovish Kishida may now take defence mantle of slain mentor Abe

    After a strong showing in an election overshadowed by the killing of former premier Shinzo Abe, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may have fresh momentum to hike defence spending on a scale beyond the grasp of his slain mentor. In doing so, Kishida, a moderate from Hiroshima who wants nuclear weapons banned, would expand on Abe's hawkish legacy and ensure support from Liberal Democratic Party hardliners loyal to Abe. The LDP's ruling coalition increased its majority in parliament's upper house two days after Abe, the nation's longest-serving premier and a party power broker, was gunned down during a campaign speech in the western city of Nara.