Wounded Warriors Canada announces TC Energy as presenting sponsor of the National Ride for Mental Health

·3 min read

TORONTO, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Wounded Warriors Canada (WWC) is thrilled to announce TC Energy as the presenting sponsor of the National Ride for Mental Health (RMH). From coast-to-coast, hundreds of riders will join the Ride for Mental Health Presented by TC Energy to bring awareness to the unique mental health needs of our Canadian Armed Forces members, Veterans, First Responders, and their families.

Registration is open! Sign up to prioritize your mental health while raising much-needed funds in support of WWC's mental health services. Whether you ride in a group or on your own, whether you ride from the comfort of your home or out on the open road – it doesn't matter where or how you join – let's come together on Aug. 20 to make a lasting difference for the people serving on our front lines.

"We are incredibly excited to announce TC Energy as the presenting sponsor of our National Ride for Mental Health. As a longstanding partner, TC Energy's generous sponsorship will ensure all participant fundraising directly supports our life-changing mental health programs, at a time when our services are needed more than ever before," Scott Maxwell, Executive Director of WWC.

One of the biggest barriers to progress is the mental health stigma. For Canadian First Responders and active Soldiers, trauma can occur any day on the job – and while we know the challenges and tragic impact mental health injuries have on these individuals and their families, they receive very little support. The statistics present a stark reality for our country and highlight a need for action.

  • 90 per cent of First Responders will be exposed to hundreds of potentially traumatic events throughout their careers.

  • 44.5 per cent of public safety personnel screened positive for a mental health condition from a 2017 study.

  • 20 per cent of spouses of Veterans with PTSD showed signs of depression and 40 per cent of children of Veterans with PTSD showed signs of anxiety.

Through our ongoing partnership, TC Energy helps reduce the stigma of mental health and contributes to building strong, resilient communities.

"TC Energy is honoured to be the presenting sponsor for the Ride for Mental Health, and I am personally proud to work for a company that prioritizes mental health and is committed to breaking down the associated stigmas in our communities. Whether you have experienced mental health illness directly or indirectly, the impacts can affect us all. Like so many Canadians, my family has experienced the consequences of mental illness and I know firsthand the hurt and pain it can cause. It's important we talk about it – it's okay not to be okay. I look forward to riding alongside many of my colleagues and giving back to this important cause," shares John Mikkelsen, Director, Power Business Development, TC Energy.

About Wounded Warriors Canada:

As a mental health service provider, Wounded Warriors Canada (WWC) provides a range of clinically facilitated programs specifically developed to support the unique needs of Veterans, First Responders and their families. WWC programs support individuals, couples, spouses, surviving spouses, and children of those who serve or have served our country and communities.

WWC also provides leading-edge trauma-informed workplace training geared towards helping make trauma exposure management a new professional standard for uniformed service personnel.

About TC Energy:

We are a vital part of everyday life — delivering the energy millions of people rely on to power their lives in a sustainable way. Thanks to a safe, reliable network of natural gas and liquids pipelines, along with power generation and storage facilities, wherever life happens — we're there. Guided by our core values of safety, innovation, responsibility, collaboration and integrity, our people make a positive difference in the communities where we operate across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

TC Energy's common shares trade on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. To learn more, visit us at TCEnergy.com.

SOURCE Wounded Warriors Canada

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/03/c2960.html

