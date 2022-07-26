Wounded Warriors Canada and Homewood Health Announce National Partnership Aimed at Enhancing Mental Health Care for Veterans and First Responders

GUELPH, ON, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Wounded Warriors Canada and Homewood Health are proud to announce a new national partnership that will work to enhance mental health care for Veterans, First Responders and their families while working to streamline access to care.

A longstanding leader in mental health, Homewood Health has been providing support to Veterans from across Canada since the First World War. Today, Homewood is one of the largest providers of mental health care to Veterans, First Responders and their families - providing compassionate and evidence-based treatment with specialized expertise in trauma, depression, anxiety, substance use and concurrent conditions. Support tailored to needs is delivered across a comprehensive continuum of services which includes employee assistance programs, online resources, outpatient services and more intensive programs - including its renowned Guardians inpatient program offered at Homewood Health Centre in Guelph, Ontario and Homewood Ravensview in Victoria, British Columbia.

Wounded Warriors Canada is a national mental health service provider specializing in group-based trauma therapy and trauma informed training for the Veteran and First Responder sector. As an organization dedicated solely to supporting trauma exposed professionals, Wounded Warriors Canada has become a leader in providing culturally specific services to support the unique and complex mental health needs of those who serve, have served, and their families.

This innovative national partnership brings together two leaders in the Veteran and First Responder mental health sector and will include several key components:

Knowledge & Training – Both organizations bring specialized skills and knowledge which can benefit their clients, members and others across the country. As part of this innovative partnership, Homewood Health will be providing Wounded Warriors Canada's occupational awareness training course, Introduction to Trauma Exposed Professionals, to its clinicians as well as its client-facing teams across the country. The course was clinically developed for healthcare workers who support trauma exposed professionals and will support increased learner competencies with respect to the divide that exists between civilian and military/public safety culture; operational stressors; and the unique workplace cultures.

Service Delivery and Access – Homewood Health and Wounded Warriors Canada are committed to reducing navigational barriers to accessing care and will be working on strategies to make accessing the right care both simpler and faster including establishing a joint referral process that will help integrate specialized mental health care for members and their families seeking support.

Education and Awareness – Mental health education and awareness is a central pillar of Wounded Warriors Canada's efforts across the country. The organizations will work together on initiatives to help reduce stigma while raising awareness and funds to support the development and delivery of innovative new programs and services benefiting trauma exposed professionals.

Additional Collaboration – Identifying collaboration opportunities to further enhance access and delivery of mental health services for Veterans, First Responders and their families.

Scott Maxwell, Executive Director of Wounded Warriors Canada, commented, "When service providers work together, and are driven by a collaborative spirit that forms the basis of this partnership, our injured Veterans, First Responders and their families are, deservedly, the winners. We look forward to all that we're going to be able to accomplish together and thank the Homewood Health team for all they do to help those who serve."

Jagoda Pike, President & CEO of Homewood Health Inc. and Homewood Health Centre, stated, "We are excited to announce this innovative partnership with Wounded Warriors Canada. Our two organizations share a common history and deep commitment to Veteran and First Responder mental health and we look forward to working together to provide better ways of supporting injured Veterans, First Responders and their families across our range of services."

National Ride for Mental Health

As part of this national partnership, Homewood Health and Wounded Warriors Canada will soon be sharing exciting information regarding this year's National Ride for Mental Health (RMH) on August 20 - a non-competitive, inclusive, community focused cycling event raising much needed funds to support the mental health of our Veterans, First Responders and their families.

About Wounded Warriors Canada:

Wounded Warriors Canada offers a range of clinically facilitated programs that have been specifically developed to support the unique needs of Veterans, First Responders and their families. Their programs support individuals, couples, spouses, surviving spouses, and children of those who serve or have served our country and communities. The organization also provides leading-edge trauma-informed workplace training geared towards helping make trauma exposure management a new professional standard for uniformed service personnel.

About Homewood Health:

For over a century, Homewood Health has been trusted by Canadians to provide expert mental health and addiction support. With the largest number of mental health beds in Canada and through partnerships with leading organizations, research scientists, provincial and federal governments and our national network of over 6,000 employees and clinical experts, we achieve outstanding outcomes every day. Our unique and comprehensive stepped care continuum is trusted by thousands of organizations and millions of Canadians and provides the most complete range of mental health services available nationally – from organizational support & training programs to employee assistance & mental health programs as well as specialized expertise in assessments, return to work, recovery management and family support – all supported by our medical and mental health expertise in our flagship inpatient treatment facilities: Homewood Health Centre, Homewood Ravensview and The Residence at Homewood. We are redefining mental health and addiction services to help Canadians live healthier, more productive and more fulfilling lives. For more information please visit: www.homewoodhealth.com.

