Woven Sacks Market Poised to Garner US$ 3.84 Bn by 2029; Increased Adoption of Cost-effective Packaging Solutions to Drive Sales Opportunities, Opines TMR

·5 min read

The woven sacks market to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2021-2029. Growing product use in agriculture, farming, and construction industries is estimated to boost sales opportunities in the market.

Expansion of the building & construction sector in Asia Pacific is anticipated to boost regional market growth

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woven Sacks Market: Overview

Woven sacks are manufactured using a wide range of materials such as threads, fabric, back seam glue, and crip tape apart from HDPE and PP. Moreover, companies operating in the global woven sacks market are increasing their focus on manufacturing products using jute.

Transparency_Market_Research_Logo
Transparency_Market_Research_Logo

The analysts at Transparency Market Research note that the global woven sacks market expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2021–2029

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=52944

Woven Sacks Market: Key Findings

  • Manufacturers to Witness High Demand for Pinch Bottom Sacks

The adoption of pinch bottom sacks is increasing among end-use industries owing to their several advantages such as exceptional resistant against moisture and high strength barrier. As a result, players operating in the woven sacks market are likely to experience increased product demand in the years ahead.

  • Increased Product Use in Building and Construction Activities Creates Lucrative Avenues in Global Market

In the construction sector, woven sacks are increasingly being used in the transportation of various materials such as sand, cement, lime, and gypsum. Thus, the growth in the number of building and construction activities is expected to boost the demand for woven sacks in the upcoming years.

Request for Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=52944

Woven Sacks Market: Growth Boosters

  • Besides the construction industry, woven sacks are in high demand in the agriculture industry. Surge in middle-class population in emerging economies and increase in land area being utilized for farming activities across the globe are expected to help in the expansion of the agricultural sector across the world. This factor, in turn, is estimated to boost the growth of the woven sacks market in the near future.

In the recent years, there is a surge in the demand for different agricultural inputs, including fertilizers and hybrid seeds. In addition, the number of different agriculture allied services, including warehousing and cold storage centers are increasing in emerging economies such as India. These factors are anticipated to translate into high sales opportunities for players operating in the woven sacks market.

  • Different product manufacturing companies today are increasing the use of flexible packaging solutions owing to their diverse advantages such as cost-effectiveness, lightweight, and durable nature. Increased inclination among companies toward the use of woven sacksas a flexible packaging solution is projected to create lucrative opportunities in the market.

  • Woven sacks are manufactured using 100% virgin polypropylene resin. Thus, they are ideal for use in the transportation and storage of different types of chemicals. Thus, increased import and export of different chemicals across the globe is projected to offer promising demand opportunities in the global woven sacks market in the upcoming years.

  • The market is expected to witness growth avenues in the Asia Pacific region owing to increased building and construction activities in urban and rural areas of the region

  • Several companies engaged in food & beverages, agricultural products, and chemical products manufacturing are inclining toward use of automation of their packaging activities. Considering this factor, numerous woven sack manufacturers are growing efforts to develop products that are machine friendly.

Buy an exclusive Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=52944&ltype=S

Woven Sacks Market: Key Players

The report performs profiling of some of the key players operating in the woven sacks market. Thus, the research document gives all crucial data including company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, recent developments, and business strategies of all players profiled in the market report.

Some of the key players in the woven sacks market are:

  • Mondi Plc.

  • Berry Global, Inc.

  • Muscat Polymers Pvt. Ltd.

  • UFlex Ltd.

  • Bang Polypack

  • Mansarovar Agro Sacks Private Limited

  • Al-Tawfiq Company

  • Commercial Syn Bags Limited

  • Da Nang Plastic Joint Stock Company

  • United Bags Inc

Global Woven Sacks Market Segmentation

Woven Sacks Market by Product

  • Open Mouth Sack

  • Pinch Bottom Sack

  • Gusseted Sacks

  • Valve Sacks

  • Others

Woven Sacks Market by Material

  • Polypropylene (PP)

  • High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Woven Sacks Market by End Use

  • Building & Construction

  • Agriculture

  • Chemicals

  • Food

Woven Sacks Market by Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Explore Latest Reports by TMR:

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact
Mr Rohit Bhisey
Tansparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/woven-sacks-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/woven-sacks-market-poised-to-garner-us-3-84-bn-by-2029-increased-adoption-of-cost-effective-packaging-solutions-to-drive-sales-opportunities-opines-tmr-301388755.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

