Woven Sacks Market Poised to Garner US$ 3.84 Bn by 2029; Increased Adoption of Cost-effective Packaging Solutions to Drive Sales Opportunities, Opines TMR
The woven sacks market to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2021-2029. Growing product use in agriculture, farming, and construction industries is estimated to boost sales opportunities in the market.
Expansion of the building & construction sector in Asia Pacific is anticipated to boost regional market growth
ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woven Sacks Market: Overview
Woven sacks are manufactured using a wide range of materials such as threads, fabric, back seam glue, and crip tape apart from HDPE and PP. Moreover, companies operating in the global woven sacks market are increasing their focus on manufacturing products using jute.
The analysts at Transparency Market Research note that the global woven sacks market expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2021–2029
Woven Sacks Market: Key Findings
Manufacturers to Witness High Demand for Pinch Bottom Sacks
The adoption of pinch bottom sacks is increasing among end-use industries owing to their several advantages such as exceptional resistant against moisture and high strength barrier. As a result, players operating in the woven sacks market are likely to experience increased product demand in the years ahead.
Increased Product Use in Building and Construction Activities Creates Lucrative Avenues in Global Market
In the construction sector, woven sacks are increasingly being used in the transportation of various materials such as sand, cement, lime, and gypsum. Thus, the growth in the number of building and construction activities is expected to boost the demand for woven sacks in the upcoming years.
Woven Sacks Market: Growth Boosters
Besides the construction industry, woven sacks are in high demand in the agriculture industry. Surge in middle-class population in emerging economies and increase in land area being utilized for farming activities across the globe are expected to help in the expansion of the agricultural sector across the world. This factor, in turn, is estimated to boost the growth of the woven sacks market in the near future.
In the recent years, there is a surge in the demand for different agricultural inputs, including fertilizers and hybrid seeds. In addition, the number of different agriculture allied services, including warehousing and cold storage centers are increasing in emerging economies such as India. These factors are anticipated to translate into high sales opportunities for players operating in the woven sacks market.
Different product manufacturing companies today are increasing the use of flexible packaging solutions owing to their diverse advantages such as cost-effectiveness, lightweight, and durable nature. Increased inclination among companies toward the use of woven sacksas a flexible packaging solution is projected to create lucrative opportunities in the market.
Woven sacks are manufactured using 100% virgin polypropylene resin. Thus, they are ideal for use in the transportation and storage of different types of chemicals. Thus, increased import and export of different chemicals across the globe is projected to offer promising demand opportunities in the global woven sacks market in the upcoming years.
The market is expected to witness growth avenues in the Asia Pacific region owing to increased building and construction activities in urban and rural areas of the region
Several companies engaged in food & beverages, agricultural products, and chemical products manufacturing are inclining toward use of automation of their packaging activities. Considering this factor, numerous woven sack manufacturers are growing efforts to develop products that are machine friendly.
Woven Sacks Market: Key Players
The report performs profiling of some of the key players operating in the woven sacks market. Thus, the research document gives all crucial data including company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, recent developments, and business strategies of all players profiled in the market report.
Some of the key players in the woven sacks market are:
Mondi Plc.
Berry Global, Inc.
Muscat Polymers Pvt. Ltd.
UFlex Ltd.
Bang Polypack
Mansarovar Agro Sacks Private Limited
Al-Tawfiq Company
Commercial Syn Bags Limited
Da Nang Plastic Joint Stock Company
United Bags Inc
Global Woven Sacks Market Segmentation
Woven Sacks Market by Product
Open Mouth Sack
Pinch Bottom Sack
Gusseted Sacks
Valve Sacks
Others
Woven Sacks Market by Material
Polypropylene (PP)
High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
Woven Sacks Market by End Use
Building & Construction
Agriculture
Chemicals
Food
Woven Sacks Market by Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
