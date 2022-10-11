Wow, Booritos are on Booreal now

Private social networking app BeReal isn't known for brand advertising, but early BeReal adopter Chipotle is looking to change that. The brand is celebrating its return of the Boorito, Chipotle's first time doing the promo since 2019, by giving BeReal users the chance to win 52 free burritos for a year.

For one day only, October 31, customers can participate in the “BooReal sweepstakes” by taking a BeReal photo on Halloween while wearing a costume at a Chipotle restaurant, with the hashtag #booritosweepstakes. Participants must either share the photo to Instagram Stories and tag @chipotle or email sweepstakes@chipotle.com with "BooReal Sweepstakes" in the subject line.

Chipotle will choose 10 winners. They must have a Chipotle Rewards account to redeem one free burrito entreé per week. The BooReal sweepstakes will end at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Customers do not need to purchase Chipotle items to qualify for the giveaway. However, they need to be a legal U.S. resident in the United States, Canada or the District of Columbia. Only customers 13 years old or older can participate and must have a BeReal and Instagram account.

Chipotle’s new “BooReal sweepstakes” isn’t surprising as the brand has been on BeReal since April, sharing promo codes with users. Plus, Chipotle Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt has said that 50% of Chipotle’s customer base are Gen Z or millennials. So, it’s no wonder Chipotle has young burrito eaters “friending” them on an app that's dominated by Gen Z and millennials. As of May, Chipotle reportedly had 2,000 friends on BeReal.

"After two years of celebrating virtually, we're leveling up the in-person experience with fun activations on social that will help bring fans together on Halloween,” Brandt said in a statement today.

However, BeReal is known as the “anti-Instagram,” so having a brand post photos to engage with customers can be seen as inauthentic and kind of pushy -- in our opinion. BeReal is intended for users to take a photo within the first two minutes of getting a notification. Users waiting until they dress up in a costume and travel to their nearest Chipotle to take a photo defeats the purpose of the app.

Story continues

Also, because BeReal is for “real friends,” users aren’t hungry for followers like they are on Instagram. This could explain why Chipotle is asking for engagement on both platforms.

BeReal is against ads, and would rather consider paid features or subscriptions to keep the app going, according to a recent report.

As part of the Halloween promo, the restaurant chain is also giving away $5,000 to four Chipotle Rewards members via Cash App. Users can look for a “Giveaway Tweet” on Chipotle’s Twitter account -- @ChipotleTweets. There will be giveways on October 13, October 20, October 25, and October 27.