WOW Factor: North Florida career expo, and its $1 million employer investment, pays off

One after another, school buses rolled in and unloaded thousands of ninth-graders — all unaware of what they were about to see. They entered through black iron gates and were greeted by upbeat songs piping through a mega speaker. A volunteer shouts, "Welcome to WOW" into a microphone as they pass by.

WOW stands for Worlds of Work, an interactive career expo that allowed students to hear from professionals from 10 different industry sectors and learn about job opportunities in North Florida.

A giant inflatable arch resembled a colon – part of it was healthy while other parts included cancer and polyps – created a gateway into the healthcare world. Healthcare workers, including nurses and technicians, guided students through tasks and duties they do on the job.

From patient in-take verification to saving a stroke victim, students soaked it in. At the Eye Associates of Tallahassee station, students dressed in scrubs and gloves and handled real pig eyeballs that were donated for the day. Students were given a scalpel to mimic incisions for cataract surgeries.

At the birthing station, Jennifer Nogal, a ninth-grader from Jefferson County, assisted in a simulated delivery of a baby by a special training mannequin used at Keiser University. She pulled the newborn from the mannequin's body, along with a mock placenta.

"It felt really weird taking the baby out," Nogal confessed, through her giggles. But, despite calling the childbirth simulation "disgusting," she enjoyed the overall event.

"It's really interesting and fun," said the 15-year-old. "I like seeing all the different things and seeing what I want to do in my future and everything ... I'm having a great time figuring out what I like to do."

WOW makes history with its inaugural event

The two-day event bused in more than 3,000 students, including students from Gadsden, Franklin, Jefferson and Wakulla counties to Tallahassee Community College and Lively Technical College.

Story continues

Students got a chance to weld and learn about wrapping buses with specially made signage materials. They took home spice blends they made in the culinary station. They learned about how to be a social media influencer and how to do on-the-spot coding. And much more.

The event is modeled after a Worlds of Work event in Alabama that impressed local business and education leaders when they saw it in person on several trips hosted by the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce.

For this inaugural event, the Chamber served as a facilitator and worked with several partners to put on the community event, including CareerSource Capital Region, Leon County Schools, Tallahassee Community College and Lively Technical School.

Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Sue Dick called the event "remarkable."

"It's never been done in our community or the state of Florida," Dick said. "This a partnership with Leon County Schools and a commitment to expose ninth-graders, when they arrive, to get off a bus and to literally walk through four different zones or worlds of industry that they had never really seen.

Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna said he walked through the different worlds and said he was "blown away."

"The kids are so excited to be here. All you hear is, 'I had no idea. I had no idea,' " Hanna said. "You hear all these comments from these 14- and 15-year-olds about these different job options and job opportunities right here in our community that they just never knew about. And so that's why this Worlds of Work event today is just a dream come true."

The event, he said, was the result of "a lot of hard work" by various institutions and groups. Hanna said it showed viable career paths, including technical education, a path that's received bipartisan support and often puts people in a job without a traditional college education.

Leon County School Board Member Marcus Nicolas said what's missing in today's educational system are experiential learning opportunities, and the WOW event offered a means toward bridging that gap.

Nicolas said the event, particularly with the strong number of employers who participated, shows "perspectives have opened up."

"We have over 200 employers here that vary from all different industries," he said. "It's not just the healthcare industry. There are so many different pathways within the healthcare industry that the students have been exposed to that they had no idea even existed."

"So when they go in, as they hone in and narrow in on what they actually want to do, they can even be more intentional and more specific about choosing maybe to work with elderly people as opposed to just working with babies. This is just wonderful."

Economic impact of WOW event

Behind the scenes, work to bring the event to fruition began in February. Coordinators met monthly to iron out details and logistics.

More than 150 volunteers pitched in to help for the two-day event aimed mostly at ninth-graders. The latter part of each day was opened up to 10th- through 12th-graders.

The event represented a large investment in time and resources, said Corrie Melton, the Chamber's vice president of membership and talent development.

She estimates that in employee time alone devoted to have staffers at the event would have cost companies about half a million dollars.

"By the time you bring into account any kind of activities they've built in and the kind of equipment that they've had to bring on site ... we're looking at well over a million dollars in employer investment," Melton said.

Shyam Mistry, dean of academic affairs at Keiser University, said all of the companies and organizations came to the event and brought "everything they had."

"They all are here for the same reason and that's to instill some type of messaging to our youth to look for careers, instill early learning from your parents, your brothers, your sisters, what opportunities exist there in the career field. To have ninth graders here is really amazing, because this community hasn't really done that before."

Contact Reporter TaMaryn Waters at tlwaters@tallahassee.com. Follow @TaMarynWaters on X.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: North Florida Worlds of Work career expo wows students