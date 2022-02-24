U.S. markets open in 1 hour 50 minutes

WOW! REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

·13 min read
In this article:
  • WOW

Full year High-Speed Data Revenue from continuing operations of $399.1 million, up 11% from 2020

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WideOpenWest, Inc. ("WOW!" or the "Company") (NYSE: WOW), one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers, today announced financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/WOW! Internet, Cable &amp; Phone)
(PRNewsfoto/WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone)

Financial Highlights (1)(2)

  • Fourth quarter Total Revenue from continuing operations of $178.3 million, a decrease of $8.7 million, or 5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020

  • Full year Total Revenue from continuing operations of $725.7 million, a decrease of $4.5 million, or 1%, compared to the corresponding period of 2020

  • Fourth quarter HSD Revenue from continuing operations totaled $100.5 million, an increase of $4.9 million, or 5%, compared to fourth quarter of 2020

  • Full year HSD Revenue from continuing operations totaled $399.1 million, an increase of $40.1 million, or 11%, compared to the corresponding period of 2020

  • Net Loss from continuing operations was $2.2 million and $68.6 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021

  • Fourth quarter Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA was $69.0 million, a decrease of $0.1 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020

  • Fourth quarter Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA margin of 38.7% compared to 37.0% for the fourth quarter of 2020

  • Full year Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA was $261.6 million, an increase of $20.9 million, or 9%, compared to the corresponding period of 2020

  • Full year Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA margin of 36.0% compared to 33.0% for the corresponding period of 2020

  • Added 2,200 HSD RGUs in the fourth quarter and 12,900 HSD RGUs during 2021

1

Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures," and "Subscriber Information" in this Press Release for definitions and information related to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the closestcomparable GAAP measures and why our management thinks it is beneficial to present such non-GAAP measures.

2

On June 30, 2021, the Company announced the pending sale of certain assets together with certain liabilities of five service areas. On September 1, 2021 and November 1, 2021, the Company announced the completion of the sale of two and three of the five service areas, respectively. For presentation purposes related to this announcement, the related assets, liabilities and financial results of these five service areas were classified as discontinued operations. Refer to tables that follow for the reconciliation of continuing and discontinued operations.

Business Highlights

  • Completed the second sale in November of three service areas to Astound Broadband for $661 million

  • Received credit upgrade from both Moody's and S&P to B1/BB- respectively on transformative deleveraging

  • Closed refinancing with a new credit facility in December, consisting of $730 million term loan B and $250 million revolver

  • Announced first greenfield markets in Seminole County and Orange County, Florida

"This past year has been one of the most consequential years in WOW!'s history. We continued to execute our strategy, growing high-speed data revenue from continuing operations by more than 11% from last year, increasing pro forma adjusted EBITDA by nearly 9% and dramatically lowering our leverage ratio to become a low-leverage, high-growth company," said Teresa Elder, WOW!'s CEO." This enabled us to launch our first greenfield markets in Seminole County and Orange County, Florida which is an exciting next step in WOW!'s growth as we look forward to delivering choice, reliability and the value of WOW! to all of our customers."

"We transformed the financial position of WOW! and continue to make great progress in executing our broadband-first strategy as our high-speed data business now makes up the majority of our revenue," said John Rego, WOW!'s CFO. "These great results drove margin expansion for the fourth quarter and full year and positions us well for future growth in 2022."

Revenue
Total Revenue from continuing operations was $178.3 million and $725.7 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, down $8.7 million and $4.5 million as compared to the corresponding periods in 2020.

Total Subscription Revenue from continuing operations for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 was $165.1 million and $672.0 million, down $6.1 million, or 4%, and $0.1 million, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2020. The decreases were driven by a shift in service offering mix, as we continue to experience a reduction in Video and Telephony RGUs. These decreases were offsetby increases in average revenue per unit ("ARPU"), as HSD customers continue to purchase higher speed tiers; coupled with HSD and Video rate increases issued in 2021 and an increase in volume attributable exclusively to the addition of HSD subscribers.

Other Business Services Revenue from continuing operations totaled $5.4 million and $22.3 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, down $0.3 million and $1.1 million as compared to the corresponding periods in 2020. These decreases were primarily due to decreases in data center revenue.

Other Revenue from continuing operations totaled $7.8 million and $31.4 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, down $2.3 million and $3.3 million compared to the corresponding periods in 2020, primarily due to decreases in advertising, service call fee, and line assurance revenue.

Costs and Expenses
Operating Expenses (excluding Depreciation and Amortization) from continuing operations totaled $89.5 million and $376.4 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, down $9.1 million, or 9%, and $28.8 million, or 7%, compared to the corresponding periods in 2020 primarily due to lower direct operating expenses.

Selling, General, and Administrative expenses from continuing operations totaled $42.4 million and $175.2 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, down $2.8 million, or 6%, and up $5.0 million, or 3%, compared to the corresponding periods in 2021. The decrease for the quarter-to-date period is primarily related to a decrease in marketing expenses. The increase for the year-to-date period is primarily attributable to increases in marketing, compensation (including stock compensation), professional service and legal expenses associated with the sale of five of our markets and the refinancing of our long-term debt, partially offset by decreases in costs associated with digital transformation initiatives.

Net Loss (Income)
Net Loss from continuing operations for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 was $2.2 million and $68.6 million, compared to $33.9 million and $108.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA
Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 was $69.0 million and $261.6 million, a decrease of $0.1 million and increase of $20.9 million, compared to the corresponding periods in 2020. Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA margin was 38.7% and 36.0% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to 37.0% and 33.0% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Subscribers
WOW! reported Total Subscribers from continuing operations of 532,900 as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 10,000, or 2%, compared to December 31, 2020, up 1,300 compared to September 30, 2021. HSD RGUs totaled 511,700 as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 12,900, or 3%, compared to December 31, 2020, up 2,200 compared to September 30, 2021.

Edge-Outs
Edge-Out Projects from continuing operations reached a total of 78,200 homes passed and 19,300 Subscribers since inception.

The 2019 Edge-Out projects from continuing operations include 2,000 Subscribers, which represents 19.6% penetration on such nodes. The 2020 Edge-Out projects from continuing operations include 700 Subscribers, which represents 20.6% penetration on such nodes. The 2021 Edge-Out projects from continuing operations include 600 Subscribers, which represents 30.0% penetration on such nodes.

Capital Expenditures
Capital Expenditures from continuing operations totaled $162.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, representing a decrease of $9.1 million, or 5%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2020.The decrease is primarily due to a decrease in expenditures related to customer premise equipment ("CPE") partially offset by network enhancements focused on increasing bandwidth capacity, standardization and reliability to meet the needs of our customers. Capital Expenditures for the year ended December 31, 2021 equates to 22% of Total Revenue from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Liquidity and Leverage
As of December 31, 2021, the total outstanding amount of long-term debt and finance lease obligations was $752.7 million, and cash and cash equivalents were $193.2 million, the majority of which is being held for the remaining income taxes as a result of the sale of our service areas, due in April 2022. Total Net Leverage, adjusting for cash held for taxes, as of December 31, 2021, was 2.7X on a LTM Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA basis, up from 2.6X at September 30, 2021, and undrawn revolver capacity totaled $250.0 million.

First Quarter and Full Year 2022 Guidance








Q1 2022


Full Year 2022

HSD Revenue


$99.0 - $102.0 million


$427.0 - $430.0 million

Total Revenue


$171.0 - $174.0 million


$708.0 - $711.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA


$65.0 - $68.0 million


$281.0 - $284.0 million






HSD net additions


2,300 - 2,700


14,000 - 17,000

Webcast
WOW! will host a webcast on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern to discuss the operating and financial results contained in this press release. The conference call and webcast will be broadcast live on the Company's investor relations website at ir.wowway.com. Those parties interested in participating can use the information as follows:

Call Date:

Thursday, February 24, 2022


Call Time:

8:00 a.m. Eastern


Dial In:

(888) 330-3556


International:

(646) 960-0826


Conf. ID:

4844814












A replay of the call will be available on February 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET, on the investor relations website or by telephone. To access the telephone replay, which will be available until March 8, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET, please dial (800) 770-2030 and use conference ID 4844814.

WIDEOPENWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)




December 31,



2021


2020



(in millions, except share data)

Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents


$

193.2


$

12.4

Accounts receivable—trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4.3 and $6.7, respectively



40.9



44.4

Accounts receivable—other, net



17.2



2.8

Prepaid expenses and other



30.7



16.0

Current assets held for sale





39.2

Total current assets



282.0



114.8

Right-of-use lease assets—operating



17.2



22.1

Property, plant and equipment, net



722.3



720.9

Franchise operating rights



620.1



620.1

Goodwill



225.1



225.1

Intangible assets subject to amortization, net



1.7



1.9

Other non-current assets



38.3



42.1

Non-current assets held for sale





740.0

Total assets


$

1,906.7


$

2,487.0

Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)







Current liabilities







Accounts payable—trade


$

50.3


$

32.4

Accrued interest



0.8



4.0

Current portion of long-term lease liability—operating



5.1



5.8

Accrued liabilities and other



218.7



79.7

Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations



17.9



37.5

Current portion of unearned service revenue



28.1



28.6

Current liabilities held for sale





47.9

Total current liabilities



320.9



235.9

Long-term debt and finance lease obligations—less current portion and debt issuance costs



723.5



2,228.5

Long-term lease liability—operating



13.8



19.0

Deferred income taxes, net



257.6



200.6

Other non-current liabilities



20.1



13.1

Non-current liabilities held for sale





2.3

Total liabilities



1,335.9



2,699.4

Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity (deficit):







Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding





Common stock, $0.01 par value, 700,000,000 shares authorized; 96,225,910 and 95,187,161 issued as
of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 87,392,088 and 86,847,797 outstanding as
of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



1.0



1.0

Additional paid-in capital



348.5



333.8

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





(6.5)

Accumulated income (deficit)



310.5



(460.0)

Treasury stock at cost, 8,833,822 and 8,339,364 shares as of December 31, 2021 and
December 31, 2020, respectively



(89.2)



(80.7)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)



570.8



(212.4)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)


$

1,906.7


$

2,487.0

WIDEOPENWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED

(unaudited)




Three months ended


Three months ended



December 31, 2021


December 31, 2020



Continued


Discontinued


Total


Continued


Discontinued


Total



(in millions, except per share data)

Revenue:



















HSD


$

100.5


$

7.7


$

108.2


$

95.6


$

55.1


$

150.7

Video



51.0



4.8



55.8



60.3



38.7



99.0

Telephony



13.6



1.1



14.7



15.3



7.1



22.4

Total subscription services revenue



165.1



13.6



178.7



171.2



100.9



272.1

Other business services



5.4





5.4



5.7



0.4



6.1

Other



7.8



0.8



8.6



10.1



4.9



15.0

Total revenue



178.3



14.4



192.7



187.0



106.2



293.2




















Costs and expenses:



















Operating (excluding depreciation and
amortization)



89.5



5.9



95.4



98.6



37.3



135.9

Selling, general and administrative



42.4



1.1



43.5



45.2



0.8



46.0

Depreciation and amortization



43.3





43.3



39.5



20.3



59.8

Impairment losses on intangibles and
goodwill









14.0





14.0




175.2



7.0



182.2



197.3



58.4



255.7

Income (loss) from operations



3.1



7.4



10.5



(10.3)



47.8



37.5

Other income (expense):



















Interest (expense) income



(10.9)





(10.9)



(31.9)



(0.7)



(32.6)

Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net





311.7



311.7



(0.3)



(0.1)



(0.4)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



(3.2)





(3.2)







Other income, net



7.1





7.1



(0.2)



0.4



0.2

(Loss) income before provision for
income taxes



(3.9)



319.1



315.2



(42.7)



47.4



4.7

Income tax benefit



1.7



(86.3)



(84.6)



8.8



(10.4)



(1.6)

Net (loss) income


$

(2.2)


$

232.8


$

230.6


$

(33.9)


$

37.0


$

3.1




















(Loss) earnings per share



















Basic


$

(0.03)


$

2.80


$

2.77


$

(0.39)


$

0.43


$

0.04

Diluted


$

(0.03)


$

2.80


$

2.77


$

(0.39)


$

0.43


$

0.04

Weighted-average common shares
outstanding



















Basic



83,031,566









81,816,946







Diluted



83,031,566









81,816,946








WIDEOPENWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE YEAR ENDED

(unaudited)




Year ended


Year ended



December 31, 2021


December 31, 2020



Continued


Discontinued


Total


Continued


Discontinued


Total



(in millions, except per share data)

Revenue:



















HSD


$

399.1


$

167.9


$

567.0


$

359.0


$

208.2


$

567.2

Video



215.5



105.9



321.4



247.8



161.0



408.8

Telephony



57.4



19.9



77.3



65.3



28.8



94.1

Total subscription services revenue



672.0



293.7



965.7



672.1



398.0



1,070.1

Other business services



22.3



1.6



23.9



23.4



1.9



25.3

Other



31.4



13.0



44.4



34.7



18.3



53.0

Total revenue



725.7



308.3



1,034.0



730.2



418.2



1,148.4




















Costs and expenses:



















Operating (excluding depreciation
and amortization)



376.4



112.0



488.4



405.2



165.0



570.2

Selling, general and administrative



175.2



11.8



187.0



170.2



12.3



182.5

Depreciation and amortization



169.3



41.0



210.3



151.0



79.6



230.6

Impairment losses on intangibles and
goodwill









14.0





14.0




720.9



164.8



885.7



740.4



256.9



997.3

Income (loss) from operations



4.8



143.5



148.3



(10.2)



161.3



151.1

Other income (expense):



















Interest expense



(93.5)



0.4



(93.1)



(130.0)



(0.7)



(130.7)

Gain on sale of assets, net





1,001.8

...

