WOW TRADER by Tradesmarter Partners with TradingView for Advanced Charting

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradesmarter, provider of the white label trading platform solution WOW TRADER, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest integration with TradingView. Tradesmarter keeps its company mantra "Simplified, yet advanced" by integrating this high performance and mobile friendly charting tool into the WOW TRADER white label trading platform.

TradingView is a widely popular investing tool used by millions of investors and traders around the world. By integrating this outstanding charting tool, WOW Trader adds to its 11-year history of platform evolution and commitment to providing the most seamless trading experience for brokerages and financial services providers across the globe.

Today's new generation of investors and traders are looking for the easiest mobile and web platform tools to execute their trades and investments. An easy to use, point, click or swipe user interface matches the speed and convenience of some of the top trading applications in the market today. While there are many brokerages and asset classes to choose from these days, WOW Trader has provided a critical need for a broker-agnostic trading solution so that any startup or legacy platform provider has the new tools to compete in a mobile first world.

WOW Trader's built-in functionality includes an all-in-one robust back-end solution for managing a firm's CRM, risk management and affiliate marketing solutions eliminating the need for a patchwork solution of various fragmented business centric software tools that every financial services company needs. For over 11 years the team at Tradesmarter has spent millions making sure that the platform is responsive to the high demands put on servers and coupled with a high-performance front-end solution with native app capability, the value proposition for new clients looking for a turnkey solution is unmatched through our offering.

While our current offering has the most important tools and functionality required for any new firm looking to enter the marketplace, our current roadmap has many new exciting features to come.

Smarter Holdings International is a cloud-based fintech services provider and white label solution that offers a platform to serve advisors, developers, and professional financial services providers. Tradesmarter delivers set of fully hosted "out of the box" tools that are leveraged by a growing list of providers seeking to create innovative trading and investing experiences.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wow-trader-by-tradesmarter-partners-with-tradingview-for-advanced-charting-301687943.html

SOURCE Tradesmarter

