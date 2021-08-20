U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

WOW! Unlimited Media to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

TORONTO and VANCOUVER, Canada, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOW! Unlimited Media, Inc. ("WOW!" or the "Company") (TSXV: WOW; OTCQX: WOWMF), a leading animation-focused, multi-platform entertainment company, announced today that it will report its results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 after the market close on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Conference Call Dial-in Details:

At 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, August 27, 2021, the Company will host a conference call featuring management's remarks and a follow-up question and answer period with analysts.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing (877) 825-9920 five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The Conference ID is 1529947.

A digital recording of the call will be available for one month (until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, September 26, 2021) by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and using the Conference ID 1529947. Alternatively, the call recording can also be accessed on the WOW! website’s Investors page.

About WOW! Unlimited Media
WOW! is a leading animation-focused entertainment company producing top-end content and building brands and audiences on engaging media platforms. The Company produces animation in its two established studios: Mainframe Studios in Vancouver and Frederator Studios in Los Angeles. The Company’s media offerings include Channel Frederator Network on YouTube, as well as WOW! branded programming on Crave, Canada’s premier streaming entertainment platform, owned by Bell Media. The Voting Shares are listed on the TSXV (TSXV: WOW) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: WOWMF).

For further information visit: www.wowunlimited.co

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor Relations:
Bill Mitoulas
Tel: (416) 479-9547
billm@wowunlimited.co


