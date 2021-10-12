U.S. markets close in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,354.25
    -6.94 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,434.55
    -61.51 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,484.25
    -1.95 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,226.58
    +5.94 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.70
    +0.18 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.60
    +2.90 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.18 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1545
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6100
    -0.0040 (-0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3594
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5500
    +0.2280 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,950.32
    -231.18 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,333.01
    +0.24 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,114.70
    -32.15 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade to Open First Location in the State of Texas

·3 min read

Local Entrepreneurs Plan to Open Their Doors by End of 2021 in the Bishop Arts District of Dallas

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade (Wow Wow), the premier gourmet lemonade franchise, has announced its first restaurant opening in Texas slated for Q4 of 2021. The first Wow Wow location in the Lone Star State will be located in the Bishop Arts District at 320 W 8th St. Dallas, TX 75208. This location will be the start of several developments in the state of Texas, and the continued efforts for the brand's expansion.

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade logo (PRNewsfoto/Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade)
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade logo (PRNewsfoto/Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade)

Leading the charge into Texas are Nancy and Kevin Taylor. The Lakewood residents found Wow Wow in 2017 while visiting Hawaii and have been looking to bring the brand to Texas ever since. The couple has purchased a great location that will feature a backyard seating area in the fun and vibrant Bishop Arts District. Only five minutes from downtown Dallas, they are located in the heart of Bishop Arts on 8th Street between Bishop and Madison Ave. The Dallas neighborhood is known for its unique boutiques, restaurants and businesses.

"We have been eager to bring a Wow Wow location to Dallas since 2017, and now that we are close to opening our doors, it is truly a dream come true," said Nancy. "We can't wait to introduce the Dallas community to Wow Wow and share all of the amazing flavors and foods that the brand has to offer."

Founded in Hawaii, Wow Wow specializes in made-from-craft gourmet lemonades – ranging from a classic lemonade to adventurous flavors like the Ginger Pineapple, Passionfruit Guava, Blue Hawaii, and the Lava Flow Lemonade. When the Dallas locations open, locals will come to crave the endless options of their favorite superfoods with healthy, energizing menu items like the Sunrise Smoothie, Cold Brew Crave Acai Bowl, or the Chili Lime Avocado Toast. Every menu item is all-natural and made in-house.

On top of healthful products, Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades is fervently committed to sustainability. Guests can order their lemonades or smoothies in a re-usable Mason Jar and receive a discount on their next purchase when they bring the Mason Jar back. Wow Wow also uses all recyclable or compostable products for serving and packaging to-go orders.

"We are so excited to see the Taylor's bring the first Wow Wow location to the state of Texas," said Tim Weiderhoft, CEO of Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade. "As we continue to expand in the state, Nancy & Kevin are the perfect pair to help us Spread Aloha and share our message to the Dallas Community."

The Taylors and every Wow Wow franchisee have the benefit of unmatched franchisee support from the corporate team. Wow Wow is looking for additional franchisees in Texas and the West Coast with a head for business, an interest in healthy eating, and a value for community.

For more information on Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades franchising opportunities, visit www.wowwowfranchise.com.

About Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades:
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades offers fresh, all-natural Hawaiian lemonades and smoothies and a food menu consisting of acai bowls, grain bowls, flatbread sandwiches, and multigrain avocado and nut butter toasts. The fast-casual restaurant was founded in Hawaii in 2012. It quickly gained in popularity and grew from the stand to a trailer, then opened its first brick and mortar location on Maui in 2014. The fast casual restaurant opened its first franchised location in 2017. Today it has a total of ten lemonade stands domestically and two internationally and was named to Fast Casual's "20 Brands to Watch" list in 2020. For more information, please contact the franchisor at aloha@wwlem.com and visit their website at www.wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com.

Media Contact: Morgan Ganz, Fishman PR, mganz@fishmanpr.com or 847-945-1300

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wow-wow-hawaiian-lemonade-to-open-first-location-in-the-state-of-texas-301398009.html

SOURCE Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's Is Offering Free Meals to Teachers and Other Educators All Week

    Simply present a valid work ID during breakfast hours.

  • Philly's Dine Latino Restaurant Week kicks off

    Dine Latino Restaurant Week kicks off today. As if you needed an excuse to go out to eat, this year's event aims to promote and support restaurants recovering from pandemic-driven interruptions. What's happening: More than 20 Latino-owned restaurants across the city are participating in the event put on by the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce through Friday. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: Maria Crespo, who opened h

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As Crypto ETF Takes Shape? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Is this upstart retailer the next great investment in coffee?

    Wall Street has come out with a highlight caffeinated outlook on coffee upstart Dutch Bros. Here's why.

  • Blockstream CIO on Tether, Stablecoins, Liquid Network

    Reacting to a report claiming Tether loaned out billions of dollars to Celsius and other crypto firms using bitcoin as collateral, Samson Mow, chief investment officer at bitcoin infrastructure firm Blockstream, discusses the increasing regulatory scrutiny over stablecoins, adding it's "recycled FUD about Tether." Plus, the latest updates to operating sidechain-based settlement network Liquid, which has faced delays in processing as transactions stack up.

  • Tesla Keeps Cruising Higher As Production Is About To Begin In New Factory

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher Monday after CEO Elon Musk said Saturday the company plans to start rolling cars off the production line at its new factory Giga Berlin. Cars may begin to roll off the line as early as next month, and plans are made to produce 5,000 to 10,000 a day. Tesla shares are up 1.2% at $794.90 at publication time. See Also: Tesla Plans To Roll Out First Cars From Berlin Next Month, Elon Musk Warns Of Volume-Production Challenges Tesla Daily Chart Analys

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.

  • This Is What Whales Are Betting On NVIDIA

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on NVIDIA(NASDAQ:NVDA). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just d

  • Some HELOC rates now start below 3%. Tempting, but is a home equity line of credit right for you?

    Homeowners have a lot of money tied up in their residences, and a home equity line of credit (HELOC)  — a type of second mortgage that allows homeowners to access cash, as needed, based on the value of their home  — is one way they can tap that equity. With a HELOC, you have access to a certain amount of money, but unlike a home equity loan, you just use what you need — and then repay this amount all at once or monthly, over time. The average rate for a HELOC is currently about 4%, and you can find rates even lower.

  • Money markets ramp up global rate hike bets, add pressure on central banks

    As inflationary pressures mount worldwide, money markets are charging ahead with pricing aggressive interest rate rises, in most cases betting that policy will be tightened far sooner and at a much faster pace than rate-setters are signalling. And hawkish shifts at the Bank of England and the U.S. Federal Reserve lead investors to believe rate hikes are around the corner elsewhere too. Accordingly, interest rate futures are rapidly ramping up rate-hike bets; Britain has seen some of the biggest moves with 19 basis points worth of tightening priced for the BOE by end-2021, versus the 2 bps expected a month ago.

  • Moderna to deliver additional 176.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for Covax after options exercised

    Shares of Moderna Inc. rallied 1.9% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the biotechnology company said Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, has exercised its option to buy an additional 176.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for the Covax program. Of the additional doses, 116.5 million doses are expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2022, while 60 million doses are expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2022. Covax still has the option to buy an additional 116.5 million COVID-19 vacci

  • Dow Jones Drops 250 Points As Stock Market Erases Early Gains And Then Some

    Stocks extended their losses into the close Monday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed from an intraday gain to a 250-point loss.

  • P&G Investors, Heirs Pressure Bounty Maker Over Deforestation

    Environmental groups are lobbying Procter & Gamble shareholders to vote against a longtime director to prod the company to use more recycled materials for its paper products.

  • Director Of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Sold $590K In Stock

    David A Socks, Director at Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT), made a large insider sell on October 8, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Socks sold 18,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals at prices ranging from $32.05 to $32.66. The total transaction amounted to $586,395. Socks still owns a total of 1,211,756 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth, $38,976,131. Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares a

  • Jumbo home-loan originations near pre-2008 crisis levels

    Lenders are on pace to underwrite about $550 billion of U.S. jumbo home loans this year, a level last seen in the runup to the 2008 global financial crisis, according to BofA Global.

  • Fastenal Looks Positive Ahead of Earnings

    Fastenal (FAST) is scheduled to report its latest quarterly figures on Tuesday, Oct. 12. In the daily bar chart of FAST, below, we can see the shares corrected lower in the past four weeks and have so far successfully tested the rising 200-day moving average line. The 50-day moving average line is pointed down but a rally above $54 or so will change the picture.

  • Toshiba’s Independent Probe Was Biased, Say Two Former Directors

    (Bloomberg) -- A disputed meeting of Toshiba Corp. shareholders last year was held properly and a subsequent independent report supported by activist investor Effissimo Capital Management was misleading, said two former executives of the electronics conglomerate who were dropped from the board.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight i