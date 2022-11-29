U.S. markets close in 1 hour 37 minutes

WOWorks Restaurants Raise $150,000 for No Kid Hungry

·3 min read

Family of Better-for-You Restaurant Brands' Fundraising Will Provide 1,500,000 Healthy Meals to Feed Children

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, four of WOWorks' better-for-you restaurant brands - Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, and The Simple Greek - raised a total of $150,000 for No Kid Hungry through an 8-week long fundraising campaign. $150,000 can help provide 1,500,000 healthy meals to kids* - all made possible through the family of better-for-you restaurant brands' nationwide fundraising – which includes matching donations from its parent company.

WOWorks (PRNewsfoto/WOWorks)
WOWorks (PRNewsfoto/WOWorks)

According to estimates, 1 in 8 kids in America face hunger every year. From September 7 to November 1, Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and The Simple Greek restaurants inspired their local team members, guests, business partners and the communities they serve to donate to their fundraising campaign themed Bringing Healthy Foods to Kids in our Communities.

To motivate participating restaurants to raise funds for the Bringing Healthy Foods to Kids in our Communities campaign, WOWorks provided prizes to stores with the highest percentage of donations to their gross sales during the 8-week fundraising campaign. The restaurant locations that raised the most within each respective brand had their donations matched up to $2,500, a local press release, a visit from WOWorks' CEO, and $500 to share among their staff. Second and third runner-up stores received $250 and $100 respectively to distribute among their staff.

Here are the stores that raised the highest amount of funds for each restaurant brand:

  • Saladworks Bristol, TN, by owner Diane Taveau

  • Frutta Bowls Freehold, NJ, by owner Brooke Gagliano

  • Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh Fort Collins, CO, by General Manager Maddy Stroik

  • The Simple Greek Midland, GA, by owners Daniel and Nickie Lopez

"The WOWorks family of better-for-you restaurant brands is proud to partner with No Kid Hungry once again and execute its vision in making the communities it serves a "WOW" place to live," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. "Through our Bringing Healthy Foods to Kids in our Communities fundraising initiative this year, and with our matching donations, we are humbled that our unified effort will help provide thousands of meals to kids nationwide. We are also honored to raise awareness about this important cause in the communities that Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and The Simple Greek restaurants serve."

WOWorks franchise owners come from diverse backgrounds, including existing franchise owners of different brands, various business ownership backgrounds in construction, hotels, and fitness, former professional athletes and military veterans. The company has franchising opportunities available in 49 states (all states excluding Hawaii) and offers 25 percent off franchise fees for veterans and first responders.

If you are interested in owning a WOWorks restaurant brand franchise, visit https://woworksusa.com/a-place-to-invest/ to learn more.

*$1 can help provide 10 meals. No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals; your donations help support programs that feed kids. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

ABOUT WOWORKS:

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthier-for-you and flavorful meals along with its Vow to "WOW!" guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio, in addition to its newest brands, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina and Zoup! Eatery, consists of: Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

ABOUT NO KID HUNGRY:

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/woworks-restaurants-raise-150-000-for-no-kid-hungry-301689366.html

SOURCE WOWorks

