WP Engine Selects AudioEye as Digital Accessibility Partner

The partnership brings accessibility solutions to more than 1.5 million WordPress sites

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), the industry-leading digital accessibility provider, and WP Engine, the world's most trusted WordPress technology company, today announced that WP Engine has selected AudioEye as a digital accessibility technology and services partner. The partnership, which includes an integration in WP Engine's Solution Center, will help the owners of more than 1.5 million WordPress sites provide accessible digital experiences to all their users, regardless of ability.

(PRNewsfoto/AudioEye, Inc.)

"We look forward to providing comprehensive accessibility solutions to a wide spectrum of WP Engine customers—from startups to enterprises, to digital agencies," said Rob Ulveling, AudioEye's Chief Business Officer. "At this point in the digital transformation, it's obvious that without deliberate action to provide equal access to the internet, we're running the risk of excluding millions of people from participating in the digital economy. AudioEye's partnership with WP Engine moves us one step closer to ensuring that people with disabilities gain equal access to more content and opportunities online."

AudioEye's patented accessibility technology will allow WP Engine customers to find and fix the most common web accessibility issues on an ongoing basis, help stay compliant with accessibility laws and guidelines, and take a more proactive approach to providing accessible customer experiences. AudioEye's Issue Reporting dashboard will provide WP Engine customers with full visibility and in-depth understanding of accessibility issues on their websites, so they can resolve issues quickly and without disruptions. AudioEye's team of IAAP-certified accessibility experts will be available to provide human assisted technology that automation alone cannot address.

"We are excited about our partnership with AudioEye, which will bring robust and easy-to-use accessibility solutions to our customers and partners. AudioEye's Issue Reporting provides a level of detail that is unmatched in the digital accessibility space," said Matt Irving, Senior Manager, Global Partner Programs and Strategy at WP Engine. "By ensuring an equally accessible experience for all site visitors, AudioEye will help WP Engine users reach the broadest possible addressable market and grow their businesses."

According to a recent MasterCard SpendingPulse report, e-commerce sales were up 11% during the 2021 holiday season as compared to the same period in 2020. E-commerce sales accounted for 20.9% of total retail sales, slightly up from the previous year and up 14.6% from the same period in 2019. While online shopping continues to grow, it's not an equal experience for all shoppers. People who rely on assistive technology, such as screen readers, continue to run into barriers while navigating e-commerce sites. In a recent AudioEye survey of people who use assistive technology to shop online, 54% said they don't feel like e-commerce companies care about earning their business. The AudioEye platform and services will help WP Engine customers ensure that all users get an equal chance to participate in e-commerce, both as sellers and shoppers.

WP Engine customers can easily install the Accessibility by AudioEye plugin from their WordPress Admin Panel. From the moment AudioEye is installed, WP Engine customers will have access to powerful automation technology and IAAP-certified experts, and will be on the path toward compliance with ADA, WCAG, Section 508, AODA guidelines, and more. Most importantly, they'll be able to offer accessible and inclusive website experiences to all their users.

About AudioEye, Inc.
AudioEye is an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering ADA and WCAG compliance at scale. By combining easy-to-use technology and subject matter expertise, AudioEye helps companies and content creators solve every aspect of web accessibility — from finding and resolving issues to navigating legal compliance, to ongoing monitoring and upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Samsung, and others, AudioEye delivers automated remediations and continuous monitoring for accessibility issues without making fundamental changes to website architecture, source code, or browser-based tools. Join us on our mission to eradicate barriers to digital access, visit www.audioeye.com.

About WP Engine, Inc.
WP Engine, the WordPress technology company, provides the most relied upon and trusted brands and developer-centric WordPress products for companies and agencies of all sizes, including WooCommerce hosting, managed WordPress hosting, enterprise WordPress, headless WordPress, Flywheel, Local and Genesis. WP Engine's tech innovation and award-winning WordPress experts help to power more than 1.5 million sites across 150 countries.

Corporate Contact:
AudioEye, Inc.
Dr. Carr Bettis, Executive Chairman
cbettis@audioeye.com

Investor Contact:
Matt Glover or Tom Colton
Gateway Investor Relations
AEYE@gatewayir.com
(949) 574-3860

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wp-engine-selects-audioeye-as-digital-accessibility-partner-301474610.html

SOURCE AudioEye, Inc.

