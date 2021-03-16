WPD Pharmaceuticals Engages World-Renowned Paediatric Oncology Expert to Support Glioblastoma Programs for WPD101

Engages Investor Relations Firm to Drive Awareness

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“WPD” or the “Company”) (CSE: WBIO) (FSE: 8SV1), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Paediatric Oncology expert, Prof. David Walker to support and develop preclinical and clinical programs for WPD101 in glioblastoma.



Prof. Walker has over 40 years of medical experience in Paediatric Oncology and is a world-renowned expert in brain cancer. Throughout his career, Prof. Walker has led a number of brain tumor clinical trials and co-chaired the International Consortium of Childhood Low Grade Glioma 1997 - 2014. He co-chaired the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH), Society of British Neurological Surgeons (SBNS) and Royal College of Nursing (RCN) working party to establish a network of children’s brain tumour treatment centres across the UK reporting in 1997. He helped to develop the Children’s Brain Tumour Research Centre at the University of Nottingham.

Since retiring from clinical practice, Prof. Walker continues to work in research at the University of Nottingham and at the Harley Street Children’s Hospital and medico-legal practice. Currently, he is an Emeritus Professor of Paediatric Oncology, Children’s Brain Tumour Research Centre, at the University of Nottingham. His current research program seeks to develop methods for minimizing risk of cerebellar mutism syndrome, saving sight due to visual pathway glioma and chairing the recently launched Children’s Brain Tumour Drug Delivery Research Consortium to enhance awareness of CNS directed drug delivery as a priority for drug development.

Prof. Walker will be advising WPD with strategic decisions related to the development of WPD101 in glioblastoma. He will provide expertise and advise on preclinical studies necessary to move product to the clinical stage and to develop First in Human (FIM) protocols in adults and in children.

Mariusz Olejniczak, CEO of WPD comments, “We are thrilled to have the support and scientific expertise of Dr. David Walker as we continue progressing on our clinical trials for WP101 in the UK and Europe. He is an expert in his field, and his experience and deep-rooted knowledge of paediatric oncology will be invaluable as we further our studies and make important decisions to create the best possible outcomes, efficiencies and effectiveness of these trials.”

Prof. David Walker comments, “I have been involved in initiating the children’s brain tumour drug delivery consortium (www.cbtddc.org) as a research initiative to raise awareness of the opportunities for optimising drug delivery for the treatment of children’s brain tumours. This initiative has attracted significant clinical, academic and commercial interest as a strategy for children’s brain tumours with overlapping technical opportunities in adult neuro oncology practice. Low-grade glioma are a developmental abnormality in children’s brains accounting for 40% of all brain tumours in this age group. The molecular changes are increasingly being clarified and tested as drug targets. High grade glioma in children have significant overlap with the same tumours in adulthood but also significant differences, anatomically and biologically. Current treatments are relatively ineffective and have high risk of brain damage linked to the use of radiation. Investigating novel drug delivery methods offers an opportunity to enhance the efficacy and reduce brain damaging toxicity. WPD Pharmaceuticals has appreciated the opportunities for optimising drug delivery as a strategy in this group of brain diseases across all ages.”

WPD also announces that it has engaged Arrowhead Business and Investment Decisions, LLC., (“Arrowhead”) to provide investor relations support and brand awareness within the investment community. The Company has agreed to pay Arrowhead US$20,000 for a three month term, with the option to extend for another three month term at the same fixed cost. Arrowhead will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation for their services.

About WPD Pharmaceuticals

WPD is a biotechnology research and development company with a focus on oncology and virology, namely research and development of medicinal products involving biological compounds and small molecules. WPD has licensed in certain countries 10 novel drug candidates with 4 that are in clinical development stage. These drug candidates were researched at medical institutions, and WPD currently has ongoing collaborations with Wake Forest University and leading hospitals and academic centers in Poland.

WPD has entered into license agreements with Wake Forest University Health Sciences and sublicense agreements with Moleculin Biotech, Inc. and CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., respectively, each of which grant WPD an exclusive, royalty-bearing sublicense to certain technologies of the licensor. Such agreements provide WPD with certain research, development, manufacturing and sales rights, among other things. The sublicense territory from CNS Pharmaceuticals and Moleculin Biotech includes for most compounds 30 countries in Europe and Asia, including Russia.

