U.S. markets close in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,429.68
    -58.60 (-1.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,456.00
    -265.12 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,467.26
    -243.74 (-1.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,992.36
    -2.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.87
    -3.39 (-3.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,951.70
    +6.10 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    25.01
    +0.19 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0893
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7860
    +0.0730 (+2.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3032
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4910
    +1.1710 (+0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,374.09
    -2,817.52 (-6.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.53
    -44.64 (-4.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.31
    -51.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

WPI’s Master of Science in Data Science Online Program Equips Students to Derive Innovative Solutions From the Power of Data

Worcester Polytechnic Institute
·3 min read

Worcester, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worcester, Massachusetts -

According to the Institute, the online program prepares students to obtain new insights through data science and articulate these findings into solutions that impact our lives, our work, and the world around us. Data Science is one of the world’s fastest growing careers.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s Master of Science in Data Science Online program begins with a foundational track to support those who need to build on their existing math and programming experience in order to succeed in the program. Students then choose from two specializations, Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning or Big Data Analytics, both of which have excellent career prospects.

Given the demand in this field, Worcester Polytechnic Institute has announced updates to its Master of Science in Data Science Online program, expanding the customization options for students to better prepare for a career in data science. The program helps students transitioning from other career fields with some relevant work experience with its built-in bridge foundations courses to ensure base knowledge of programming concepts, data structures, algorithms, and math for data science. For those students with enough knowledge and/or experience, those courses can be bypassed and the student can utilize two additional elective courses focusing on AI & Machine Learning, Big Data Analytics & Management, Computing Systems, Cybersecurity, and Business Intelligence to achieve their own personal and professional goals.

The Master of Science in Data Science Online degree helps to train and prepare students for the future, which many believe will rely on the growth of the two program specializations, AI & Machine Learning and Big Data Analytics. From industries including business, healthcare, and even engineering, data science graduates can go on to become database administrators, business analysts, data engineers, and more. These data science roles are essential in maintaining and improving databases, creating models to empower leaders to make informed decisions, and gathering information about a company’s practices and systems across a variety of fields.

In addition to helping develop technical proficiency, the institute’s interdisciplinary and project-based approach to education also helps develop storytelling and interpersonal skills, both of which are essential for career growth. Students also graduate with an increased likelihood to earn above the median starting salary within three years of post-graduate work experience: U.S. News and World Reports has ranked the institute as the #5 National Universities Where Grads are Paid Well in 2022.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s dedication to Data Science is evident from the commitment to the connection and outreach initiatives like the Women in Data Science Conference, for which the institute has collaborated with Stanford University for 5 years in a row to host a conference location in Central Massachusetts at WPI. The event provides an opportunity to connect with others in the Data Science field and learn about, and be inspired by, the latest and trending data science-related research and applications

Readers can learn more about Worcester Polytechnic Institute's Master of Science in Data Science Online degree program by visiting https://onlinestemprograms.wpi.edu/programs/online-data-science-masters

About Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) Located in Worcester, Massachusetts, WPI offers online programs like the Master of Science in Data Science. Through an interdisciplinary approach, the core foundation of data science courses, and in-demand specializations, WPI’s program prepares students to gain fresh insights from data and effectively relay the significance of their findings. Students in the Master of Science in Data Science online program learn how to offer concrete, creative solutions and deliver impactful ideas shaped by data. In addition to developing interpersonal skills, graduates gain technical mastery such as database management and analysis techniques.

###

For more information about Worcester Polytechnic Institute, contact the company here:

Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Stacy Chiaramonte
schiaramonte@wpi.edu
100 Institute Rd Worcester, Massachusetts, United States

CONTACT: Stacy Chiaramonte


Recommended Stories

  • ‘It put everyone in a weird position’: Our waitress said a 20% service fee was added to cover benefits and health insurance, but that it was not a tip. Is this normal?

    ‘No one would have flinched if our meal was just $3 more, but the way it was broken out was just weird and struck us the wrong way.’

  • Russian Oil Exports Are Forced on Longer Voyages to Find Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s crude oil exports, a key source of revenue for Vladimir Putin’s regime, are showing no signs that they are starting to crumble amid the disappearance of European buyers.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineRussian Railways Ruled

  • Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cisco tops Fortune's best places to work. Salesforce, Nvidia in top 10

    The magazine praised Cisco's commitment to its employees as they return to work. The company topped last year's list, too.

  • Expert: 'Very few Americans are adequately prepared for retirement'

    More than one-third of Americans say they’ve never had a retirement account, such as a 401(k) or an IRA.

  • AT&T Stock Adjusts For Warner Bros Discovery Debut; JPMorgan Resumes Coverage With 'Overweight' Rating

    Warner Bros Discovery will begin trading today on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'WBD' following the $43 billion media asset merger between AT&T and Discovery.

  • Tesla, NIO hit by COVID restrictions in China

    The COVID-19 shutdowns across China are hitting electric-vehicle makers like Tesla and NIO where it hurts - on the factory floor, and potentially the bottom line.

  • Hungary says roubles-for-Russian gas plan breaches no EU sanctions

    Hungary plans to pay for Russian gas in euros through Gazprombank, which will convert the payment into roubles to meet a new requirement set by President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday. Putin has warned Europe it risks having gas supplies cut unless it pays in roubles as he seeks retaliation over Western sanctions for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • GM develops continuity plan amid China's COVID-19 outbreak

    The COVID-19 curbs introduced in China to fight the worst outbreak in two years caused auto sales in the country to plunge in March, with automakers like Tesla Inc feeling the pain of limits on production. GM's sales fell 21.4% to 613,000 vehicles in China in the first quarter compared with a year earlier.

  • Why Schlumberger and Other Oil Services Firms Are Early in Their Comeback Story

    Piper Sandler analyst Ian Macpherson sees large upside for the industry with oil prices expected to remain high.

  • OPEC tells EU it's not possible to replace potential Russian oil supply loss

    BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC told the European Union on Monday that current and future sanctions on Russia could create one of the worst ever oil supply shocks and it would be impossible to replace those volumes, and signalled it would not pump more. European Union officials held talks in Vienna with representatives of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries amid calls for the group to increase output and as the EU considers potential sanctions on Russian oil. "We could potentially see the loss of more than 7 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil and other liquids exports, resulting from current and future sanctions or other voluntary actions," OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said, according to a copy of his speech seen by Reuters.

  • Airlines: 'Costs are going up and fares are going up,' analyst says

    Cowen Senior Research Analyst Helane Becker discusses the impact of inflation on airlines, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines cutting summer schedules, the shortage of pilots, and the outlook for air travel.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • How Much to Put in a Roth IRA per Month

    Setting aside money regularly is one of the surest ways to save for retirement–especially when you take advantage of tax savings over time. Though some retirement accounts are tax-deferred, one popular option that isn't tax-deferred is a Roth IRA. However, … Continue reading → The post How Much to Put in a Roth IRA per Month appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • West Africa Oil Still Unloved Despite Post-Ukraine Supply Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused one of the biggest upheavals to global petroleum markets in living memory. It still isn’t resulting in a clamor for replacement barrels from west Africa.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineUkraine

  • Student-Loan Pause: How to Take Advantage of Extra Four Months

    With student-loan payments on hold until the end of August, here are five ways to put the extension to a good use.

  • Exclusive: Wells Fargo to sell downtown office building and renew big lease at another

    As a cost-cutting measure, Wells Fargo has said that it is cutting its real estate footprint— and a San Francisco office building is among the properties that the bank is looking to offload.

  • New spot bitcoin futures ETF ‘another step forward’ for crypto industry, Teucrium strategist says

    Teucrium Managing Director and Sr. Portfolio Strategist Jake Hanley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the SEC approving the Teucrium spot bitcoin futures ETF, the company's pivot to crypto, and wheat futures.

  • With Intel's latest Hillsboro expansion complete, a recommitment to OR takes hold

    Despite a growing factory footprint, that will soon include Ohio and Germany, the technological heart of Intel will remain in Oregon. In addition to opening the latest Oregon expansion, Intel announced it is renaming the Ronler Acres site after company co-founder Gordon Moore. Gordon Moore Park at Ronler Acres honors the exec who coined Moore's Law, which states the number of transistors that could fit on a chip would double about every two years.

  • Flight Disruptions Hit Again. Airlines Are Facing a Demand Dilemma.

    Demand is expected to recover at a rapid pace and airlines are taking steps to ensure the busy summer travel season isn't disrupted by staff shortages.