WPIC Co-Founders Named Regional Finalists for 2021 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award

·3 min read

WPIC's expanding solution set is helping North American brands unlock growth potential in APAC markets

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - WPIC Marketing + Technologies, APAC's leading e-commerce consultancy, is pleased to announce that its co-founders, Jacob and Joseph Cooke, have been named pacific division finalists for the 2021 EY Entrepreneur of the Year award.

WPIC Marketing + Technologies Logo (CNW Group/WPIC Marketing + Technologies)
WPIC Marketing + Technologies Logo (CNW Group/WPIC Marketing + Technologies)

The award recognizes excellence in entrepreneurship across Canada, shining a spotlight on companies that are transforming the world through innovation, growth, and prosperity.

"We're so honoured to have received this recognition from the esteemed judges for EY's Entrepreneur of the Year award," says Jacob Cooke, Co-founder and CEO of WPIC Marketing + Technologies. "Our organization has seen tremendous growth over the past few years, and none of that would have been possible without our team around the world. This award is a testament to the dedication of all of WPIC's staff and the work that they have put in to advance this company and support our brand partners."

Over the past 24 months, WPIC has seen its headcount increase from approximately 120 individuals to more than 350 worldwide, while its Canadian presence has grown from three staff in Vancouver to more than 25 across the country.

In that time, the company has welcomed more than 250 new clients and heavily expanded its solution set, debuting new, industry-leading technologies and services that help brands from around the world ride the wave of Asia's consumer revolution.

The company has opened multiple campuses, including its first Japanese headquarters in Osaka, a 65,000 sq. ft. warehouse in Nanjing, and e-commerce hubs in Hangzhou and Nanjing.

In addition to this recognition from EY, WPIC has also won awards from Alibaba, including the silver medal in its 2021 TP100 contest, which ranks Tmall Partners from around the world, as well as the gold medal in the 2020 Canada China Business Council's Business Excellence Award.

Separately, WPIC's clients have received accolades from platforms and partner organizations in China, recognizing both the sales velocity and the industry-leading creative campaigns that the company runs in-market.

"Thank you to the judges at EY's Entrepreneur of the Year award and congratulations to all of the fellow finalists," added Joseph Cooke, President and Co-founder of WPIC. "It's been such a pleasure to meet these entrepreneurs from across British Columbia, all of whom are incredibly inspirational, and whose work has truly helped transform and grow the Canadian business landscape."

Over the past 25 years, EY's Canadian Entrepreneur of the Year program has received more than 4,700 applicants. In November, Canada's Entrepreneur of the Year will be awarded from within regional winners.

For more information about WPIC, please contact info@wpic.co.

About WPIC Marketing + Technologies:
WPIC Marketing + Technologies drives online revenue for global brands in China, Japan, and South East Asia through data, analytics, e-commerce solutions, essential support services, and more. With over 17 years of Western management and APAC operations in digital and IT sectors, WPIC has successfully deployed and grown over 550+ brands in Asia and has global reach across China, Japan, Asia Pacific, North America and Europe.

SOURCE WPIC Marketing + Technologies

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/04/c6236.html

