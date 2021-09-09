U.S. markets open in 7 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,493.75
    -18.75 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,858.00
    -154.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,564.50
    -55.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,232.20
    -17.90 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.26
    -0.04 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.60
    -4.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    -0.16 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1818
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.96
    -0.18 (-0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1460
    -0.1140 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,308.41
    -103.66 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,197.10
    -2.37 (-0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.53
    -53.84 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,967.86
    -213.35 (-0.71%)
     

WPIC: Modest surplus for 2021 as processed backlog boosts platinum supply recovery and exceeds strong automotive and industrial demand growth

·6 min read

- Post-COVID recovery sees global demand up 23% on Q2'20, with stand out rises in automotive and industrial sectors

- Boost from faster processing of 2020 plant outage backlog sees supply increase 55%, with Q2'21 and annual forecast both in surplus

- Following two record years, investment demand settles back to levels still above the pre-pandemic average as COVID-driven exchange stock inflows are not repeated

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) today published its Platinum Quarterly for the second quarter of 2021, with a revised forecast for 2021.

Despite global demand in Q2'21 continuing the positive year-on-year growth trend seen in the previous three quarters, with stand out rises in automotive and industrial segments, the combination of mines operating at 97% of capacity and the faster-than-expected processing of material built up during plant outages in 2020 meant supply outstripped demand, resulting in a surplus for the quarter of 161 koz.

With recoveries in economic output surprising even the most optimistic growth expectations, platinum demand benefitted and this is expected to continue for the rest of the year. Global platinum demand was up sharply against Q2'20 increasing 23% (+352 koz) year-on-year to 1,907 koz, with 2021 forecast to increase by 1% (+59 koz) over 2020 to 7,753 koz.

Recycle supply has not yet fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels (-13% on Q2'19), but global mine supply was lifted 65% (+615 koz) over Q2'20, bolstered by the processing of a higher-than-expected portion of the backlog created by plant outages in 2020 and a reduction of 34 koz of refined working inventory. The news that 300 koz of the 500 koz of platinum in semi-finished stock is expected to be processed in 2021, not 200 koz as previously anticipated, means that supply for the year rises by 17% (+1,132 koz) and 2021 is now forecast to be in a surplus of +190 koz.

Despite semiconductor shortages, automotive demand grew 75%

Automotive demand jumped 75% (+285 koz) year-on-year in Q2'21 as global light vehicle production recovered from the pandemic. Had it not been for stoppages across the world, as the semiconductor shortage persisted, demand for platinum would have been higher – by an estimated 50 koz.

Automotive platinum demand increased most noticeably in Europe (82%, +127 koz) due to a combination of the implementation of Euro 6d and some platinum for palladium substitution gains, and despite a further fall in the portion of diesel car sales. So too there were significant rises in North America, where vehicle production surged, lifting platinum demand by 130% (+51 koz). This demand category is expected to rebound strongly this year, up 22% (+529 koz) on 2020 and is also higher than 2019 (+2%, +58 koz).

Industrial demand rises 46% and exceeds pre-COVID levels

The recovery from COVID was particularly evident in the industrial segment which rose 46% (+188 koz) on Q2'20, and 10% (+54 koz) on Q2'19. The use of platinum in industrial applications is expected to increase by 25% (+493 koz) in 2021.

Consumer demand for petroleum as the global economic recovery accelerated saw platinum petroleum demand more than doubling (+22 koz). This trend sees platinum petroleum demand set to rebound by 65% (+71 koz) in 2021. Meanwhile, platinum demand from chemical in Q2'21 was up 83% (+93 koz) on Q2'20, and from glass up 39% (+31 koz) and similarly, their forecasts for 2021 will increase 14% (+80 koz), and 69% (+268 koz) respectively.

Strong jewellery recovery from weak Q2'20 but hampered by Chinese weakness

Jewellery fabrication rose by 19% (+73 koz) in Q2'21, spurred on by strong demand in Europe, up 125% (+36 koz), and North America, up 141% (+65 koz), with improving consumer sentiment, a rebounding economy and the re-start of weddings playing contributing roles. In contrast, Chinese fabrication fell 25% (-54 koz) due to fierce competition from gold and COVID-related disruption.

Global platinum jewellery demand in 2021 is forecast to rise by 4% (+69 koz), with the most significant rises in Europe (+20%) and North America (+35%). Similarly, these healthy gains will be neutralised by an expected 14% decline in China (-116 koz).

Investment demand settles after two colossal years

Following the exceptional demand in 2019 and 2020 for ETFs and bar and coin, elevated further in 2020 by unprecedented exchange stock inflows, investor demand in Q2'21 was a robust 191 koz, albeit a 50% fall year-on-year.

ETF holdings continued to grow in Q2'21 by 31 koz, and rising by 137 koz in H1'21 with strong gains in North America and Europe offsetting declines in South Africa, where rotation from the ETF to platinum mining equities was to benefit from healthy dividend yields. Bar and coin demand in the quarter remained historically high, easing slightly by 10% year-on-year to 111 koz and exchange stocks increased by 49 koz in response to increased mitigation of risk by market maker banks.

For the year, investment demand is forecast at 521 koz, which although 66% lower than in 2020 is still above the pre-COVID average from 2013 of 495 koz per annum.

Paul Wilson, CEO of the World Platinum Investment Council commented: "Since the start of this year, the pace of recovery in economic activity has exceeded expectations with both platinum demand and supply increasing, a trend which looks set to continue for the rest of the year.

"While we have revised our forecast to a modest surplus in 2021, this should be considered within the context of the unprecedented and seismic change caused by the pandemic. There are currently a number of different dynamics at play. In the short term, the transitory nature of higher mine supply in 2021 and 2022 arising from processing the semi-finished material built up during plant outages in 2020 has presented an upsurge in supply that has tipped the balance. Meanwhile, chip shortages are hampering growth potential in the automotive sector. Longer term, however, signs of an established recovery are present, benefitting in particular the industrial and automotive sectors. Demand growth appears likely due to higher loadings and rising production of heavy-duty vehicles, increasing platinum substitution for palladium, industrial demand growth and growing investor interest in the burgeoning hydrogen economy."

Disclaimer

Neither the World Platinum Investment Council nor Metals Focus is authorised by any regulatory authority to give investment advice. Nothing within this document is intended or should be construed as investment advice or offering to sell or advising to buy any securities or financial instruments and appropriate professional advice should always be sought before making any investment. For further information, please visit www.platinuminvestment.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wpic-modest-surplus-for-2021-as-processed-backlog-boosts-platinum-supply-recovery-and-exceeds-strong-automotive-and-industrial-demand-growth-301371634.html

SOURCE World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC)

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • Gamestop down after earnings

    Meme-stock stalwart Gamestop slips after hours following its Q2 earnings release.

  • Why UiPath Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) fell 9.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the automation software leader's fiscal 2022 second-quarter results. UiPath's customer base grew to over 9,100 by the end of the second quarter, up from roughly 8,500 in the first quarter. In turn, UiPath's annualized renewal run-rate (ARR), a key metric for software companies that essentially estimates subscription-based revenue for the coming year, soared 60% to $726.5 million.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • The top-ranked Wall Street analyst sees as much as 65% upside in these stocks

    This is one guru worth listening to.

  • Apple stock falls as investors look ahead to Apple iPhone 13 event

    Krish Sankar, Cowen Senior Analyst, talks about what to expect ahead of the September 14th event.

  • Why Is Square Stock Falling Today?

    The stock market was having a generally weak session on Wednesday, with all three major averages in the red throughout the morning. On a positive note, the company announced the launch of its Square Register hardware in Canada, which could bring larger sellers in the key international market into Square's ecosystem. On the other hand, we learned that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is spending $2.7 billion to acquire Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Paidy.

  • Lululemon Q2 earnings beat expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to breakdown Lululemon's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: Apple, GOOGL Stock Among 24 Names Expecting 65% To 749% Growth In Q3

    Apple, DocuSign, and Google parent Alphabet are among today's fastest-growing stocks expecting up to 749% Q3 growth.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has attracted millions of new investors and paved the way for its users to emerge as a market-moving powerhouse. While the platform is often associated with cryptocurrencies and popular meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, that categorization doesn't fully reflect the reality of holdings among its members. Robinhood users actually own a wide variety of different stocks, including blue-chip tech plays, companies that could benefit from emerging trends, and volatile meme stocks.

  • Why ICU Medical Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ: ICUI), a medical device company specializing in intravenous treatment solutions, were on the move today following the announcement of a cash and stock deal for Smiths Medical.

  • This Robot Trader Just Turned Bullish on Amazon, Facebook, and Nvidia. Here’s What It Sold.

    An ETF run by artificial intelligence smiled on U.S. retail plays in September but soured on a few Covid-19 pandemic trades.

  • Here’s why investors are selling Tesla and buying Ford, GM: Analyst

    Coming back from the Labor Day weekend, Tesla shares marked a 2.64% gain on Tuesday, trading at just over $750 by market close. And while some experts are targeting $3,000 per share, TD Ameritrade Chief Market Strategist JJ Kinahan explains why TD Ameritrade’s clients are selling Tesla in the near term.

  • President Of Moderna Trades $3.93 Million In Company Stock

    Stephen Hoge, President at Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports that on September 3, Stephen Hoge bought 10,000 Moderna shares at a price of $0.99 per share, for a total of $9,900. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market at a price of $392.35 to raise a total of $3,923,500 from the sale. Following the transacti

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • China Stocks Hammered Again On Regulations Despite Some Optimism

    China stocks fell Wednesday as reports indicated government officials are focused on ensuring adherence to new rules by the nation's regulators.

  • Why stocks are likely to rise if Biden’s approval rating keeps sliding

    Major U.S. stock market indices made all-time highs even as President Joe Biden’s approval rating dipped below 50%. The stock market historically has performed the best when presidential approval ratings are below 50%. Biden’s approval rating fell below 50% on Aug. 16, according to the composite of polls constructed by FiveThirtyEight.com.

  • Dow Jones Slides As Yellen Warns Congress; Apple Sells Off From Record High; Tesla Skids Amid China Sales

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 150 points Wednesday, as Tesla stock reversed lower amid China sales. Apple fell from record highs.