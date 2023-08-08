WPP (LON:WPP) Will Pay A Dividend Of £0.15

The board of WPP plc (LON:WPP) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 3rd of November, with investors receiving £0.15 per share. This means the annual payment is 4.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

WPP's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, WPP's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 35% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 104.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 38% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from £0.285 total annually to £0.394. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.3% a year over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. WPP's EPS has fallen by approximately 20% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about WPP's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for WPP that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

