U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,130.29
    +57.86 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,845.13
    +315.53 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,390.69
    +228.09 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,885.23
    +12.20 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.30
    -0.32 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.00
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    20.33
    +0.14 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0223
    +0.0027 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    -0.0390 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2185
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2190
    -1.1010 (-0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,814.51
    -157.28 (-0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    551.24
    -1.16 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    +78.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,801.64
    -13.86 (-0.05%)
     

WPP uncovers the shifting values, priorities and perceptions of Aussies in 2022

·5 min read

Kindness is the most important value for most (81%) Australians

Most Australians (63%) fear expressing our honest views online for fear of retribution

The pandemic has meant more authentic social media representation, as fewer (-38%) respondents misrepresent their lives since 2018

SYDNEY, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WPP, Australia & New Zealand, today announces the launch of Secrets and Lies Chapter Six: 'Fact, Fiction and What's New in 22?'.

WPP, Australia &amp; New Zealand, today announces the launch of Secrets and Lies Chapter Six: ‘Fact, Fiction and What’s New in 22?’. Rose Herceg, WPP President, Australia &amp; New Zealand, says: “Now more than ever, Australians desire authenticity, connection, honesty and realism. Those that tap into those needs in 2022 will be the ones that win.&quot;
WPP, Australia & New Zealand, today announces the launch of Secrets and Lies Chapter Six: ‘Fact, Fiction and What’s New in 22?’. Rose Herceg, WPP President, Australia & New Zealand, says: “Now more than ever, Australians desire authenticity, connection, honesty and realism. Those that tap into those needs in 2022 will be the ones that win."

The report, which revisits key themes from the previous five reports, shows how the perceptions and priorities of 2,000 Australians have shifted over the past four years against the country's rapidly changing political, cultural, and social backdrop.

Multifaceted truth-telling

Aussies are more partial to telling lies than ever before. Forty-two per cent of us have lied about our whereabouts to family or friends compared to 27 per cent of us in 2018.

Additionally, 29 per cent of us use work as an excuse to avoid time with them, a 9 per cent jump from 2018. Millennials and Generation Z are more likely to lie than generation X, baby boomers and the silent generation in each of these scenarios.

However, there are two key areas where Aussies lie a lot less: to our employers and on social media. While 52 per cent of us regularly lied to our employers four years ago, that number has fallen to 28 per cent. Additionally, 49 per cent of us previously mispresented our lives on social media. Now that number has fallen to 11 per cent.

Prosperity, fairness and kindness

We have seen a rapid decline in perceptions of prosperity and fairness since 2018, with just 56 per cent of respondents believing that fairness exists in Australia today, compared to 77 per cent of those surveyed in 2018. Perceptions of prosperity have also decreased from 77 per cent to 65 per cent.

Regarding our values, 81 per cent of those surveyed say nothing is more important than kindness in 2022. Despite this, 30 per cent have admitted to hurting someone physically or emotionally, 61 per cent of us are jealous of the good fortune of others, and 15 per cent have regularly trolled someone online.

Rediscovering cultural roots

Those Australians who speak more than one language were presented with the following statement: My ability to speak a language other than English has given me an entirely different perspective on the world. While 41 per cent agreed in 2018, this number has jumped to 73 per cent.

Evidentially, Australians across the country are rediscovering their cultural roots, speaking in their native tongue at home and connecting with families via technology.

Forty per cent of Australians who speak a language other than English said they were reminded of their roots during the pandemic.

Spooked into submission

The rule-breaking, age-defying, Woodstock-loving generation has been spooked into submission.

In 2019, WPP research found that 78 per cent of Australians over 50 agreed that middle age starts at 60 rather than 40. However, this number is now down to 61 per cent.

Additionally, back in 2019, 78 per cent of those surveyed stated they felt much younger than their age; this number is now down to 59 per cent. Whilst 61 per cent thought they were living their best years; now this number is down to 40 per cent.

Fear of the online world

Distrust is gaining momentum in the online world. In 2020, 68% said we no longer trust what we read online. Now that number has risen to 80 per cent. Additionally, 75 per cent of us don't know the truth anymore because of online manipulation. Now that number has increased to 79 per cent.

63 per cent of us fear expressing our honest views online for fear of retribution. And while in 2020, 53 per cent felt that there were no longer any shades of grey and that we are often forced to choose sides in a debate, this number has risen to 66 per cent.

Buzzword bingo

A distrust in truth can also be attributed to the use of buzzwords. 81 per cent of Australians said companies choose buzzwords or industry speak, making it hard for us to get to the truth of what they are selling in 2021. Now, this number has risen to 87 per cent.

78 per cent of us found ourselves reading about a product or service and wondering why it wasn't written in simple English. Now that number has risen to 84 per cent.

Rose Herceg, WPP President, Australia & New Zealand, says: "It is clear from these findings that there are multiple ways brands can tap into the interests and desires of consumers across the country. Now more than ever, Australians desire authenticity, connection, honesty and realism. Those that tap into those needs in 2022 will be the ones that win. It's time to bring back the magic."

To see the full report, visit https://www.wpp.com/aunz/secrets-and-lies.

About WPP

WPP is the creative transformation company. We use the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.

About the research

YouGov conducted this study between 23 May and 1 June 2022. The questionnaire replicated questions from the previous five chapters to track how results have changed. The sample comprised 2000 Australians aged 18+, with data weighted by age, gender, and region to reflect the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics estimates.

 

SOURCE WPP Australia and New Zealand

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Gargantuan Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Over the long run, Wall Street is a money machine that rewards the patient. Although these bear market declines can be scary, they've historically been the perfect time to scoop up high-quality growth stocks at a discount. Perhaps no group of fast-paced stocks is riper for the picking than megacap growth stocks.

  • Who's the owner of Google? The same company that owns Waze and YouTube.

    Google is one the biggest companies in the world. But who owns Google? It's owned by the same company that owns Waze, YouTube, and FitBit.

  • Kenya says social media won't be blocked after warning to Facebook

    Kenya insisted Saturday that social media would not be blocked, after a state watchdog warned Facebook it risked suspension if it did not tackle hate speech on its platform.

  • Facebook faces suspension in Kenya over ethnic-based hate speech

    The social network has reportedly failed to detect calls for ethnic-based violence ahead of Kenya's elections.

  • The Euro Feels the Pressure as Economy Tips Toward Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPelosi’s Asia Itinerary Skips Mention of Taiwan StopoverThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekChina Factory Activity Sees Shock Contraction on OutbreaksElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaTrump Can’t Be Blamed by Militia Group at Jan. 6 Trial, US SaysThe euro, already beaten down this year to the lowest in two decades, remains an unloved currency stuck under relentless pressure as its economy stumbles tow

  • Income Obsession Sweeps Across Asset Classes as Stocks Swerve

    (Bloomberg) -- Behind the scenes of the latest rebound in stocks is a growing penchant for steady income streams as risk appetite runs hot and cold this year.Most Read from BloombergPelosi’s Asia Itinerary Skips Mention of Taiwan StopoverThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekChina Factory Activity Sees Shock Contraction on OutbreaksElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaTrump Can’t Be Blamed by Militia Group at Jan. 6 Trial, US SaysIn the $6.6 tr

  • Dow Jones Futures Loom As Stock Market Rally Bets On Rosy Outlook; Apple, Exxon Flash Buy Signals

    The market rally had big gains in a critical week. Apple and Exxon flashed aggressive buys. China EV sales loom.

  • I want to refinance my mortgage, but I’m about to turn 70. Is it wise to refinance at my time of life?

    'I may not — likely will not — live long enough to pay off the loan, or even conclude the 11 years remaining on my current mortgage, for that matter.'

  • What are mortgage closing costs?

    What costs can you expect when closing on a mortgage, and how can you calculate them? Here's what you need to know.

  • HSBC urged to appoint shareholder Ping An to its board

    A Hong Kong politician has urged HSBC spin off its Asia business and appoint representatives of Chinese insurer Ping An to its board, as the global lender prepares to meet with Hong Kong shareholders this week. Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd, the bank's biggest shareholder, called on London-headquartered HSBC in April to explore strategic options such as spinning off its mainstay Asian business to unlock greater shareholder value. Since then, the proposal has won support from some retail investors in Hong Kong who were disgruntled with dual-listed HSBC's decision to cancel its dividend payment in 2020.

  • What if the markets are misreading the Fed

    Stocks surged after last week’s Federal Reserve meeting as some experts argued that the central bank effectively “pivoted” its tone from being uber hawkish about monetary policy to being a bit dovish.

  • Best European Treasury Bond ETFs for Q2 2022

    European treasury bond exchange-traded funds (ETFs) provide investors with exposure to debt securities issued by governments of European countries. The European GDP is now back to its pre-pandemic level after the COVID-19 pandemic sent it into its worst-ever recession.

  • Democrats’ Corporate Tax Plan Threatens Higher Bills for Manufacturers

    A proposed 15% minimum tax on large profitable companies would claw back the benefits of faster equipment write-offs.

  • How To Land A Job At McKinsey

    McKinsey Engagement Meeting How to Land a Job at McKinsey For MBAs, McKinsey & Co. is one of the most sought-after consulting firms, with starting base salaries around $175,000. Adriana Crespo, McKinsey’s manager of recruiting ... The post How To Land A Job At McKinsey appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Accenture (ACN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Accenture (ACN) closed at $306.26, marking a +0.85% move from the previous day.

  • What are the Best Mutual Funds for Investing in the Aerospace Sector?

    Discover mutual funds and some other possible investments that can be utilized by investors seeking exposure to the aerospace industry.

  • 'I have been in shock': Letters reveal financial distress after Celsius, Voyager bankruptcies

    Customers of bankrupt crypto firms Celsius and Voyager detailed stories of distress in letters to a bankruptcy court.

  • Don't slip into a recession doom spiral — focus on these 5 things ‘within our control’

    Financial anxiety is coming from all angles in this confusing economic environment.

  • Elon Musk Files Response and Counterclaims to Twitter Lawsuit Over $44 Billion Deal

    formally responded to Twitter lawsuit seeking to force him to go through with his $44 billion takeover of the social-media platform and included counterclaims against the company. It isn’t unusual for counterclaims against a public company to be filed confidentially, pending review for possible redactions of sensitive information. One of the counterclaims by Mr. Musk is expected to center on the allegation that Twitter changed its number of monetizable daily active users shortly after agreeing to the deal, and then didn’t provide thorough responses to requests by Mr. Musk’s team for data on the spam number, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2022

    Farewell, July, it’s been a pleasure. Sentiment might finally be turning on Wall Street after the stock market recorded its best month since November 2020, buoyed by the tech giants better-than-expected quarterly results and the prospect of the Fed easing on future rate hikes. The major indexes are still down for the year, but we’re clearly in the midst of a rally. Where this rally will go is anyone’s guess. For now, Wall Street’s analysts are busy selecting the stocks they see as best positione