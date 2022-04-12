U.S. markets close in 1 hour

WPUR To Join ALYI In Brazil And On College Campus Expansions

WaterPure International, Inc.
·2 min read
Dallas, Texas, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaterPure International, Inc. (OTC Pink: WPUR) with Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today confirmed work together on launching an off grid, clean electric energy production, storage and electric vehicle (EV) charging solution is proceeding on track.

The technology has been built in a lab and will now be scaled into a pilot in advance of a larger rollout. The larger rollout is planned in conjunction with an agreement WPUR has made with ALYI to support ALYI’s EV Ecosystem initiative.

ALYI recently announced expanding its electric motorcycle program into Brazil and separately announced the expansion of its electric motorcycle partnership with Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET).

Today, WPUR announces that it will join ALYI on both expansion projects bringing along WPUR’s off grid, clean electric energy production and storage solution for charging EVs.

WPUR’s off grid EV charging solution is expected to be featured in conjunction with ALYI’s EV racing initiative. ALYI has worked closely with a Kenyan race event business named East African Grand Prix (EAGP). EAGP has a provisional license with Formula E intended to bring a annual Formula E race event to Kenya.

To learn more about WPUR, visit https://www.wpurinc.com/.

To learn more about ALYI, visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Contact:
Alternet Systems, Inc.
Randell Torno
info@lithiumip.com
+1-800-713-0297

WaterPure International, Inc.
Ed Bollen
info@wpurinc.com
972-918-5256


