U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,397.94
    -84.79 (-1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,265.37
    -450.02 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,768.92
    -385.10 (-2.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,987.92
    -36.12 (-1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.79
    -0.76 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.60
    -9.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    24.30
    -0.42 (-1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    -0.0860 (-4.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    -0.0047 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6500
    -0.4500 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,530.06
    -4,319.43 (-10.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    873.97
    +631.29 (+260.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

WPUR Targets Growing $41 Billion Sustainability Market With New Assets, Partnerships and Management

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
WaterPure International, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WPUR
  • ALYI

Dallas, Texas, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaterPure International, Inc. (OTC Pink: WPUR) today published a 2022 strategic outlook presentation. The presentation is included in its entirety below:

The Growing Sustainability Market

Sustainability will be a growth market for the next several decades. President Biden’s Climate Action initiative continues to make headway toward its 2050 zero emissions goal. The Sustainability Market is expected to expand from $9 billion reported in 2021 to over $41 billion by 2028.

WPUR has a long history in clean water initiatives which remained dormant for almost a decade until last year. President Biden’s Climate Action initiative brought a growing market into the forefront making it an opportune time to dust off WPUR’s history with clean water technology.

Given the level of attention the sustainable market has garnered, with yet far more growth on the horizon and new investment community interest, it seems an ideal time to not only dust off WPUR’s clean water history but to seek out growth and expansion opportunities.

In addition to expanding WPUR’s water management technologies portfolio, the company has also added an electric energy focus.

Water Management Technologies

WPUR relaunched its clean water initiative last year with a pilot project in Africa building a solar-powered well to service a dairy operation. The pilot project now serves as a model for winning additional well development projects.

WPUR is also actively engaged establishing clean title to its proprietary water technologies by addressing any possible claims that may have resulted due to the company’s dormancy.

Simultaneously, the company is engaged in developing government relationships in Africa toward an end of ultimately integrating water management technology solutions.

As one might infer from the list above of initiatives in Africa, WPUR is concentrating its business development efforts in Africa where the demand is high, and the competition is low. The WPUR business plan is built around profitably proving new innovative solutions in Africa that can be scaled globally.

Electric Management Technologies

A cornerstone component of Climate Action is the replacement of fossil fuel burning combustion engines with electric motors. The corollary to more electric motors is an increase in clean electric energy production and storage.

Accordingly, WPUR has set out to acquire, develop and implement clean electric energy production and storage solutions.

Part and parcel to the government relationship development efforts in Africa mentioned above in the water section, WPUR is also introducing electric management technology integration opportunities within those same developing relationships.

Within those efforts, WPUR is engaged in the early stages of a project to build a solar energy farm. One of the project objectives is to build a solar farm that brings industry attention to WPUR’s electric energy technology capabilities in reaction to the farm size making the list of the top 10 largest solar farms in the world. The solar farm project is being coordinated with a major parallel initiative surrounding the construction of a sustainable event and resort facility. The solar farm is also being coordinated with another project to expand Africa’s role in cryptocurrency mining with a center for mining powered by clean energy.

Separately, WPUR is engaged in the development of an opportunity to acquire an off grid, clean electric energy production, storage and charging solution for electric vehicles. The planned acquisition path is to first establish an option on the technology and engage in a pilot project to prove the technology before finalizing an ultimate acquisition.

Key Asset And Partnership Building

Building resources and value through acquisition and partnership can substantially accelerate growth. WPUR is doing both.

WPUR has already acquired an operating asset in Africa that comes with key relationships, licenses, assets and operations that will be instrumental to advancing the company’s objectives in Africa. The operating asset, in addition to is complementary resources, also comes with business lines that are not consistent with WPUR’s current business direction. Management has not yet decided on the disposition of the non-core components of the acquisition.

WPUR has established a partnership with Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) in conjunction with ALYI’s EV Ecosystem initiative. The off grid, clean electric energy production, storage and charging solution for electric vehicles pilot project is being pursued in partnership with ALYI’s EV Ecosystem. WPUR is also partnering with ALYI in the development of the solar farm with regard to the farm powering a sustainable event and resort facility. The event and resort facility is part of ALYI’s plans with Formula E, another component of ALYI’s EV Ecosystem.

ALYI’s dedicated cryptocurrency funding partner, Revolt Token (RVLT) is also working with WPUR to help fund both WPUR’s work with ALYI.

To learn more about Revolt Token and how to participate in ALYI’s electric vehicle ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, visit https://rvlttoken.com/.

ALYI’s CEO, Dr. Randell Torno, has joined WPUR’s board of directors and ALYI President, Ed Bollen is working on a transition into the role as WPUR’s new CEO.

To learn more, visit https://www.wpurinc.com/.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Contact:
WaterPure International, Inc.
Sean Mathis
info@wpurinc.com
972-918-5256


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shopify Stock Fell More Than 5% This Morning

    Shares of e-commerce technology-darling Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were down 7.6% today as of 11:50 a.m. ET. The broader market indices had clawed back steep early losses, but no such luck for Shopify, as richly valued names continue to get punished. The drop is particularly confounding because Shopify just inked a deal with Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com (NASDAQ: JD).

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Crashed This Week

    The start-up battery maker for electric vehicles is exploring other options, and the market isn't impressed.

  • Stock market: How investors should think about the ongoing rout

    Hennion & Walsh Chief Investment Officer Kevin Mahn joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss low trading sessions during market volatility, how investors should listen to their risk tolerance, what investment opportunities are making themselves known, and high interest rates.

  • ‘Godfather’ of technical analysis says the stock market could fall 20% or more, but don’t panic: ‘This market really, really did unbelievable’ for 18 months

    Prominent market technician Ralph Acampora says the recent bout of market volatility has him uneasy and now he's forecasting a deeper drop in the market.

  • Shopify Tumbles on a Report of It Terminating Fulfillment Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. plunged by the most since March 2020 amid a report that the Canadian e-commerce company terminated contracts with several warehouse and fulfillment partners.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedTech Selloff Leads Stocks Lower; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapAmerican Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin to a Six-Month Low of $38,000Early Omicron Breakthroughs Show mR

  • Nine Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • Why SunPower's Shares Fell 15.8% Friday

    Shares of SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) slumped 15.8% in early trading Friday. SunPower released preliminary fourth-quarter earnings after the market closed on Thursday and investors were underwhelmed. One concern in the report was that SunPower was replacing third-party connectors in its light commercial value-added reseller and commercial and industrial solutions systems (CIS) because the company said it had found a cracking issue in the connectors.

  • Stock market: ‘Fundamentals start to reappear’ when liquidity conditions change, strategist says

    Head of CIO portfolio strategy for Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank Niladri Mukherjee joins Yahoo Finance Live to give an outlook on the market for this week.

  • Here’s one reason the stock market is selling off in the final hour of trade: ‘We’ve shifted from buy the dip to sell the rally,’ says analyst

    On Thursday, a flirtation with a respectable comeback a day after entering correction territory proved short-lived, with the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) notching another ugly reversal on Thursday. Thursday’s move appeared to be a head-scratcher for some participants as it seemed likely that the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite might finally finish higher, with momentum buoying the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the S&P 500 (SPX) benchmarks and bargain hunters swooping in. Read: The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971.

  • ‘Good luck! We’ll all need it’: U.S. market approaches end of ‘superbubble,’ says Jeremy Grantham

    The U.S. is approaching the end of a 'superbubble,' potentially leading to the largest markdown of wealth in its history when pessimism returns to rule markets, according to legendary investor Jeremy Grantham.

  • Billionaire Izzy Englander is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 stocks that Izzy Englander has sold in Q3. You can skip our detailed analysis of his hedge fund and recent developments, and go directly to read Billionaire Izzy Englander is Selling These 5 Stocks. Israel Englander is one of the most prominent hedge fund managers of all […]

  • Why Tesla Stock Dropped Before Earnings

    On Wednesday, Jan. 26, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) will report its Q4 earnings for fiscal year 2021 -- so the fact that Tesla stock is falling today doesn't portend particularly well. As of 11 a.m. ET, Tesla stock is trading down 2.5% -- about five times worse than the decline on the broader Nasdaq index. Why Tesla stock is down isn't immediately clear.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Fintech Stocks to Buy on Sale Right Now

    Upsetting signs of inflation and corresponding fear of rising interest rates to combat it are changing how the stock market feels about high-growth fintech stocks. The road ahead of these rapidly growing businesses is probably going to get a little rougher, but that isn't a good reason to abandon them altogether. In fact, at their heavily depressed prices, these stocks have a pretty good chance to deliver market-beating gains to patient investors.

  • VIX Curve Inverts in Time-Honored Bull Signal Tied to Peak Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- Selling has gotten intense enough in stocks that volatility indexes are pricing more turbulence in the here and now than in the future. The setup, known as an inverted VIX, is sometimes viewed as a positive for those hoping markets will calm.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedTech Selloff Leads Stocks Lower; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapAmerican Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppCrypto Selloff Pushes

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing This Week

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) isn't giving its shareholders any respite -- the electric vehicle (EV) stock was down by 22.6% for the week as of 10:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. At this point, Rivian has declined by a whopping 41% year to date. Given that the market had already been warned, investors shouldn't have been surprised when Rivian announced the actual numbers.

  • You're Probably Missing Out On 10 Soaring Stocks Amid The Sell-Off

    It's getting pretty ugly out there for the S&P 500. There are still places to make money — but if you're like most — you don't own much.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Take Off in February

    Novavax has been both a promising and frustrating stock to own recently. It's promising in the sense that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate could give the company a slice of what's proving to be a very large pie. The frustrating part about Novavax is that it has continually pushed back its schedule for applying to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

  • Block: Negative Sentiment to Turn Positive Shortly, Says Analyst

    The narrative around Block (SQ) right now is one that is not unique in the fintech space. A changing macro environment, concerns over decelerating growth, and difficult comps after the pandemic-driven growth are all reasons why sentiment has soured on this name. But sentiment is not set in stone, at least if there’s enough evidence to support the notion the various concerns can be addressed. Assessing this previous high-flyer’s prospects, Deutsche Bank’s Bryan Keane thinks there are enough reaso

  • Here's How Citigroup Will Reward Shareholders in 2022

    In 2021, Citigroup (NYSE: C) was one of the few large banks that did not raise its dividend. It also caught shareholders off guard when it revealed that it had paused share repurchase in the fourth quarter of 2021 to deal with a new regulatory capital rule that just went into effect at the beginning of this year. Given these events, let's take a look at how Citigroup is planning to reward shareholders this year.

  • Royal Dutch no more - Shell officially changes name

    LONDON (Reuters) -Shell officially changed its name on Friday, ditching "Royal Dutch", which has been part of its identity since 1907, following plans to scrap its dual share structure and move its head office from the Netherlands to Britain. The London and Amsterdam stock exchanges will reflect the name change on Jan. 25 while the New York Stock Exchange will follow on Jan. 31. The change will not affect share ownership and the A shares and B shares will remain unchanged for the time being, Shell said.