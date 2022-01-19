U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,604.26
    +27.15 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,494.36
    +125.89 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,609.56
    +102.67 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,096.23
    -66.23 (-3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.45
    +1.02 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.10
    +12.70 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    +0.40 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1353
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8590
    -0.0060 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3643
    +0.0044 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4080
    -0.1770 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,401.93
    +948.30 (+2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,006.30
    +11.55 (+1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,604.11
    +40.56 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Wrangle secures $2M to automate company workflows

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Wrangle raised $2 million in an oversubscribed pre-seed funding to advance its technology that automates workflows, approvals and tickets so that a company can track work and provide call-to-action tasks within chat platforms like Slack.

Bloomberg Beta and Eniac Ventures co-led the investment, with participation from Liquid 2 Ventures, Hustle Fund, TDF Ventures and more than 20 founder angel investors.

Adam Smith and Adam Long founded Wrangle in 2020 and bootstrapped the remote company until now. This is the third company where they have worked together. Most recently they were COO and CTO, respectively, at Automated Insights, which was acquired by Vista Equity Partners.

While growing a startup, they saw firsthand how software could play into the new remote way of working.

“It’s easy to get operations done when you are in the same office and with five people around the table, but when you are growing really fast, and real departments begin to emerge, you need a process to handle the team-to-team handoffs,” Adam Smith said.

However, as more people live in different time zones and are working with different goals and processes, that can throw a wrench in the gears. Add into that the global pandemic where everyone was home, and it separated teams further, Smith added.

In their research, they saw Slack direct messages and channels get busy as people dealt with up to 100 requests per week with little way to audit/track where people were in the process.

Wrangle is solving this problem by giving companies a new way to run operations directly in the tools where employees are already talking to each other, like Slack and Microsoft Teams. The company’s no-code software can automate any kind of process: employee onboarding, contract approvals, help tickets or any other recurring work. It also gathers requests with forms, assigns and notifies people to follow-up and tracks the progress for everyone to follow.

Now when colleagues are assigned a task, like onboarding an employee, an automated checklist pops up, and employees check off their steps and don’t have to worry about what to do because all the work is automated for them, Long said.

Wrangle
Wrangle

Wrangle task and approval apps. Image Credits: Wrangle

For investors, future of work isn’t only about HR

Wrangle launched in February 2021, initially with Slack, and now more than 800 organizations have used the workflow builder to complete over 10,000 workflows. One of their customers, Reuben Doetsch, co-founder and CTO of AvantStay, started using Wrangle for bug reports and future requests.

“The AvantStay team has been growing rapidly and Wrangle is the tool behind the scenes that keeps our workflows on track in Slack,” Doetsch said in a written statement. “We use it for everything from processing refunds to managing changes to property listings. Wrangle saves us hundreds of hours a month while also ensuring nothing gets lost in the chaos of Slack.”

The new round of funding will enable Wrangle to grow its team from just the two founders, invest in product development and accelerate its marketing efforts. The tool is expanding into Microsoft Teams and will be launching a web app for building workflows and analyzing them to move the work along. The company has dozens of paying customers and is growing revenue at 20% to 30% every month.

Investor Karin Klein, founding partner of Bloomberg Beta, said via email that her firm looks at the future of work and how to make work better.

She says that as Slack and Teams become the places where more people work together, the Wrangle team has created a way to have ticketing workflows happen where the work happens without being siloed in with other products.

“Adam and Adam are exceptional founders who have created an easy to use approach to ticketing so we don’t have to switch between multiple applications, saving everyone time and ensuring important approvals don’t get missed,” Klein added. “The need for Wrangle is only going to grow as work remains hybrid and distributed.”

3 ways to become a better manager in the work-from-home era

Recommended Stories

  • Turing Labs, which uses AI to help formulate CPG products, raises $16.5M

    The Series A round of funding is being led by Insight Partners, with previous backers Moment Ventures and Y Combinator (where it was part of a 2020 cohort) and new individual investor Borge Hald (CEO and co-founder of Medallia), also participating. The investment will be used to accelerate R&D, grow the engineering team, widen operations, and a further build a go-to-market organization. It uses AI to simulate working through different ingredient combinations for new product formulations to determine a smaller subset that actual technicians then put together -- and it will be using the investment to continue working on its own R&D (adding more functionality to the platform to extend for example deeper into packaging and alternative ingredients for processed food) as well as on hiring and business development.

  • Pete Nordstrom on Nordstrom Inc.’s Merchandising Philosophy

    Nordstrom's chief brand officer discusses the latest developments and partnerships in evolving the retailer's assortment and appeal.

  • New privacy bill would put major limits on targeted advertising

    A new bill seeks to dramatically reshape the online advertising landscape to the detriment of companies like Facebook, Google and data brokers that leverage deep stores of personal information to make money from targeted ads. The bill, the Banning Surveillance Advertising Act, introduced by Reps. Anna Eshoo (D-CA) and Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) in the House and Cory Booker (D-NJ) in the Senate, would dramatically limit the ways that tech companies serve ads to their users, banning the use of personal data altogether.

  • Meta to hire thousands more in Puget Sound area over 'next couple of years'

    Rajeev Rajan, Meta's Northwest lead, says the company is looking to hire 2,000 people to fill out its new offices in Seattle and the Eastside.

  • 18 People Who Cut Corners At Their Jobs In Hilarious Or Infuriating Ways

    Lotta "eh, close enough" energy in this post.View Entire Post ›

  • FashionGo to Launch First In-person Trade Show This Spring

    The tech company has partnered with trade show veteran Tom Nastos to hold events in Palm Springs and New York.

  • Money Choice: What an award-winning company did when business failed

    When the profits dropped, the 47-year-old founder of Apostrophe Films pivoted from producing traditional films and advertisements to focusing on the online and digital space.

  • Helping Kenyan Small Businesses Cross the Digital Divide

    By Strive Community

  • The Crucial ESG Topics to Focus On Right Now

    ESG-focused business strategy isn’t just a feel-good concept anymore — it’s increasingly necessary to attract investment. The Global Sustainable Investment Review reported that investments in susta...

  • Bigtincan is a Gold Medalist in the 2022 SoftwareReviews Sales Enablement Data Quadrant Buyers Guide Report

    Bigtincan® (ASX:BTH), the global leader in sales enablement automation, today announced that it has been recognized as a gold medalist and leader in the 2022 Sales Enablement Data Quadrant report from SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group. The award is based on the collective knowledge of real users and placement is based on satisfaction with product features, vendor experience, capabilities, and emotional sentiment.

  • Kenyan e-commerce company Copia Global raises $50M to ramp up African expansion

    Kenyan B2C e-commerce company Copia Global has raised $50 million in a Series C equity round led by Goodwell Investments. The round comes three years after Copia’s Series B round of $26 million. According to Crunchbase, the company has raised $53 million.

  • Claim your own tax rebates, Which? warns, as payers lose thousands to refund firms

    As the self-assessment deadline looms, taxpayers are being warned against using expensive third parties for rebate claims they can submit for free

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Bank of America stock jumps as profit rises above expectations, while revenue comes up a bit shy

    Shares of Bank of America Corp. rallied 2.0% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the moneycenter bank reported fourth-quarter profit that rose above expectations while revenue came up a bit shy, while growth in loans and deposits helped boost net interest income (NII) despite a challenging interest rate environment. Net income rose to $6.77 billion, or 82 cent a share, from $5.21 billion, or 59 cents a share, in the year ago period, and beat the FactSet consensus of 77 cents. Total revenue ros

  • Crypto Spending on Luxury Products Increased by 31% in 2021: BitPay

    Crypto payment processor BitPay has revealed that an increased number of consumers are using cryptocurrencies to pay for luxury products.

  • Bank of America's stock falls ahead of earnings, in wake of Goldman and JPMorgan disappointments

    Shares of Bank of America Corp. dropped 2.9% in afternoon trading Tuesday, putting them on track for a fourth-straight decline, ahead of the bank's fourth-quarter results due out before the next session's opening bell. The stock has now shed 5.5% during its losing streak. The stock's losses comes after bank and broker Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reported disappointing fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, sending the stock down 6.4%, and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. fourth-quarter results reported before F

  • Sony Braces for Microsoft’s ‘Pay-to-Win’ Strategy

    Sony shares dropped nearly 13% after Microsoft’s announced megadeal for Activision. Its investors are right to be concerned.

  • Integration costs take a bite out of PNC's 4Q EPS

    Buying BBVA USA Bancshares made Pittsburgh’s biggest bank No. 5 nationwide, but fourth-quarter integration costs cut into earnings and expenses rose 40% from a year ago. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

  • Oil prices have surged, but here’s why one fund manager warns they’ve gone too far

    If there’s one place to hide in the current market turmoil, it’s been in the energy sector, as oil prices (CL) have surged to eight-year highs. RBC Capital Markets, for instance, just threw in the towel on its underperform call on Exxon Mobil (XOM) flatly saying it was “wrong” about the oil giant, which was one of the handful of S&P 500 components to climb on Tuesday. “We have seen this story before,” said Shinwoo Kim, portfolio manager of T. Rowe Price’s New Era Fund (PRNEX) and the similarly constructed Global Natural Resources Equity fund outside the U.S. “The prices of crude oil and other commodities tend to overshoot on the downside to disincentivize production when there is a negative demand shock and then rebound, temporarily, to artificially high levels as demand recovers to stimulate a supply response and rebalance the market,” he added.

  • Stocks end sharply lower as bond yields hit 2-year high, Goldman shares slump

    Stocks ended sharply lower Tuesday, kicking off a holiday-shortened week on a down note as Treasury yields jumped to two-year highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 542 points, or 1.5%, to close near 35,369, while the S&P 500 shed around 86 points, or 1.8%, ending near 4,577. The Nasdaq Composite declined around 387 points, or 2.6%, to finish near 14,507. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note jumped more than 9 basis points to 1.866%, its highest since January 2008. Shares of Goldm