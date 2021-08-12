U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

WRAP Appoints Law Enforcement Industry Veteran Mario Knapp as Vice President of Training

Wrap Technologies, Inc.
Knapp leads subject matter experts in guiding Wrap Reality’s comprehensive training platform

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, announced the appointment of Mario Knapp as its Vice President of Training. Knapp will be instrumental in leading the Company’s Wrap Training Academy and its network of BolaWrap and Wrap Reality instructors in the US and worldwide. Knapp and WRAP’s instructors are critical to the growth and adoption of Wrap Reality’s training scenarios, which encompass all tools available for law enforcement to use throughout their careers.

Knapp will take the helm at a time when Wrap Training Academy has experienced significant growth due to increased demand for its remote restraint solution to assist law enforcement in controlling high crises and encounters safely and effectively. WRAP has 55 Master Instructors who have certified more than 3000 BolaWrap instructors across 870 agencies.

“Mario’s experience and training background will continue to build and advance the academy as we evolve domestically and internationally,” said Tom Smith, CEO and President at WRAP. “Mario’s record of success exemplifies prudence and dedication in both operational command and managerial positions. His key expertise in the development and direction of policies, guidelines, and programs, and operational performance of training, use of force and de-escalation makes him the perfect fit for WRAP as we expand our footprint.”

“Having served as a law enforcement officer for almost three decades and as a BolaWrap Master Instructor myself for two years, I recognize the need for education and training to support the explosive growth of the BolaWrap and the Wrap Reality full immersive training program,” said Mario Knapp, Vice President of Training at WRAP. “Private and public security agencies are recognizing WRAP as a leader in innovative safety technologies, and I am honored to be able to spearhead our revolutionary training platform to serve officers and other law enforcement officers around the world.”

Knapp is a 27-year veteran of the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD). His last official assignment was to MDPD’s Special Patrol Bureau, where he oversaw the Tactical Operations Section (Special Response Team, Bomb Squad, K-9 unit, Incident Management Team), the Police Operations Section (General Investigations Unit, Uniform Patrol, Transit Unit), and the Special Events and Planning Section (Aviation Unit, Marine Patrol Unit, Motors Unit, Underwater Recovery Unit).

Knapp served as Captain of the Miami-Dade Police Training Bureau where he supervised and oversaw all in-service and advanced departmental training matters to include tactical and force-related training programs within the department. Knapp headed the department’s TASER Conducted Electrical Weapon (CEW) and Defensive Tactics and Firearms programs and is a certified Defensive Tactics Instructor, Firearms and Sub-machine gun Instructor, Rappel-Master Instructor and Close Quarter Battle Instructor. Knapp also previously served as a Senior Master Instructor and Training Advisory Board member for Axon.

Knapp is a member of the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF), a national police research and policy organization, and holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice Management from the Union Institute and University.

About WRAP
WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. WRAP develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions.

WRAP’s BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without injury or the need to use higher levels of force.

Wrap Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field.

WRAP’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

Follow WRAP here:
WRAP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wraptechnologies/
WRAP on Twitter: https://twitter.com/wraptechinc
WRAP on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wraptechnologies/

Trademark Information
BolaWrap, Wrap and Wrap Reality are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to: statements regarding the Company's overall business; total addressable market; and, expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as "expect", "anticipate", "should", "believe", "target", "project", "goals", "estimate", "potential", "predict", "may", "will", "could", "intend", and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce product for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its new product solution; the acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solution; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; the ability to obtain export licenses for countries outside of the US; the ability to obtain patents and defend IP against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Contact:

Paul M. Manley
VP – Investor Relations
(612) 834-1804
pmanley@wrap.com

Media Contact: media@wrap.com



