Wrapmate makes it easier for franchises to brand their vehicles

0
·4 min read

National vehicle graphics provider Wrapmate provides a streamlined, turnkey solution for franchisors and their individual franchisee locations to get vehicle wraps.

DENVER, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrapmate is excited to announce that it's bringing its vast network of over 1,400 vehicle graphics professionals to franchisors nationwide in an all-new product offering for franchises to receive vehicle wraps for all their company vehicles across all U.S. markets. Now, franchisors nationwide can wrap anywhere from one to 10,000 vehicles quickly and efficiently, in every major market.

Wrapmate's Franchise Wraps and Graphics Program meets franchises where they're at with an out-of-the-box solution to handle all things graphics. Entrepreneurs enter the franchise business with the expectations of marketing and operations already being pre-set and on autopilot. Franchises can now have their mind at ease knowing that wrapping franchisee vehicles is just as easy.

The core components of Wrapmate's turnkey program provides all U.S.-based franchisors with flexible pricing, branding consistency, standardized logistics and nationwide installation coverage for wraps & graphics on any vehicle type or quantity.

Wrapmate's flexible pricing structure ensures zero costs are charged to the corporate entity, including no setup costs or monthly management fees. Franchisors are simply responsible for sharing the vehicle graphics program to their franchisees, and Wrapmate handles everything else.

Franchisors not only benefit from beautiful vehicle branding and endless marketing value, but a promising strategy for fueling additional growth across current and new franchisee markets.

Included in the program comes a ready-to-use ordering platform where franchisees can visit a co-branded website to choose their vehicle, graphic size, creative theme and then instantly place an order for new vehicle graphics.

Wrapmate can also facilitate other large format printing and installation like window signage, wall murals and floor graphics at any or all franchisee locations.

"We are beyond excited to provide franchisors across all U.S. markets with the effortless ability to offer wraps and graphic products to their franchisees, no matter where they are located," says Javier Lozano Jr., Chief Marketing Officer of Wrapmate. "Thanks to Wrapmate's logistical prowess behind-the-scenes, we can ensure color consistency, branding perfection and flawless installation across every single franchisee's wrap project."

Jeremy Seiley, a franchisee of That 1 Painter based in Houston, Texas, says, "Working with Wrapmate to put wraps on both my franchise vehicles has been incredibly simple and streamlined. Since getting my wraps completed, I literally have potential customers approaching my vehicles on a daily basis asking for price quotes and it's grown my sales pipeline substantially."

"Franchisees, in many cases small business owners, are generally not familiar with how onsite and offsite graphics have a very positive impact on the business growth, nor do they know where to go to get these solutions. A one stop shop for graphics, facilitates the adoption of 3M trusted graphic solutions in this market segment, hence continuing to grow the overall graphics industry," shares Carolina Bautista-Brown, 3M Segment Marketing Senior Manager.

To receive an exclusive invitation to the franchise program or to learn more, visit wrapmate.com/franchise today.

Graphic professionals interested in receiving printing and installation projects from Wrapmate can sign up to be a Wrapmate Pro at wrapmate.com/pro.

About Wrapmate
Wrapmate is an all-in-one digital platform for business owners and consumers to get their vehicle wraps & graphics projects designed, produced and installed in any city across the U.S. Utilizing Wrapmate's advanced technologies, customers can visualize, purchase and even finance their vehicle graphics in the simplest way possible. Additionally, Wrapmate supports a nationwide network of over 1,400 vetted graphic professionals known as Wrapmate Pros, providing them with local customer projects and solutions to grow their business. To learn more, visit wrapmate.com.

About 3M
3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news or on Twitter at @3M or @3MNews.

Media Contact:
Javier Lozano Jr.
303-503-1282
javier.lozano@wrapmate.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wrapmate-makes-it-easier-for-franchises-to-brand-their-vehicles-301629087.html

SOURCE 3M

