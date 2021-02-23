WRAPUP 2-Western countries step up pressure on Myanmar junta as protests go on

(Adds UN official's comment; paragraphs 3.4)

* UN rapporteur calls for generals to stand down

* EU won't stand by, Germany says

* Junta chief favours minimal force - report

* Dozens detained in capital on Monday - group

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The European Union warned it isconsidering sanctions on Myanmar while the United Statespenalised two more generals for links to the military coup, asWestern countries sought to press the junta to avoid a violentcrackdown after weeks of protests.

A general strike shut businesses in the Southeast Asiancountry on Monday as huge crowds gathered peacefully despite awarning from authorities that confrontation could get peoplekilled.

U.N. Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews said millions hadmarched in a "breathtaking" turnout, despite the junta's threat.

"The generals are losing their power to intimidate and withit, their power. It is past time for them to stand down, as thepeople of Myanmar stand up," Andrews said on Twitter.

More protests are planned for Tuesday.

Overnight, EU governments showed support for those seekingto reverse the Feb. 1 coup and the release of elected leaderAung San Suu Kyi.

"We are not prepared to stand by and watch," German ForeignMinister Heiko Maas said in Brussels, adding that sanctionscould follow if diplomacy failed.

The European Union is considering sanctions that wouldtarget businesses owned by the army, but the bloc ruled out anycurtailing of its trade preferences to avoid hurting poorworkers.

Myanmar's security forces have shown more restraint sincethe coup than in earlier confrontations with those pushing fordemocracy in almost half a century of direct military rule.

Even so, three protesters have been killed - two shot deadin the second city of Mandalay on Saturday, and a woman who diedon Friday after being shot more than a week earlier in thecapital, Naypyitaw.

The army has said one policeman died of injuries sustainedduring the protests. It has accused protesters of provokingviolence.

Late on Sunday, state-owned media MRTV warned thatconfrontation could cost lives.

Military-run Myawaddy News reported that junta chief GeneralMin Aung Hlaing had said the military was following a democraticpath and, referring to rubber bullets, that it wanted to useminimal force.

The army seized power after alleging fraud in Nov. 8elections in which Suu Kyi's party trounced a pro-militaryparty, detaining her and much of the party leadership. Theelectoral commission dismissed the fraud complaints.

U.S. TARGETS TWO GENERALS

In Naypyitaw, where the military is headquartered, policewith a water cannon truck and a fleet of other vehicles broke upa procession of chanting protesters on Monday.

Videos showed protesters being chased and manhandled bysecurity forces and a rights group said dozens had reportedlybeen detained there.

Overall, 684 people had been arrested, charged or sentencedsince the coup, the group said.

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on two membersof the junta - Lieutenant General Moe Myint Tun and GeneralMaung Maung Kyaw - and warned it could take more action.

The administration of President Joe Biden has previouslyimposed sanctions on the acting president of Myanmar and severalmilitary officers, as well as three companies in the jade andgems sector.

"The military must reverse its actions and urgently restorethe democratically elected government," the U.S. TreasuryDepartment's Office of Foreign Assets Control said.

Britain, Germany and Japan have also condemned the violencein Myanmar and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged themilitary to stop repression.

Myanmar has denounced interference in its affairs.

INDONESIAN PUSH

Indonesia is pushing Southeast Asian neighbours to agree ona plan that would keep the junta to its promise of holdingelections, with monitors to ensure they are fair and inclusive,three sources familiar with the proposal said.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has been rallyingsupport among Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN)members for a special meeting on the crisis.

But the plan from the biggest regional nation would fallshort of protester demands for the immediate release of Suu Kyiand recognition of the November election result.

"This is complete denial of the will of Myanmar people. Havethey not seen enough of the protests?" said one Twitter useridentified as Zaw Min.

Social media users said a protest was planned in front ofIndonesia's embassy in Myanmar on Tuesday.(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing byClarence Fernandez and Stephen Coates)