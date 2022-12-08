U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,960.00
    +23.25 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,777.00
    +152.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,578.50
    +69.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,819.90
    +11.90 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.00
    +2.99 (+4.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.40
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    +0.25 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0519
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4510
    +0.0430 (+1.26%)
     

  • Vix

    22.64
    +0.47 (+2.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2213
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6180
    +0.0940 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,846.51
    -6.82 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    396.16
    -5.87 (-1.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.42
    +16.23 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,574.43
    -111.97 (-0.40%)
     

Wren Taps Vertex Veteran Executives and Other Leaders to Advance First-in-Class Small-Molecule Drugs into Clinical Testing for Neurodegenerative Diseases

·5 min read

— Executive leaders in R&D management, medicinal chemistry, technical operations and translational biology to lead build-out of discovery platform and pipeline —

BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wren Therapeutics announced today a number of senior leadership appointments as the company advances its first investigational therapies toward the clinic, based on the company's breakthrough approach to discovering small molecules that precisely target and shut down the sources of oligomer and aggregate generation in neurodegenerative diseases.

The company recently welcomed Vertex Pharmaceuticals veterans John Thomson, PhD and Patrick Connelly, PhD as its Chief Scientific Officer and first Chief Innovation Officer, respectively. Dr. Thomson and Dr. Connelly are Vertex founding scientists who worked together on leadership teams that discovered and developed Vertex's seven FDA-approved drugs.

In addition to Drs. Thomson and Connelly, new appointments to Wren's leadership team include:

  • Mike Dey, PhD: Head of Manufacturing and Technical Operations

  • Janeta Popovici-Muller, PhD: Head Drug Design and Advancement

  • Rajeev Sivasankaran, PhD: Head Translational Development

"It is often said that drug discovery and development is the ultimate team sport—it takes a great many people with immense talent, dedication, and focus working together on breakthrough science," said Bart Henderson, CEO of Wren. "We couldn't be more pleased to welcome John, Pat, Mike, Janeta, and Rajeev to Wren's team—all proven executives in their fields. With this lineup of experienced talent, Wren has the leadership team to break open the field of neurodegenerative diseases targeting the molecular mechanisms at the source of toxic oligomer generation."

John Thomson, PhD | Chief Scientific Officer

Dr. Thomson was formerly Head of Research for Vertex Pharmaceuticals' USA-based research operations, a company he helped to build from the ground up. During his 25-year tenure, he was involved with all Vertex research programs spanning antivirals and anti-infectives, immunoregulation, inflammation, neurological dysfunction, cystic fibrosis, and oncology research. He headed the Hepatitis C project that yielded INCIVEK® (telaprevir) and contributed to the discovery and selection of more than 40 development candidates—many first-in-class, and of which six were eventually approved as drugs.

Patrick Connelly, PhD | Chief Innovation Officer

Dr. Connelly is a biophysics expert who created and led a number of specialized R&D business units at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, where he was a founding scientist and former employee. He established the unique Materials Discovery & Characterization development function at Vertex, where he, his staff, and colleagues co-invented three first-in-class medicines—INCIVEK® for hepatitis C, and KALYDECO® and ORKAMBI® for cystic fibrosis. Dr. Connelly also co-founded and led Vertex's Corporate Innovation unit that catalyzed the company's entry into sickle cell disease and was a member of the Vertex-CRISPR Therapeutics Joint Research Committee that brought forth Exa-cel, one of the first gene-editing medicines to be tested in humans, currently in Phase 3 clinical trials.

Mike Dey, PhD | Head of Manufacturing and Technical Operations

Dr. Day's extensive experience in drug development, industrialization, and manufacturing encompasses more than 40 NDA/BLA approvals. Previous to joining Wren, Dr. Dey was Vice President, Pharmaceutical Development and Vice President, Endocrinology Strategy team at Ipsen, where he supported Somatuline in becoming a $1 billion product as well as out-licensing partnerships on early products that are now approved life-changing therapies. He held senior manufacturing and R&D positions at Aventis (now Sanofi) in various mergers for which he led integration of industrialization and R&D teams to accelerate new products. He has developed novel equipment and built facilities in the U.S., EU, and Asia to secure supply from earliest clinical trials to global launches. He is an inventor of multiple formulation and drug delivery patents supporting several approved products.

Janeta Popovici-Muller, PhD | Head of Drug Design & Advancement

Dr. Popovici-Muller has more than 20 years of experience in early and late-stage drug discovery. She was a founding employee and Senior Vice President, Head of Drug Discovery at Rectify Pharmaceuticals and served as Vice President, Head of Chemistry at Decibel Therapeutics. Dr. Popovici-Muller co-led drug discovery programs at Agios Pharmaceuticals that delivered clinical-stage molecules in the areas of cancer metabolism (co-inventor of Tibsovo®) and rare genetic metabolic disorders (Pyrukynd®). Preceding her tenure at Agios, Dr. Popovici-Muller spent 10 years at Merck Research Labs in Cambridge, MA (through merger with Schering-Plough) focused on small-molecule drug discovery in oncology, inflammation, and anti-viral therapeutic areas.

Rajeev Sivasankaran | [Head of Translational Development

Dr. Sivasankaran joined Wren as Head of Translational Development after an 18-year tenure at the Novartis Institutes of Biomedical Research (NIBR) leading drug discovery programs ranging from small molecules to gene therapy—from early ideation to human clinical trials—most recently as Executive Director and Head of Rare Diseases in the Neuroscience Division. His group initiated and advanced drug discovery programs focused on a broad range of monogenic neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases including spinal muscular atrophy, Huntington's disease, Friedreich's ataxia, and autism spectrum disorders.

About Wren Therapeutics

Wren is a biopharmaceutical company transforming drug discovery for neurodegenerative diseases, targeting the fleeting protein intermediates central to many disease pathways that are beyond the reach of conventional drug discovery approaches. We have built a unique drug discovery platform to assay and target the transient protein intermediates—the oligomers—in these disease pathways, to interrupt the molecular mechanisms that are the source of oligomer generation with small-molecule therapeutics. We are focusing this platform first on some of the greatest unmet medical needs of our time: Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and ALS. For more information, please visit: www.wrentherapeutics.com.

Contact:
Mary Moynihan
M2Friend Biocommunications
+1 (802) 951-9600
mary@m2friend.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wren-taps-vertex-veteran-executives-and-other-leaders-to-advance-first-in-class-small-molecule-drugs-into-clinical-testing-for-neurodegenerative-diseases-301697897.html

SOURCE Wren Therapeutics

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Fell Wednesday

    Shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) slumped more than 28% on Wednesday. On Monday, the company released early phase 2 data on Adagrasib to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), along with Keytruda, which is sold by Merck (NYSE: MRK). On Wednesday, Mirati presented the data from its Krystal 7 and Krystal 1 trials with Adagrasib, at the 2022 ESMO Immuno-Oncology Annual Congress.

  • Prometheus Bio 'Comfortably Overshoots' Drug's Expectations — And Shares Nearly Triple

    Prometheus Bio reported promising results from two inflammatory disease studies on Wednesday, and RXDX stock catapulted higher.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After The FDA Gives It A Speedy Review In RSV?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the FDA gives it a speedy review for an older adult RSV vaccine? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Watch Closely Next Year

    Consider, for instance, Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) and BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI). Let's consider why Editas Medicine and BioXcel Therapeutics are worth keeping an eye on right now, and whether the potential rewards of investing in these companies outweigh the risks. The company is down by 61% this year, a terrible performance it partly owes to market-wide troubles.

  • Mirati (MRTX) Down After 1st-Line Lung Cancer Data on Adagrasib

    Mirati Therapeutics' (MRTX) preliminary data from the first-line NSCLC study showed that adagrasib plus Merck's Keytruda achieved an objective response rate of 49%.

  • Why BioVie's Shares Tumbled Tuesday

    The company focuses on therapies to treat chronic debilitating conditions and after the market closed on Monday, it released phase 2 trial results for its lead therapy, NE3107, to treat Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. The therapy was more effective (6 points) higher when used on Parkinson's patients who were under 70. BioVie also tested NE3107 as a monotherapy in mild Alzheimer's patients and said patients showed 2.1 points of improvement in enhanced cognition on the modified Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale (ADAS).

  • 3 Fierce Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in December

    As 2023 approaches, it marks the end of what can be called a turbulent year for the stock market. In a volatile market, it is smart to own stocks that have high growth prospects. Thanks to its rising top and bottom line, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares have surged 46% so far this year.

  • RSV, COVID-19 or the flu? A doctor breaks down the symptoms you need to lookout for

    Is It RSV, COVID-19 or the flu?

  • Gossamer Bio Shares Plummet As Hypertension Trial Fall Short Of Expectation

    Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) announced topline results for the TORREY Phase 2 study of seralutinib in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). A mean difference in pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) between the placebo and seralutinib arms of -96.1 dynes, equating to a placebo-corrected improvement of 14.3%, was observed in the study. An observed mean difference in six-minute walk distance (6MWD) between placebo and seralutinib of 6.5 meters numerically favored the seralutinib ar

  • 2 Stocks Up 165% and 209% in 2022 That Could Keep Soaring in 2023

    If so, you should know that investors like you found what they were looking for this year in the biotechnology and medical technology spaces. Shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ: BLTE) are up about 209% this year. Investors have been piling into this clinical-stage biotechnology company thanks to encouraging early results from its lead candidate, LBS-008.

  • Eli Lilly's Diabetes Drug Shows Statistical Reduction In Blood Sugar Levels In Children, Adolescents

    Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE: LLY) DINAMO Phase 3 trial met its primary endpoint by demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in HbA1c (a marker of average blood sugar) with Jardiance (empagliflozin) compared with placebo for children and adolescents with type 2 diabetes. When Jardiance was added to other baseline treatments (diet, exercise, metformin and/or insulin), HbA1c was reduced by 0.84% compared with the placebo at week 26. Related: Eli Lilly Is Best-In-Class Growth, Says Analyst W

  • Doctors say colon cancer is preventable

    Doctors say colon cancer is preventable

  • Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis ‘may be preventable through healthy lifestyle’

    Risk factors include smoking, exercise levels and intact of fruit and vegetables.

  • East Bay startup Infinimmune's secret for building better antibody drugs: You

    The founding team spent the past several years at 10x Genomics, a pioneer in single-cell sequencing technology that could unlock new insights into using actual human antibodies as therapeutics.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock?

    Take Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), a biotech that has delivered market-beating returns over the past decade. The drugmaker is still at it even amid the market downturn and currently sits near its 52-week high. Vertex has certainly been impressive, but are the company's best days already in the rearview mirror?

  • Celine Dion cancels Europe tour dates after being diagnosed with incurable neurological condition

    Singer shared news in tearful Instagram video

  • Novavax Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine Approved in Canada for Use as a Primary Series in Adolescents

    Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that Health Canada has approved a supplement to a New Drug Submission (sNDS) for Nuvaxovid™ (COVID-19 Vaccine (Recombinant protein, Adjuvanted)) (NVX-CoV2373) for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) as a primary series of

  • Examining the risks of colon cancer in the wake of Kristie Alley’s passing

    Actress Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. Dr. Bidhan Das, a Colorectal surgeon with UTHealth Houston and UT Physicians, discusses the symptoms of colon cancer and why is it on the rise among younger patients.

  • Pfizer accuses Moderna of rewriting history in Covid vaccine patent battle

    In its response to a lawsuit brought by Covid-19 vaccine competitor Moderna Inc., Pfizer Inc. does not mince words: Pfizer did not copy Moderna's patented technology, it says, and Moderna is rewriting history by claiming otherwise.

  • The Great Salt Lake is drying up and turning into toxic dust

    Parts of the Great Salt Lake hardly resembled a lake at all this fall.