U.S. markets close in 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,523.58
    -11.85 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,127.29
    -241.80 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,386.00
    +22.48 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,280.36
    -11.69 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.35
    -0.94 (-1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.10
    -35.60 (-1.94%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    -0.39 (-1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1847
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0480 (+3.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3785
    -0.0052 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2800
    +0.4610 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,085.65
    -4,914.70 (-9.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,202.42
    -161.53 (-11.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.37
    -37.81 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Wright tests its 2-megawatt electric engines for passenger planes

Devin Coldewey
·4 min read

Just like the automotive industry, aerospace has its sights set on going electric — but flying with battery-powered engines is a tougher proposition than rolling. Wright is among the startups looking to change the math and make electrified flight possible at scales beyond small aircraft — and its 2-megawatt engine could power the first generation of large-scale electric passenger planes.

Electric cars have proven to be a huge success, but they have an advantage over planes in that they don't need to produce enough lift to keep their own mass in the air. Electric planes have been held back by this fundamental conundrum, that the weight of the batteries needed to fly any distance with passengers aboard means the plane is too heavy to fly in the first place.

In order to escape this conundrum, the main thing to improve is efficiency: how much thrust can be produced per watt of power. Since reducing the mass of batteries is a long, slow process, it's better to innovate in other ways: materials, airframe, and of course the engine, which in traditional jets is a huge, immensely heavy and complex internal combustion one.

Electric engines are generally lighter, simpler, and more reliable than fuel-powered ones, but in order to achieve flight you need to reach a certain level of efficiency. After all, if a jet burned a thousand gallons of fuel per second, the plane couldn't hold the amount needed to take off. So it falls to companies like Wright and H3x to build electric engines that can produce more thrust from the same amount of stored energy.

H3X rethinks the electric motor to power the next phase of mobility

While H3x is focused on small aircraft that will probably be taking flight sooner, Wright founder Jeff Engler explained that if you want to take on aerospace's carbon footprint, you really have to start looking at commercial passenger jets — and Wright is planning to make one. Fortunately, despite the company's name, they don't need to build it entirely from scratch.

"We're not reinventing the concept of the wing, or the fuselage, or anything like that. What changes is what propels the aircraft forward," said Engler. He likened it to electric vehicles in that much of the car doesn't change when you go electric, mainly the parts that have operated the same way in principle for a century. All the same, integrating a new propulsion system into a plane isn't trivial.

Wright's engine is a 2 megawatt motor that produces the equivalent of 2,700 horsepower, at an efficiency of around 10 kilowatts per kilogram. "It's the most powerful motor designed for the electric aerospace industry by a factor of 2, and it's substantially lighter than anything out there," said Engler.

The lightness comes from a ground-up redesign using a permanent magnet approach with "an aggressive thermal strategy," he explained. A higher voltage than is normally employed for aerospace purposes and an insulation system to match enable an engine that hits the power and efficiency levels required to put a large plane in flight.

CG render of a plane using Wright&#39;s engines
CG render of a plane using Wright's engines

Image Credits: Wright

Wright is making sure its engines can be used by retrofitted aircraft, but it's also working on a plane of its own with established airframe makers. This first craft would be a hybrid electric, combining the lightweight, efficient propulsion stack with the range of a liquid fuel engine. Relying on hydrogen complicates things but it makes for a much faster transition to electric flight and a huge reduction in emissions and fuel use.

Several of Wright's motors would be attached to each wing of the proposed aircraft, providing at least two benefits. First, redundancy. Planes with two huge engines are designed to be capable of flying even if one fails. If you have six or eight engines, one failing isn't nearly so catastrophic, and as a consequence the plane doesn't need to carry twice as much engine as you need. Second is the stability and noise reduction that comes from having multiple engines that can be adjusted individually or in concert to reduce vibration and counteract turbulence.

Right now the motor is in lab testing at sea level, and once it passes those tests (some time next year is the plan) it will be run in an altitude simulation chamber and then up at 40,000 feet for real. This is a long term project, but an entire industry doesn't change overnight.

Engler was emphatic about the enthusiasm and support the company has received from the likes of NASA and the military, both of which have provided considerable cash, material and expertise. When I brought up the idea that the company's engine might end up in a new bombing drone, he said he was sensitive to that possibility, but that what he's seen (and is aiming for) is much more in line with the defense department's endless cargo and personnel flights. The military is a huge polluter, it turns out, and they want to change that — and cut down on how much money they spend on fuel every year as well.

"Think of how things changed when we went from propellers to jets," said Engler. "It redefined how an airplane operates. This new propulsion tech allows for reshaping the entire industry."

Recommended Stories

  • Why Did Shockwave Medical Stock Gain 18% in August?

    Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) stock rose 17.7% in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after a great quarterly earnings report. Shockwave Medical makes innovative medical devices used in intravascular lithotripsy (IVL), which involves the use of sonic pressure waves to treat calcified cardiovascular disease. Shockwave's IVL solution has a large addressable market, but it's still currently working on gaining market acceptance and scaling the company.

  • Mobileye to launch robotaxis in Germany next year -CEO

    The chief executive of Intel Corp's self-driving vehicle technology unit Mobileye said it plans an initial deployment of 50 autonomous taxis in Munich, Germany next year, and added that rival Tesla Inc's driver assistant system is not "safe enough." Mobileye said it hopes to remove safety drivers from the robotaxis by the end of next year and scale up the technology across Germany and other European countries later this decade upon regulatory approval. Mobileye on Tuesday unveiled vehicles equipped with its self-driving system that will be used for commercial, driverless ride-hailing services that it plans to provide with German mobility service provider SIXT.

  • Demi Lovato Says They're 'So Single' But Will 'Never Stop Believing' in Love

    "Love is the most important thing in the universe," they wrote

  • Boise mobile RV repair company kept customers’ money with work undone, state says

    “He does not return phone calls. He will occasionally respond to texts with absurd excuses that are obviously false.”

  • Afghan convicted of rape in U.S. was evacuated from Afghanistan

    Ghader Heydari was convicted of felony rape in Idaho in 2010 and served part of an 18-year prison sentence before he was released and deported to Afghanistan in 2017.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Intel to invest up to 80 billion euros in boosting EU chip capacity-CEO

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp on Tuesday said it could invest as much as 80 billion euros in Europe over the next decade to boost the region's chip capacity and will open up its semiconductor plant in Ireland for automakers. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, speaking at Munich's IAA auto show, also said the company would announce the locations of two major new European chip fabrication plants by the end of the year. There is speculation about possible production sites, with Germany and France seen as leading contenders while Poland, where Intel also has a presence, also in the picture.

  • Ford to ship some replacement Bronco hard tops, complete cars this week

    Ford will begin shipping some 2021 Bronco molded-in-color hard tops to dealers this week, along with some completed vehicles, the company said Tuesday. The Detroit Free Press reports that Ford will ship replacement tops for models previously sold with the earlier, defective design along with some completed Broncos. The pace of both replacement top and completed vehicle deliveries should increase as the weeks go on.

  • GM Is Idling Almost All Production Due To Chip Shortages

    And Ford is making some painful cuts as well…

  • 3 EV Stocks Under $10 That Could Double (or More)

    Detroit is seeing some stiff competition these days – and not just from Japan and Korea. The economy is shifting toward green tech, and new automotive companies are popping up to take advantage of the newly opened electric vehicle (EV) playing field. Just as a century and more ago there were scores of auto makers competing to build the best combustion engine cars, and scores of designs in the game, ranging from external combustion steam cars to rotary engine motorcycles, so today the EV field pr

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now? August Sales Slump As Chip Shortage Weighs On Auto Stocks

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. late last year. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy As China's Tesla Plans 3 New EVs In 2022?

    China EV startup Nio more than doubled Q2 sales, and July sales as well. But Nio stock is selling off.

  • Toyota Is Spending More on EV Batteries. Here’s How It Stacks Up.

    The automotive giant plans to spend almost $14 billion on EV batteries between now and 2030, joining other car makers in outlining substantial investments.

  • Is Boeing Worth Taking a Flyer On?

    Aviation manufacturer Boeing (NYSE: BA) was a darling of the stock market not too long ago when it traded at more than $400 per share in 2019. The stock has fallen about 50% since then; its 737 MAX airliner was grounded over safety concerns, and COVID-19 punished the air travel industry. Boeing remains a key supplier in the aviation space, but investors should consider three big reasons for caution before buying the stock.

  • Airbus maintains lead over Boeing in deliveries, lags on orders

    Airbus delivered 40 jets in August to bring supplies of its new jets to 384 since the start of the year, remaining broadly on course to meet an annual goal of 600 deliveries that would preserve its crown as no.1 aircraft manufacturer. On deliveries, which drive most aerospace revenues, Airbus remains well ahead of U.S. rival Boeing Co which is gradually clearing a backlog of undelivered jets following the almost two-year safety grounding of its 737 MAX https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/exclusive-boeing-faces-new-hurdle-737-max-electrical-grounding-issue-sources-2021-05-05. However, after a lull caused by the MAX crisis and then the industry-wide impact of COVID-19, Boeing remains ahead in the number of new orders as U.S. carriers renew their fleets.

  • China's Great Wall to launch electric car and hybrid SUV in Europe in 2022

    Great Wall Motor will launch an electric compact car and a plug-in hybrid SUV in Europe in 2022, it said on Monday, joining a growing number of Chinese carmakers trying their luck on the continent with low or zero-emission vehicles. Deliveries of the vehicle, which will have an electric range of 150 kms (93.2 miles) and will be marketed under Great Wall's WEY brand, will start in the first half of 2022. Great Wall said the compact electric car, which will fall under its ORA brand and have a range of up to 400 kms, will also come to Europe in 2022.

  • Japanese automakers' China car sales tumbled in August

    Japanese automakers Honda Motor, Nissan Motor and Toyota Motor saw their sales in China tumble in August as a chip shortage hit vehicle production in the world's biggest car market. Honda said it sold 91,694 vehicles in China last month, down 38.3% from a year earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of components. Nissan said it sold 113,166 cars in China in August, down 10.6%, due to "external headwinds including on-going pandemic, material shortage and natural disasters across the country".

  • Toyota to spend $13.5 billion to develop electric vehicle battery tech by 2030

    Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it expected to spend more than $13.5 billion by 2030 to develop batteries and its battery supply system, in a bid to take a lead in the key automotive technology over the next decade. The world's largest automaker by volume, which pioneered hybrid gasoline-electric vehicles with the popular Prius, is moving rapidly to deliver its first all-electric line-up next year. Considered a leader in developing batteries for electric vehicles, Toyota said it aimed to slash the cost of its batteries by 30% or more by working on the materials used and the way the cells are structured.

  • Big Boy steams through Lee’s Summit, to crowd’s delight. Here’s what makes it special

    Though Union Pacific retired it in 1961, it was restored as part of the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad completion in 2019