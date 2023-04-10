Wrinkle Warriors Unite: The Anti-Aging Market is on the Rise

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

SkyQuest's Anti-Aging market report is an excellent analysis for individuals interested in gaining insight into the valuable data, trends, and opportunities in a rapidly growing industry. Additionally, the report is written clearly and concisely, making it accessible to various audiences, from industry experts to market readers. Finally, one can gain an in-depth understanding of the primary and secondary market drivers, providing them with a comprehensive outlook of the current market situation and future projections.

Westford, USA,, April 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Anti-Aging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period (2022-2030) and reach USD 321.6 billion by 2030. The increasing aging population is a major driver for the demand for anti-aging products and services, with the global population aged 60 years or over expected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050, up from 962 million in 2017, according to the United Nations. The market's growth is also influenced by increasing disposable income, advancements in anti-aging technology, rising awareness about anti-aging, increasing demand for natural and organic products, and a focus on preventive healthcare.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research findings, 72% of their members reported an increase in cosmetic surgery or injectable treatments in patients under 30, indicating that younger individuals are becoming more interested in anti-aging treatments and seeking them out at an earlier age. The increasing focus on preventive healthcare is driving the growth of the anti-aging market as consumers aim to maintain their health and appearance as they age.

The present era has witnessed a significant surge in the importance of the anti-aging market due to various factors such as the expanding aging population, heightened awareness concerning anti-aging products and procedures, and augmented demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive cosmetic treatments. Furthermore, with technological advancements and innovations in the industry, the anti-aging market is now offering a plethora of options for consumers to cater to their concerns and maintain a youthful appearance, making it even more significant in the current scenario.

Prominent Players in Anti-Aging Market

Allergan plc

Estée Lauder Companies

L'Oréal SA

Procter & Gamble

Unilever plc

Beiersdorf AG

Johnson & Johnson

Olay (owned by Procter & Gamble)

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Avon Products, Inc.

Mary Kay Inc.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Clarins Group

Amway

Revlon, Inc.

Elizabeth Arden, Inc.

Rodan + Fields

Coty Inc.

Natura &Co Holding S.A.

The Body Shop (owned by Natura &Co Holding S.A.)

Skincare Application Segment to Drive Higher Sales Owing to the Growing Demand for Anti-aging Skincare Products in Developing Economies

The rapid development of the Anti-Aging market in 2021 was significantly contributed by the Skincare Application segment, as revealed by recent analysis. This trend is expected to persist from 2022 to 2030, owing to the growing demand for anti-aging skincare products in developing economies, and the increasing preference for natural and organic skincare products. According to SkyQuest's report, certain companies are adopting augmented reality to replicate the effects of their products on the skin, while others are developing apps that provide customized skincare suggestions based on the user's skin analysis.

According to research analysis, North America is expected to emerge as a dominant player in the Anti-Aging market from 2022 to 2030. SkyQuest's projections suggest that the region will experience a compound annual growth rate of 5.82% during the forecast period. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including the high prevalence of the aging population, the presence of established market players, and the growing demand for anti-aging products in the region.

Serums Segment to Exhibit Strong Growth Due to Growing Awareness About the Benefits of Using Anti-Aging Products

According to recent analysis, the Serums segment of the Anti-Aging market emerged as the leading method in 2021 and is predicted to maintain its position from 2022 to 2030. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for anti-aging serums among the younger population and increased awareness about the benefits of using such products. SkyQuest's report highlights the increasing popularity of anti-aging products, especially serums, among younger consumers. The report notes that 46% of consumers aged 16-24 and 66% of consumers aged 25-34 use anti-aging products.

The Asia Pacific region is also poised to maintain its position as a significant force in the Anti-Aging market, as per recent research analysis. SkyQuest has projected notable growth in the Anti-Aging market in the Asia Pacific region, with a forecasted CAGR of 7.97% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing awareness about the benefits of anti-aging products and the availability of a diverse range of such products in the region.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Anti-Aging market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Anti-Aging Market

L'Oreal has agreed to acquire Skinbetter Science, a skincare brand that is physician-dispensed and based on advanced dermatological science. Skinbetter Science was established in 2016 by pharmaceutical industry experts Jonah Shacknai, Justin Smith, and Seth Rodner, and has quickly become one of the most rapidly growing medical-dispensed skincare brands in the US. The brand is renowned for developing cutting-edge products with potent active ingredients for various skincare needs, such as anti-aging, moisturizing, cleansing, exfoliating, skin peeling, and sun protection.

Avra, Inc. (OTC PINK: AVRN) has successfully merged with Springs Rejuvenation, LLC. The new entity resulting from the merger will be Springs Rejuvenation, Inc. ("SPRINGS"), located in Chamblee, Georgia, specializing in anti-aging and stem cell therapy. SPRINGS offers a range of services, including stem cell therapy, facial rejuvenation, hair rejuvenation, non-surgical hair restoration, protein-rich plasma (PRP) injections, and anti-aging treatments. The merger has been documented and filed with the State of Nevada, and the consolidated financials have been posted on OTC Markets in the last quarterly filing.

Key Questions Answered in Anti-Aging Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

