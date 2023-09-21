Writers, Producers Close To Ending 100-Day Strike, Elon Musk's X Takes A Step Closer To 'Everything App' - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping
US Markets
McDonald's, Halliburton And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Broadcom, KB Home And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
S&P 500, Nasdaq Set To Open Lower As Tech, Small-Caps Shudder On High Bond Yields: Analyst Sees Triple Whammy For Corporate Profits
Crypto
What's Going On With ImmutableX, The NFT Platform's Token Is Surging 35% Today While Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trail
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spiked Over 330% As 131M SHIB Permanently Removed From Circulation In A Single Day
Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are Heading Lower Today Despite Powell's 'Very Very Good' Remarks On Inflation
US Politics
Biden Administration Restarts Distribution Of Free At Home COVID-19 Tests, After Suspending For Year
Trump Woos Supporters With Pizza At Iowa Pub In Surprise Visit: 'Who Wants One?'
Jamie Raskin Slams GOP's 'Stupid' Push for Biden Impeachment: 'They Don't Have A Shred Of Evidence'
Trump Pledges To Reinstate And Extend Controversial Travel Ban If Re-Elected In 2024
Ron DeSantis Unveils Oil-First Energy Plan, Slams Joe Biden For Climate Change Threats: 'That's Just Not True'
World Politics
Jared Kushner's Controversial $2B Saudi Deal Faces No Threat Even If Trump Re-Elected, Hints Crown Prince MBS
South Korea's President Warns Kim Jong Un Against Russia-North Korea Arms Deals: 'Will Not Stand Idbly By'
Did Elon Musk 'Personally Intervene' In Russel Brand's Presence On X? British Politicians Seek Answers
Electric Vehicles
Tesla Powers Up While Ford Falters As BEVs Grab Historic 20% Market Share In Europe
Rivian EVs Make Gaming Debut: R1T, R1S Drive Into Forza Horizon
Tesla Giga Texas Production Pause Ahead? Analyst Explains Why Investors Shouldn't Panic
Nio Races Past Tesla With $900 Smartphone Launch To Turbocharge EV Rivalry
Tech
Google's Power Move: Broadcom Ditched in Favor of Marvell Amid AI Chip Wars
Amazon's Power Play Backfires: Merchants and Regulators Push Back on New Fees
Toshiba Confirms $14B JIP Takeover Success, Set To Go Private
Game Of Thrones Creator, 12 Other Authors Sue Microsoft-Backed OpenAI For Copyright Infringement
Here's Everything iPhone 15 Pro Can Do With The New USB-C Port That Older iPhones Could Not
Instacart and Arm's Stock Decline Sparks Concerns Over Tech Sector IPOs
Apple Nailed Custom Processors But Tripped Hard On Its Own Modem Chips For iPhone 15
Consumer
Keurig Dr Pepper Stirs Things Up: Picks Consumer Packaged Goods Veteran Tim Cofer As Next CEO
Homebuilder KB Home's Q3: Earnings Beat, 14% Topline Decline, Lower Average Selling Price & More
Communication
Breakthrough In Hollywood: Writers, Producers Close To Ending 100-Day Strike
Elon Musk's X Takes A Step Closer To 'Everything App' Goal As CEO Yaccarino Confirms Payment Feature
