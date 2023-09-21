U.S. markets close in 4 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,360.69
    -41.51 (-0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,280.84
    -160.04 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,323.59
    -145.54 (-1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,790.59
    -19.51 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.15
    +0.49 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.60
    -27.50 (-1.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    -0.27 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0664
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4720
    +0.1230 (+2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2295
    -0.0051 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4490
    -0.7480 (-0.50%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,558.30
    -558.49 (-2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    565.71
    -10.55 (-1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,698.76
    -32.89 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,571.03
    -452.75 (-1.37%)
     

Writers, Producers Close To Ending 100-Day Strike, Elon Musk's X Takes A Step Closer To 'Everything App' - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

Akanksha Bakshi

