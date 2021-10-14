U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,418.37
    +54.57 (+1.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,758.02
    +380.21 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,778.24
    +206.61 (+1.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.41
    +25.44 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.79
    +0.35 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.40
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    +0.18 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5370
    -0.0120 (-0.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3709
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5580
    +0.3110 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,562.01
    +2,906.15 (+5.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,384.09
    +8.87 (+0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,202.85
    +61.03 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit new pandemic-era low

Another 293,000 Americans filed claims, 320,000 expected

Writing helper Copy.ai closes on its second funding round this year

Christine Hall
·4 min read

On the one-year anniversary of Copy.ai’s launch on Twitter, the company, a GPT-3 AI-powered platform that generates copywriting tools for business customers, secured another round of funding.

This time, the company brought in an $11 million Series A round, led by Wing Venture Capital, with participation from existing investors Craft Ventures and Sequoia, and new investors including Tiger Global and Elad Gil. This follows a $2.9 million seed round announced in March and brings the company’s total funding to $13.9 million.

Copy.ai’s software costs $35 a month and can, for example, write a blog post outline based on a few sentences and create link descriptions for Facebook ads and even generate a company motto.

A year since CEO Paul Yacoubian and Chris Lu co-founded the company, it is seeing $2.4 million in annual recurring revenue. Not profitable yet, the company did double its revenue over the last year and went from three employees to 13, Yacoubian told TechCrunch.

Writing helper Copy.ai raises $2.9M in a round led by Craft Ventures

Though it raised funding earlier this year, he and Lu felt the time was right to go after a Series A to expand the team and hire more engineers to provide capacity for new product features. One recent feature is Editor, which enables users to organize thoughts, save ideas and edit notes directly in the app. Copy.ai is also developing products for long-form content creation.

“AI is good at pattern-matching, and when you feed it more information about a business, it can assume the identity of the business, so we are also building a teams product so as the AI learns more, you can invite other business users to sign up, too,” Yacoubian added.

The company will be investing the new capital into hiring. It is a fully remote team with employees all over the country. Copy.ai already has over 300,000 marketers using its tools, like eBay, Nestlé and Ogilvy. Over 3,000 have signed up for a free trial since the seed round and it has more than 10,000 premium customers.

Copy.ai is early into AI natural language generation, something Yacoubian said the company is just scratching the surface of, so it will continue to improve the core app experience and the quality of the text that is generated.

The founders also hit it off with Wing Venture Capital partner Zach DeWitt, who Yacoubian said understands the company’s vision and how well artificial intelligence can help marketers.

“While looking at the creative capacity of AI, we hear a lot about automation taking away jobs, but not a lot of narrative to create value for yourself or your company,” Yacoubian added. “If AI progresses, it will be a source of empowerment and another tool that has uncapped potential. It is interesting in how it can unlock human capital, and in a smaller company that can’t afford full-time agencies, provide a quick, simple tool that solves their problem.”

DeWitt said customers are fully moving online as digital penetration increases, and companies have to meet customers where they are, whether that be newsletters, blogs, social media or email.

In speaking with small business customers of Copy.ai, he got a sense that the amount of written content is overwhelming to some, and to enable marketers or founders to write a great piece of copy, using AI is the best way to do that.

DeWitt, himself, used the product to generate his initial email to the company. He also writes a weekly blog and is active on Twitter, so Copy.ai’s products have come in handy as he thinks about blog post ideas and content formats, he said.

He added that the company is one of the fastest-growing that Wing had come across for a company this young. They are also leveraging social media to make their metrics public, which in turn generates loyalty and provides a way for them to learn in public as well, something that initially attracted Wing to the company.

“This round was massively oversubscribed, so you can get a sense of the interest in the company, the quality of the team and their traction,” DeWitt added. “Chris and Paul had the luxury of being selective in the investors they chose to set them up for future success.”

4 ways startups will drive GPT-3 adoption in 2021

 

Recommended Stories

  • A bunch of Bose headphones and earbuds are on sale at Amazon right now

    Amazon slashes up to 29 percent off Bose headphones and earbuds.

  • AT&T (NYSE:T) looks Undervalued but Uncertainty Could lead to Further Downside

    AT&T has been a long time underperformer, but investors have stuck by the stock for its very generous dividends. But the dividend is set to be cut when the spin-off of Warner Media and Discovery is completed next year. So, does the lower stock price make up for the prospect of a lower yield?

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now

    Specifically, Roku and Palantir should benefit from unstoppable trends in the coming years, and, with both stocks currently trading at a discount, now looks like a good time to add a few shares to your portfolio. Palantir specializes in big data. Since then, Palantir has won contracts with numerous government organizations, including the U.S. Air Force, Army, and the U.S. Coast Guard, as well as the National Nuclear Security Administration and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

  • 10 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of Jim Cramer’s investment philosophy, and go directly to read the 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today. Jim Cramer is an American investor and media personality. He is a former hedge fund manager and […]

  • 5 Growth Stocks Climbing Up My Prospective Buy List

    I don't buy a lot of stocks. But with so many amazing businesses trading on the public markets, there are a lot that I want to buy. Many factors need to come together for me to press the buy button: the right allocation of paying myself first, an emergency fund, and funds available for investing.

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citi all beat on reserve release

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down the earnings reports for the major banks.&nbsp;

  • Is Kinder Morgan Stock a Buy?

    In the last five years, Kinder Morgan has generated steady EBITDA as well as stable cash from operations. Such contracts entitle Kinder Morgan to get payments from shipper customers, regardless of actual throughput on its assets. Kinder Morgan's interstate gas pipelines are largely reserved under such contracts.

  • Bill Gates’ 10 Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the best dividend stocks according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Bill Gates’ investment philosophy and go directly to read Bill Gates’ 5 Dividend Stocks. William Henry Gates, more commonly known as Bill Gates, is an American businessman, investor, software developer, author, philanthropist, and the founder […]

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • After a 71% profit, this investor just got out of oil and is putting everything into this commodity instead

    TankerTracker's Sam Madani talks to MarketWatch about why he cashed out of oil and has gone 100% on this increasingly scarce commodity.

  • 10 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best 3D printing stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis on these stocks, you can go directly to the 5 Best 3D Printing Stocks to Buy. 3D printing, sometimes referred to as additive manufacturing, is the sequential layering of materials to […]

  • Elon Musk dogecoin tweet lifts bitcoin

    Bitcoin has set off to a flying start in October with gains of 31%, said one analyst.

  • My Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    If you want to build life-changing wealth, the stock market can be a great place to realize that dream. Since 1957, the S&P 500 has produced an annualized return of roughly 10.4% (including dividends).

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Double in 3 Years

    Finding undervalued stocks in today's market is getting more difficult, but there are plenty of strong companies that the market is still underestimating. Here's why three Motley Fool contributors believe Academy Sports & Outdoors (NASDAQ: ASO), Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), can double in value in the next three years. John Ballard (Academy Sports & Outdoors): Academy Sports has tripled in value since its initial public offering in 2020.

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Beats Q3 Earnings Target, Guides Higher

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest chip foundry, on Thursday beat expectations for third-quarter earnings.

  • AT&T stock drops toward 11-year low, as dividend yield rises further above 8%

    Shares of AT&T Inc. dropped 0.6% in afternoon trading Wednesday, putting them on track to suffer the longest losing streak in a year, and as they headed for the lowest close since July 2010. The stock has shed 7.5% over the past six sessions, which would be the longest stretch of losses since the nine-day loss streak that ended Oct. 21, 2020. The selloff has boosted AT&T's implied dividend yield to 8.23%, making it the second-highest yielding stock in the S 500 , just below fellow communications

  • Sundial Growers Is Getting Into the Alcohol Business

    Canadian-based cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) has been busy this year. The latest move came this month when it announced the purchase of retail company Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF), which operates 171 liquor stores in Canada (most of which are in Alberta -- Sundial's home province). This move further diversifies Sundial's existing operations and gives it yet another source of revenue.

  • Tesla Is the Most Valuable Car Stock. Even the Haters Think So.

    Barclays analyst Brian Johnson raised his price target for Tesla stock to $300 from $230. That's far below where the stock trades, but is an important level in one respect.