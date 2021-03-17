U.S. markets close in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,942.69
    -20.02 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,842.90
    +16.95 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,332.42
    -139.14 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.60
    -27.92 (-1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.89
    -0.91 (-1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.50
    -2.40 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    26.06
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1912
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6660
    +0.0450 (+2.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3875
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2390
    +0.2510 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,257.53
    -284.47 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,107.01
    -5.14 (-0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,762.28
    -41.33 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,914.33
    -6.76 (-0.02%)
     

Writing helper Copy.ai raises $2.9M in a round led by Craft Ventures

Alex Wilhelm
·4 min read

Copy.ai, a startup building AI-powered copywriting tools for business customers, announced a $2.9 million round this morning. The investment was led by Craft Ventures. Other investors took part in the deal, including smaller checks from Li Jin's newly-formed Atelier Ventures, and Sequoia.

The startup is notable for a few reasons. First for its model of building in public. I initially heard of the company through its monthly updates that it posts on Twitter. Thanks to that, I can tell you that Copy.ai generated monthly recurring revenue (MRR) of $53,600. That figure, up 46% from January, works out to annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $643,200.

Copy.ai also shares usage numbers, and, humorously, the number of Twitter followers that its founder Paul Yacoubian picked up in the last month.

The startup is also worth watching because it is part of a growing cohort of companies building atop GPT-3, what its progenitor the OpenAI project describes as an "autoregressive language model with 175 billion parameters." More generally, it's a piece of AI that can generate words.

Some investors are rather bullish on startups using the technology. Recently on TechCrunch, for example, Madrona's Matt McIlwain wrote that "the introduction of GPT-3 in 2020 was a tipping point for artificial intelligence" that will lead to "the launch of a thousand new startups and applications."

So far that's holding up. Not only has Copy.ai managed to find early in-market traction, TechCrunch has covered a number of other startups busy leveraging GPT-3, including OthersideAi which raised $2.6 million back in November of 2020, and an "AI Dungeon-maker" called Latitude that also employs GPT-3 and raised $3.3 million this February.

But enough about its cohort. Let's get into how Copy.ai got built.

Origins

Before founding Copy.ai, Yacoubian was an investor and, it seems, a tinkerer. He played with GPT-3 predecessor GPT-2 when it came out, telling TechCrunch in an interview that he discovered that the tool generated lots of "nonsense," with the occasional "flash of brilliance." GPT-3 proved even better in his view, providing something akin to a "50x" improvement on the generation that came before it.

Leaning on Twitter as a distribution method -- Copy.ai uses Twitter as distribution channel, hence its reporting on social media metrics -- Yacoubian and his co-founder Chris Lu launched a few different draft-projects using GPT-3. Simplify.so did text condensing, a slackbot was built but never made it to the outside world, and taglines.ai was put together to help companies come up with slogans.

That last one found early traction, generating around 700 sign-ups in two days. That was enough of a user base, the co-founders decided, to begin monetizing their tool. Then they decided that the initial could be extended to other writing use cases, helping people with myriad distinct writing projects. Copy.ai was formed out of that concept.

The product can now generate text for blogs and products and headlines and the like, based on user-provided word inputs.

What's odd and nearly antithetical to your humble servant as a writer is that Copy.ai doesn't want to save you word count, per se. Instead, it generates a number of possible text results that the customer then chooses from. Recall the flashes of brilliance that Yacoubian said GPT-2 could generate? GPT-3 is even better, giving users of Copy.ai even better possible text formulations for their needs. And then the human-in-the-loop plays the editor role, choosing which they want the most and, I presume, tweaking from there.

When it was released back in October of 2020, Copy.ai snagged 2,000 sign-ups in its first two days. Then investors started reaching out.

Quitting their day jobs, Copy.ai became a full-time affair. The unorthodox startup also put together an unorthodox round, raising from what Yacoubian described as "as many people as [they] could." That wound up being 80 people, give or take.

The round was raised as a capped SAFE, the Y Combinator-favored investing instrument that allows startups to accrete capital from external sources without a formal pricing; instead, SAFEs are often "capped" at a maximum valuation. Copy.ai raised its cap as its fundraising process trundled along.

David Sacks, founder of Craft Ventures, told TechCrunch that he thinks that "natural language generation powered by AI is going to change the way that marketing teams write copy," adding that amongst startups it is "rare to see such strong bottom-up adoption in so short a time."

I am honestly a bit excited to see what Copy.ai can do, not because I will use its product -- it's not precisely in my wheelhouse -- but because I am rather excited about GPT-3 as a technology. And the startup is an in-market experiment regarding AI and writing. Two things I care quite a lot about.

Recommended Stories

  • UK electric van startup Arrival to build North Carolina 'microfactory'

    British electric van and bus startup Arrival said on Wednesday that it will build a new plant in North Carolina and much of its production will go to fulfilling an order from package delivery company UPS for up to 10,000 vehicles. Arrival's "microfactory" in Charlotte will be the startup's second U.S. plant and is due to launch production in the third quarter of 2022. Last October, Arrival announced plans for a plant in South Carolina.

  • Tax Fraud on Green Land Spurs Crackdown: `The IRS Hates These’

    (Bloomberg) -- For 1,500 wealthy people, the tax breaks may have seemed like a sure bet: for every $1 invested in partnerships that promised to preserve green space, they got $4 or more in charitable deductions to cut their U.S. tax bills.But prosecutors said those deals cheated the Internal Revenue Service out of $250 million by overvaluing deductions from so-called syndicated conservation easements. In December, two brothers from an Atlanta accounting firm pleaded guilty to federal tax-fraud conspiracy charges. They admitted to working with other accountants, lawyers and appraisers in a scheme to get inflated tax benefits for not developing land and selling shares in entities that obtained the deductions.Those convictions mark the most dramatic step in a crackdown by prosecutors and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig on promoters of the tax breaks. Grand juries in Atlanta, St. Louis and Charlotte, North Carolina, are weighing charges against organizers around the U.S., according to people familiar with the matter. The IRS says these land deals tied to inflated deductions are illegal because they serve no purpose other than tax avoidance. A Senate committee estimates they cost the government $10.6 billion in unpaid taxes between 2010 and 2017. “The IRS hates these things with a purple passion,” said Edward Robbins, a former federal prosecutor in private practice in Beverly Hills, California. “I’m not surprised that there are criminal tax investigations all around the country. It’s ripe for a criminal case if the numbers are so out of whack that it doesn’t pass the laugh test.”While Congress encourages land conservation, disputes often arise over how property owners use the tax incentives. One of the most visible involves former President Donald Trump. In 2015, an entity related to Trump donated an easement covering 158 acres at his Seven Springs estate north of New York City, promising to forego development on the land and generating a $21 million tax break. Now, New York Attorney General Letitia James is investigating whether Trump or the Trump Organization inflated the value of some assets to get tax breaks and secure loans. And Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance is conducting a criminal probe into possible tax or insurance fraud by Trump.As the Trump cases capture headlines, it’s the syndicated investment deals that are drawing IRS scrutiny. According to a Senate Finance Committee report, such tax-saving transactions have attracted wealthy doctors, lawyers, business owners and celebrities. None were identified in the report, but the crackdown could mean they will face IRS audits that lead to back taxes and penalties. For promoters and facilitators, it could lead to jail.The brothers who pleaded guilty -- Stein Agee, 42, and Corey Agee, 38 -- said they prepared false returns for clients and that each received $1.7 million in commissions from 2013 to 2019. They arranged bogus deductions on syndicated land-conservation investments around Asheville, North Carolina, and near the coast in Georgia and the Carolinas, court records show.They each could face as much as five years in prison but would likely receive less time. That’s because they are cooperating with prosecutors in Charlotte investigating an accountant and developer named Jack Fisher, who organized at least 23 such deals across the U.S., people familiar with the probe said.Fisher, who is in his late sixties, hasn’t been charged and may not be, but he is the individual prosecutors refer to in court documents as Promoter A, the people said. Property records confirm his role in several deals. Agents with a search warrant also raided the office of an appraiser who worked on conservation easements for Fisher, people familiar with the matter said.In a 2018 conversation recorded with an undercover agent posing as an investor, Promoter A promised a tax deduction of 4.5 times the investment and offered advice on how to deal with IRS auditors.“They will ask for all the promotional materials, so you have to be very, very careful that these look like real estate investments as compared to, you know, basically a tax shelter,” the promoter said, according to court papers.Fisher and his attorneys didn’t respond to repeated requests for comment. Lawyers for the Agees declined to comment.How It WorksAccording to the IRS, the schemes start with entities that own undeveloped land and arrange for conservation easements that promise to never develop the property. Promoters sell shares in the entities, which convey charitable tax deductions to buyers.The size of the deduction hinges on the difference in the value of the land under the easement restriction and what it might fetch if developed to its “highest and best use.” The IRS claims those appraisals are often inflated. That notion is fiercely contested by promoters and appraisers, who argue in court filings that the government hasn’t proved any of the land values are improper. In one of several transactions described in the Agee case, Fisher, referred to as Promoter A, formed an entity that agreed to pay $7 million in 2013 for control of 405 acres in Buncombe County, North Carolina. That same year, the entity donated an easement covering 281 acres of that property to a land conservancy through an easement valued at $66.2 million. The entity’s 107 investors then claimed charitable contributions of more than four times their capital contribution, court filings show.Tax-Saving PitchThe Agee brothers admitted that Promoter A caused appraisers to “falsely inflate” the value of an easement, which was pre-determined to market “the desired tax savings ratio to prospective ‘investors’ early on.” The government also claims some deals involved backdating of checks and documents to the previous year, when easements were donated.Congress enacted legislation in 1980 to encourage land preservation, and it’s helped conserve 32.7 million acres, according to the National Conservation Easement Database. The vast majority of easements come from donors like individuals or families, not syndicated investors.It’s “almost a certainty” the agency will audit the syndicated deals as well as the groups that promote them “because this area is so ripe for abuse,” said Richard Zuckerman, who led the Justice Department’s tax division until January.Meanwhile, federal prosecutors are “looking to determine whether the investors are innocent babes in the woods, or do they know what they’re doing and they’re playing audit roulette, hoping that the IRS won’t find them,” Zuckerman said.Crackdown TargetsLife has gotten more complicated for promoters since late 2016, when the IRS began targeting certain syndicated conservation easements as tax shelters. The agency focused on transactions since 2010 where investors received promotional material offering deductions of at least 2 ½ times their investment.In the 2018 tax year, there were approximately 32,465 investors in syndicated easements, up from 21,000 a year earlier. In 2019, the agency estimated, taxpayers filed for deductions averaging 5.1 times their investment -- with the ratio reaching 6.6 times for the top 10% of those filers.The prospect of more IRS audits and unexpected tax obligations have prompted at least three class-action lawsuits by investors claiming organizers of syndicated conservation easements engaged in racketeering and lied about or omitted key facts on deals. The complaints are pending in Atlanta.The Justice Department also filed suit in Georgia to stop six organizers in Georgia who allegedly generated more than $3 billion in “grossly overvalued” tax deductions from 138 syndicated easements.One defendant in that case, Nancy Zak, was involved in 86 deals, according to the complaint. In court papers, she denied wrongdoing and accused the agency of using “minor violations of highly technical provisions” to wage an unfair attack on tax benefits that were intended by lawmakers. Without such tax benefits, “much if not all” of thousands of acres would “never become available for conservation,” Zak’s lawyers said in a court filing.Tim Lindstrom, an attorney in Williamsburg, Virginia, who’s prepared hundreds of conservation easements for individual taxpayers in the past two decades, said he steers clients away from syndicated deals.“What’s truly amazing is I get people who call, even now, and I say, ‘This is approaching criminal activity, why do it?”’ Lindstrom said. “They say, ‘I need to shelter income.’ I say ‘Don’t do it. It’s just not worth the risk.”’(Updates with detail about IRS crackdown in late 2016.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Alibaba-Backed Robo Adviser Seeks to Tame China Day Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Kelvin Lei and Don Huang spent several months huddled in a corner of a Hong Kong university library, but they weren’t cramming for any exam. Back in 2015, the former DBS Bank Ltd. colleagues were looking to launch their robo-advisory startup and wanted to scrimp on office costs.“We were in the library for nine months,” Lei said in an interview from Hong Kong. “We didn’t have any money.”Today, the robo-services company they developed has more than 130 employees. Aqumon helps people build portfolios of global assets using data science and artificial intelligence. The startup is seeking to raise around $50 million in a Series B financing round this year from investors including banks, venture-capital firms and even sovereign funds.The firm, which offers its services through an app and also via financial institutions, is aiming for an initial public offering in Hong Kong that will value it at at least $1 billion within three to five years, said Lei, the chief executive officer of Magnum Research Ltd., the company behind Aqumon.The entrepreneurs are also planning to further expand beyond Hong Kong into the vast but potentially challenging mainland Chinese market, where automated financial services are still in their infancy. There are no major independent robo advisers in China, according to Z-Ben Advisors Ltd., a Shanghai-based consultancy that tracks China’s asset-management industry. About 15 fund companies, banks and brokerages, and a handful of fintech firms including Ant Group Co., offer the services, it says.Vanguard Group has abandoned plans to seek a mutual fund license in China and will instead focus on building out the robo-adviser platform that it rolled out with Ant last year, it said in a statement.Aqumon’s model of offering longer-term investment strategies tailored to different levels of risk tolerance aligns with the Chinese government’s goals, Lei said. They include avoiding the kind of frenetic trading that led to boom-and-bust cycles like the one in 2015. The app doesn’t provide margin loans.It remains to be seen whether Aqumon’s offering would appeal to Chinese investors. They’ve tended to focus on short-term returns, preferring to trade for themselves based on information gained from media reports, research notes, stock websites and social media rather than entrusting money to professional advisers. Trading accounts held by Chinese individuals reached more than 181 million as of February, more than 99% of all accounts, according to China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp.At the same time, the fate of robo-advisers in the U.S. and Europe sounds a warning. Many services struggled after being all the rage among Wall Street banks just several years earlier. UBS Group AG shut down its SmartWealth robo adviser in 2018, while Investec Plc closed its service a year later. Like other big players, UBS now offers a robo-human hybrid service.Those that have tasted success include Betterment in the U.S., which has about $21 billion in assets under management, according to its website. Those with the biggest user bases, like Intuit Inc.’s budget tracker and planner Mint, often focus on general education rather than investment advice.China’s crackdown on the fintech industry is another potential headwind. Regulators have been clamping down on smaller companies to reduce financial risk as well as larger ones like Jack Ma’s Ant.Still, Lei said recent talks with regulators in Hong Kong and China have left him feeling optimistic. Aqumon has applied for a fund investment advisory license to operate in China, he said. It plans to increase the number of employees to 200 by the end of 2022, while opening a Shanghai office this month and a Beijing one later this year.The company -- which Lei refers to as “Quant Monster” after Japanese media franchise Pokemon, which is short for Pocket Monsters -- will cater to China’s general public rather than just the wealthiest individuals, he said. It’s particularly targeting people aged 25 to 40.Nicole Wong, a lawyer in Hong Kong, downloaded the app in January. After assessing her risk level as moderate, it recommended five equity exchange-traded funds and three bond ETFs. Her portfolio rose as much as 5% before fluctuating amid the recent market volatility.“They provided a gateway for people to jump on the investment train,” Wong said. “They simplified something that could be quite complicated for the general public.”Aqumon, which counts the Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund as one of its largest shareholders, charges advisory fees on client assets, usually from 0.4% to 0.8%, and commissions on securities trading.In the short term, the biggest challenge is getting the license, Lei said. “But in the longer term it’s still client education,” he said. “They need to learn about asset allocation, passive investment and they need to raise their tolerance of volatility.”The global stock market surge last year sent many first-time traders flocking to apps operated by Futu Holdings Ltd., Up Fintech Holding Ltd. and Webull Financial, created by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. alumnus Wang Anquan.But investors may shift away from active equity strategies in the turbulent market this year, leaving an opportunity for robo advisers, said Ivan Shi, head of research at Z-Ben. The CSI 300 Index’s recent slump, dragged down by losses for once-high-flying stocks like Kweichow Moutai Co., has taken the benchmark gauge down more than 12% from a February high.“People are not really able to tell if a robo-advisory portfolio has any long-term benefits,” he said. “If this year we see continued or larger volatility in the market, then different types of robo-advisory portfolios can probably deliver better returns.”But Shi noted that robo advisers underperformed active equity strategies last year in a pilot program by the China Securities Regulatory Commission.Still, Lei says Aqumon aims to increase its assets under management to 1 trillion yuan ($154 billion) over the next three to five years. The company declined to provide its current AUM, saying it’s sensitive information for a startup. The market for robo advisers in China could have over $660 billion in assets under management next year from more than 100 million users, Accenture Plc estimated in a report.It’s the ideal timing for us to “promote our best strategies to investors in China,” Lei said. The regulators “want to make the market become more healthy and more regulated. I think we’re in a very good position.”(Updates with Vanguard plan to focus on building out robo-adviser joint venture in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Electric ambitions drive Volkswagen's market value towards $150 billion

    Volkswagen's shares surged more than 9% on Tuesday, lifting its market value towards $150 billion as the world's second-largest carmaker gave more details about its ambitious expansion in electric driving. A day after unveiling plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe, the German company said it aimed to more than double deliveries of electric vehicles this year. "Our good performance in 2020, a year dominated by crisis, will give us momentum for accelerating our transformation," Chief Executive Herbert Diess said in a statement.

  • Stimulus check: Young investors use $1,400 COVID-19 relief payments to join stock market boom

    Young investors plan to use their COVID-19 relief payments to buy stocks, according to a recent survey from Deutsche Bank.

  • Biden may propose $1 trillion in new taxes, says a former aide — and here’s how Congress will react

    The White House will propose $1 trillion worth of new taxes, according to Sarah Bianchi, head of U.S. public policy and political strategy at Evercore ISI and the former director of economic and domestic policy for then Vice President Joe Biden.

  • Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Carnival Stock One Year Ago World Be Worth Today

    Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Carnival’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past year has been cruise line giant Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL). Carnival is the largest company in the cruise industry, and for most of the past decade it benefited from an aging baby boomer generation. Coming into 2020, Carnival was on track to add 18 new ships to its fleet of more than 100 global ships over the next five years. Unfortunately, after a solid decade of returns, Carnival experienced a near worst-case scenario to kick off the 2020s. The global COVID-19 outbreak shut down all of Carnival’s operations in March of last year, and the company recently extended its cancellations of all cruises through June. In 2019, Carnival generated $4.32 in EPS on $20.82 billion in revenue. In 2020, those numbers plummeted to a loss of $13.21 per share on just $5.59 billion in revenue. At the beginning of 2020, Carnival shares were trading around $51. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped below $35 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 12, Carnival shares plummeted from $21.75 to close at $14.97. A day later, the company announced it would be suspending all cruises for 30 days. The stock broke below $10 for the first time on March 18 and ultimately bottomed at $7.80 in early April. Related Link: Are Americans Ready To Travel? BofA Sees Biggest Airline Bookings Jump Since Pandemic Began Carnival In 2021, Beyond: Carnival shares initially bounced as high as $25.27 in June on optimism cruise ships would be back on the water sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, the initial rally fizzled and the stock dropped back down to $12.11 by late October. In February 2021, Carnival shares hit new post-crisis highs and even reached the $30 level before pulling back to $28.93. Carnival investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated an okay return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Carnival stock bought on March 16, 2020 would be worth about $1,633 today. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Carnival’s stock to run out of steam again in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 15 analysts covering the stock is $20, suggesting 31% downside from current levels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Shopper's High: MIT Study Says 'Neural Reward Mechanisms' Trigger Credit Card SpendingThis Day In Market History: Bear Stearns Merges With JPMorgan© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Gamestop Short-Selling Nets Bill Gross $10M, Who Says Current Volatility 'Perfect Opportunity For Options Sellers'

    Bill Gross, the co-founder of fixed income investment company Pacific Management Co., said he managed to book a profit of about $10 million from the GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) trading frenzy earlier this year. What Happened: The legendary billionaire investor said in an interview Tuesday on Bloomberg Television that he initially sold call options on GameStop at strike prices of $150 and $200, and lost $10 million as the stock surged amid a rally fueled by retail traders. However, he managed to book a profit of $10 million and exited the trade when the videogame retailer’s shares finally tumbled. The erstwhile bond king said he is still selling call options on the GameStop stock at $250 and $300, noting that the volatility is super high and is a “perfect opportunity for option sellers, not buyers.” See Also: GameStop Frenzy Continues To Inspire More Retail Investors' Jump Into Stock Market Why It Matters: Shares of GameStop and other heavily-shorted stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) skyrocketed in January as retail traders belonging to the Reddit Investor forum r/WallStreetBets bid up the stocks to create a short squeeze. GameStop and some other meme stocks such as Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) and AMC Entertainment Holdings continued to see strong retail investor interest even on Tuesday amid speculation small investors will invest funds from upcoming stimulus checks into the equity markets. Meanwhile, GameStop analyst Curtis Nagle said in a note last week that the company’s shares remain “very detached from fundamentals”. He also said that the recent surge in GameStop’s shares could be due to rising expectations for the company to adopt a digital business model led by major shareholder Ryan Cohen. See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ Price Action: GameStop shares closed 5.4% lower on Tuesday at $208.17. Photo courtesy: EPIC via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAMC Could Be Getting Up To 10% On Film-Rental Fees From WarnerMedia, Says AnalystAMC Says No Longer In 'Survival' Mode With Vaccine Rollout, Big Movie Releases On The Horizon© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tesla 'Going Down' In 2021 As Investors Wake Up To Reality On Incumbents' Potential, Says Fund Manager

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are going to take a sharp dive as interest rates rise in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lansdowne Partners fund manager Per Lekander told CNBC on Tuesday. What Happened: Lekander has a short position on the Tesla stock and is bullish on German automaker Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY). The market value of Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company jumped to over $800 billion in January, before dropping to less than $600 billion in February and is now up again at about $649.7 billion. Lekander believes there is an opportunity for incumbents to make a comeback in 2021. “There are a few golden nuggets, which I think are going to be long-term winners,” Lekander told CNBC’s Squawk Box Europe. “But in the short term, my guess if I’m right on the macro call that interest rates go up and the market wakes up to (the fact that) the incumbents are not as badly positioned as they think, then yes, I think Tesla is going down.” Drawing comparisons with the dot-com boom of 1999, he pointed out how Cisco Systems Inc (NYSE: CSCO), a poster child in 2000 has a much higher market value today than it had then. “It didn’t stop it from going down 80% first,” Lekander said. Why It Matters: Earlier this week, Volkswagen revealed plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe and expand charging infrastructure for electric vehicles as it aims to overtake Tesla in the race to speed up mass adoption of electric vehicles. UBS analysts earlier this month said Volkswagen will emerge as a prime rival to Tesla by 2025 in the EV segment over newer EV-exclusive rivals like Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) or Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV). Price Action: Tesla shares were down 0.5% at $673.25 in early pre-market trading session on Wednesday. Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy Mar 2021New StreetUpgradesNeutralBuy Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLyft 'On The Precipice Of A Demand Snapback:' Why Wedbush Sees Further Upside In 2021© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Philippines' fried chicken king eyes global empire

    Jollibee sees plenty of opportunities from the pandemic and plans to open 450 new restaurants this year.

  • Why the stimulus check may not hit your bank account until St. Patrick's Day

    Depending on where you bank, your stimulus check may not land until at least Wednesday. So be careful and check your account before swiping your card.

  • Warren Buffett says do this with your $1,400 stimulus check

    The billionaire isn't getting a payment, but he has a strong opinion on how to use yours.

  • COVID-19 stimulus checks: Millions face tax refund delays as first batch of $1,400 relief payments roll out

    Nearly 7 million Americans face significant refund delays this tax season as the IRS rushes to send out stimulus checks.

  • Here’s How Much a $15 Minimum Wage Would Raise the Price of a Burrito. (Hint: It’s Less Than Extra Guac.)

    A dive into Chipotle's financial statements reveals an important fact about the minimum wage: Big companies can handle a hike.

  • Coinbase valuation pegged at $68 billion ahead of landmark U.S. listing

    Coinbase Global Inc, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, said on Wednesday recent private market transactions had valued the company at around $68 billion this year ahead of a planned stock market listing. The eye-popping valuation underscores how the perceived value of Coinbase has rallied in lock-step with the surge in the price of cryptocurrency bitcoin. In a regulatory filing, Coinbase said its shares in the private market traded at a weighted average price of $343.58 apiece in the first quarter of 2021 through March 15, up from $28.83 per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

  • Olo, maker of restaurant-ordering tech, prices IPO at $25 a share for valuation above $3 billion

    Olo Inc., which makes online-ordering technology for restaurants, is set to go public Wednesday as it seeks to benefit from an on-demand boom that was helped further along by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • ‘Amazon can get anything in the world physically to your door in under 48 hours. It takes Uncle Sam six days’: Wells Fargo defends stimulus-check delay

    'That time delay costs American living on the edge millions, billions in fees,' says Aaron Klein, a former Treasury Department deputy assistant secretary for economic policy.

  • No stimulus check yet? Here are 7 possible reasons for your wait

    If you're still waiting for the cash to show up in your account, you're among millions.

  • ARKK Copycat Is Beating Cathie Wood’s Original by 10-Fold

    (Bloomberg) -- A tiny ETF tracking innovative companies is quietly outpacing one of the most famous investments on Wall Street.The Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (MOON) has risen 39% this year, compared to ARK Innovation ETF’s 3.5% gain, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Cathie Wood’s flagship fund, known by its ticker ARKK, became one of the top-performing exchange-traded funds in the past year thanks to big bets on tech firms that she believes will disrupt their industries. That’s spawned at least half a dozen new products that similarly invest in innovation but use different tactics.Wood’s funds, especially ARKK, have faced turbulence in recent weeks as tech got hit by valuation-fears caused by rising yields. MOON and some other copycats have avoided much of that by loading up on biotechnology, with holdings like ImmunityBio, Inc., which focuses on immunotherapy products, up 131% this year.MOON “has a heavier weight to biotech companies and less on straight technology and internet companies, which are the reason why ARKK has underperformed,” said Mohit Bajaj, director of ETFs for WallachBeth Capital.Launched in November, MOON has risen roughly 70% since then, yet has attracted only about $220 million in assets. ARKK’s haul of more than $7 billion so far this year has put its total above $24 billion.The definitions of “innovation” and “disruption” are in the eye of the beholder, so funds can embrace those themes in different ways. In the case of ARKK, that focus is narrower and its active management structure gives Wood the ability to alter positions based on the latest companies performing well.Yet ARKK’s large stakes in firms like Tesla Inc., Square Inc. and Roku Inc. dragged it down in the past month, with the automaker, for instance, slumping more than 36% from its January high before rebounding 26%.MOON’s passive fund tracks the S&P Kensho Moonshot Index of the 50 most-innovative companies in sectors ranging from smart transportation to human evolution.This means that MOON is “focusing on multiple themes, as opposed to a narrow theme like cloud computing or genomics or video games,” said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF research for CFRA Research.MOON’s largest sector allocation, biotech, makes up 17% of the fund, compared with ARKK’s biggest stake, a 22% allocation to internet companies. The top MOON holdings, laser-scanning company MicroVision Inc. and Vuzix Corp., an optical goods manufacturer, have advanced 231% and 145% respectively this year.Other ARKK peers have also topped its year-to-date performance. Passively managed Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG), has gained almost 16%. Actively managed competitors Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) and the BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (BFTR), with holdings like Penn National Gaming Inc. and Axon Enterprise Inc., have added 10% or more.To date, none have proved much of a threat to ARKK, which has returned more than 200% in the past 12 months and helped spur a loyal following around Wood. Those already invested are unlikely to leave for greener pastures, according to Sal Bruno, chief investment officer at IndexIQ.“There’s definitely a first-mover advantage to ETFs,” he said. “People get into them and they tend to stay in them as long as they are doing well.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wells Fargo: 2 Compelling Stocks With Over 70% Upside Potential

    The analysts at Wells Fargo have been scrutinizing the market, or more specifically, scrutinizing the winners and the losers of the current market conditions. In a recently published note, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey writes, “Risk-on and small-cap outperformance has turned this equity market into a stock picker's paradise.” Obviously, then, Harvey sees small-cap stocks doing well right now, with plenty of options for investors to choose from. While small caps generally amount to a riskier investment, one distinct advantage they hold over larger names is in the possibility for bigger returns. This is where the risk/reward paradigm comes into play. Following up on Harvey’s note, the firm has been making a slew of recommendations, finding small-cap equities on the cusp of growth and ones that promise 70% or greater returns in the coming year. We ran two of them through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street’s analysts have in mind. Ping Identity Holding (PING) Starting in the tech sector, the first Wells Fargo pick we’re looking at is Ping Identity Holding Corp, which specializes in identity management. The company offers a range of products which allow customers to control login and access to networks and databases. While it has been in business for almost 20 years, Ping Identity has been a public company only for the last year and a half. In the company’s most recent quarterly report, for 4Q20, Ping reported mixed results and saw shares decline 20% in the immediate aftermath. EPS was a net loss of 4 cents per share. Top-line revenues, at $63.2 million, were down 7% year-over-year, but were up 5.5% sequentially and marked the second-highest quarterly top line the company has seen since going public. For the full year, total revenue hit $243.6 million, a result with was driven by a 15% yoy increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR), which hit $259.1 million. The company reported a 34% increase in customers with more than $1 million in ARR, a solid gain in an important metric. Covering the stock for Wells Fargo, analyst Philip Winslow was particularly impressed with the ARR gain. “Ping reported solid Q4 results with ARR ahead of expectations. ARR growth of 15% year-over-year was ahead of consensus estimates of $256.1 million driven by continued adoption of SaaS solutions which accelerated more than anticipated and represents +15% of total ARR,” the 5-star analyst wrote. Winslow added, “The company is experiencing continued signs of pent-up demand as customers phase in purchases as projects previously put on hold due to COVID-related budgetary pressures are emerging in the pipeline, with enterprises modernizing legacy systems whose shortcomings of were exposed over the past year.” To this end, Winslow rates PING an Overweight (i.e. Buy) and has a $40 price target that indicates potential for 76% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Winslow’s track record, click here) Winslow is not an outlier in his bullish stance, but there is some division on Wall Street regarding Ping. The analyst consensus view is a Moderate Buy, based on a dozen reviews breaking down to 7 Buys and 5 Holds. The shares are priced at $22.59 and their $33.71 average price target suggests a one-year upside of 49%. (See PING stock analysis on TipRanks) Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Let’s switch gears and look at the biosciences sector. Sangamo is a biotechnology company with a focus on creating genomic medicine therapies in the treatment of genetic diseases. The company’s pipeline includes 17 different programs in various stages of development, targeting a range of conditions including IBD, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and hemophilia A. Back in December, the company reported an update from its ongoing collaboration with Pfizer on giroctocogene fitelparvovec. This is a gene therapy product in development as a treatment for hemophilia A, and follow-up data from the Phase 1/2 Alta study showed the drug was well-tolerated and safe in the small cohort of patients tested. Giroctocogene fitelparvovec is now starting the patient dosing phase of the Phase 3 AFFINE trial. In February, Sangamo reported that it has begun a global collaboration with Biogen on the development and commercialization of new gene regulation therapies. The therapies under consideration will target Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other neurological diseases. Among the bulls is Wells Fargo analyst Yanan Zhu, who writes of the big picture: “Overall, we continue to see significant upside potential in the company's genomic medicines pipeline programs and platforms, in particular the regulatory T (Treg) cell therapy platform, which may address a broad range of autoimmune diseases, and the ZFP-TF gene regulation platform, which may address certain difficult-to-target neurological indications…” In light of these comments, Zhu reiterates the firm’s Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock, and set the price target at $29, suggesting a robust upside of 158% (To watch Zhu’s track record, click here) Overall, SGMO has drawn optimism mixed with caution when it comes to consensus opinion among sell-side analysts. Out of 5 analysts polled in the last 3 months, 2 are bullish on the stock, while 3 remain sidelined. Yet, the bulls have the edge as the average price target stands at $19.40 and indicates a 72% upside. (See SGMO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.