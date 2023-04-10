Writing instruments market size to grow by USD 9,424.32 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by the emerging online sales of writing instruments - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The writing instruments market is set to grow by USD 9,424.32 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emerging online sales of writing instruments. The availability of personalized shopping assistance and suggestions on writing instruments are the two primary factors that encourage people to shop for these products online. Moreover, e-commerce vendors allow customers to compare various models of writing instruments available on their websites, which helps customers choose the best option as per their needs and preferences. The online distribution channel allows vendors to offer considerable discounts directly to customers, as it eliminates the costs associated with the operation of brick-and-mortar stores, the employment of sales personnel, and the physical merchandising of writing instruments. Therefore, online sales are expected to drive the growth of the global writing and marking instrument market during the forecast period. Here is an exclusive report about market scenarios with historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download a Sample Report!

The increasing demand for customization and personalization of writing instruments will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period. Business enterprises also use personalized writing instruments, such as pens, as gifts to their partners and employees. This helps them increase their brand presence. Companies also use these instruments for trade show giveaways, corporate events, seminars, and conferences. These factors influence the growth of the market positively. In addition, the demand for personalized is growing. Moreover, many vendors add custom engraving on their luxury pens, which are primarily meant for gifting options. These factors will drive the growth of the global writing and marking instrument market during the forecast period.

Challenge

The availability of alternative means such as digital media for writing and storing data will hinder the growth of the market. As the adoption rate of digital media in emerging markets is expected to increase during the forecast period, the writing instruments market will experience moderate growth. Electronic devices can be used for creating shopping lists, reminders, and calendar entries. The benefits of digitization and easy access to information will pose a threat to the growth of the global writing instruments market during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is segmented by application (students, working professionals, and institutions), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth by the student segment will be significant during the forecast period. Various companies are employing novel strategies to expand the scope of their products. This increase can be attributed to a rise in awareness about the importance of education among the global population. Government initiatives and policies in underdeveloped or developing economies such as India, China, and Brazil are encouraging more students, particularly women, to pursue education. These factors are expected to boost the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

The global market for writing instruments is characterized by the presence of a few large and small suppliers. Most of the large, established players sell and distribute their products to customers around the world, while most of the smaller players focus on the local market. Extensive marketing strategies and new product launches in this area have created important strategies to meet the demand for writing instruments. Vendors are also expected to obtain certification for their products to gain consumer confidence, thereby increasing their market share during the forecast period.

Bic: The company offers writing instruments such as mechanical pencils.

Crayola: The company offers writing instruments such as pens and pencils and permanent markers.

Faber Castell Aktiengesellschaft: The company offers writing instruments such as Mechanical pencils.

Flair Pens: The company offers writing instruments such as Ball Pens.

Writing Instruments Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,424.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.4 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bic, Caran d Ache, Claro, Crayola, Faber Castell Aktiengesellschaft, Flair Pens, Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd., Koh i noor Hardtmuth AS, Kokuyo Camlin Ltd, Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd., Luxor, Mitsubishi Pencil Co. Ltd, Montblanc, Newell Brands Inc., Pelikan International Corp. Berhad, PENTEL STATIONERY (INDIA) PVT. LTD., PILOT Corp, Schwanhausser Industrie Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Shanghai M and G Stationery Inc., and Staedtler Mars GmbH and Co. KG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

