Writing and Marking Instruments Market - 42% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Offline Stores Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The writing and marking instruments market size is expected to grow by USD 6.25 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. 42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for writing and marking instruments in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, North American, and MEA regions. The surge in student enrolment in educational institutions will facilitate the writing and marking instruments market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Writing and Marking Instruments Market by Distribution Channel, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Writing and Marking Instruments Market by Distribution Channel, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Request a Free Sample Report

Writing and Marking Instruments Market: Growing Emphasis on product personalization to drive growth

The key factors driving growth in the writing and marking instruments market is the growing emphasis on product personalization. With rapid advances in printing technologies and design, several vendors offer highly personalized writing and marking instruments such as personalized pens, pencils, coloring pens, and highlighters to attract consumers. Vendors offer writing instruments with customized print designs based on the branding requirements of consumers. Vendors offer product personalization to incorporate an emotional dimension to their product at virtually no additional cost to the consumer. A high level of product customization offered by vendors enables them to distinguish their product offerings in the market. The growing emphasis on product personalization is expected to continue to boost the growth of the global writing and marking instruments market.

Writing and Marking Instruments Market: Rising popularity of writing instruments is a major trend

The rising popularity of writing instruments as fashion stationery is another factor supporting the writing and marking instruments market share growth. With advances in printing technology, several vendors are increasingly focusing on product design, aesthetics, and functional aspects of writing instruments. Innovations in product design and features of writing and marking instruments make them premium-priced products. Many vendors offer luxury pens that have innovative and customizable features and are priced higher than regular pens. This is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Owing to the rising popularity of fashionable writing instruments, manufacturers are entering into partnerships with popular fashion designers for sophisticated product designs. The growing popularity of writing instruments as fashion stationery is expected to support the growth of the global writing and marking instruments market.

To know about other drivers & trends - Request a Free Sample Research Report

Writing And Marking Instruments Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the writing and marking instruments market by Distribution Channel (Offline stores and Online stores), Application (Pens, Markers and Highlighters, Pencils, Coloring and writing instruments, and Writing accessories), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The writing and marking instruments market share growth by the offline store's segment will be significant for revenue generation. The rapid advent of globalization has spurred investments in traditional commerce and has subsequently increased the number of hypermarkets and supermarkets worldwide.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Request a free sample report

Related Reports:

  • The game-based learning (GBL) market in the US is expected to increase by USD 4.98 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.31%. Download a free sample now!

  • The K-12 arts and crafts material market has the potential to grow by USD 512.64 million from 2020-to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.64%. Download a free sample now!

Writing And Marking Instruments Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 6.25 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.32

Performing market contribution

APAC at 42%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

A. T. Cross Co. LLC, BIC Group, C. Josef Lamy GmbH, Crayola LLC, ITC Ltd., Kokuyo Camlin Ltd., Lexi Pvt. Ltd., Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., PILOT Corp., Pininfarina Spa, and Schneider Schreibgerate GmbH

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Force Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Pens - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Markers and highlighters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Pencils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Coloring and writing instruments - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Writing accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Volume driver – demand-led-growth

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • A. T. Cross Co. LLC

  • BIC Group

  • C. Josef Lamy GmbH

  • Crayola LLC

  • ITC Ltd.

  • Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.

  • Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd.

  • Newell Brands Inc.

  • PILOT Corp.

  • Schneider Schreibgerate GmbH

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/writing-and-marking-instruments-market---42-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-offline-stores-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generationtechnavio-301520995.html

SOURCE Technavio

