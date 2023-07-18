Wrkr Ltd (ASX:WRK): Is Breakeven Near?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Wrkr Ltd's (ASX:WRK) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. wrkr Ltd provides integrated electronic payment remittance solutions in Australia. With the latest financial year loss of AU$4.3m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$3.9m, the AU$27m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Wrkr will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Expectations from some of the Australian IT analysts is that Wrkr is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of AU$1.1m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 69%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Wrkr's upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 23% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

