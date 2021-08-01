U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,395.26
    -23.89 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,935.47
    -149.06 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,672.68
    -105.59 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,226.25
    -13.78 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.81
    +0.19 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.50
    -18.70 (-1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.55
    -0.23 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2390
    -0.0300 (-2.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3908
    -0.0050 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6500
    +0.1890 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,803.65
    +115.13 (+0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    955.03
    +5.13 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.30
    -46.12 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,283.59
    -498.83 (-1.80%)
     

WRLD1 / TVNET enlarges its Finance / Investment Global Business group to 10 networks across the sectors of Global Finance, Fintech, Crypto and World Business News

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan Sassover, CEO of WRLD1 /TVNET today announced further development and increased strategic presence with the creation of additional regional and metro center finance /investment news platforms targeting the surging sectors of Fintech, Crypto and macro global regional business news.

(PRNewsfoto/TVNET Inc)
(PRNewsfoto/TVNET Inc)

Powered by the TVNET APTVE mobile netcast architecture and user interface driving an enlarged platform of business/ finance /investment and commerce video segments within a rapid access user interface.

Sassover further noted: "The Finance /Investment hubs now provide increased range of topics and content diversity coupled with the fusion of legacy finance in transition to the enlarging fintech /crypto space as the 10 networks on air now include:

The WRLD1 Finance/Investment hubs and all other TVNET categories of geocentric and key industry vertical networks will continue to be resources for AI development that permit more targeted video content aggregation joined to contextual insights that may inform viewer decisions in commerce and multi category investments.

Sassover noted: "The challenges are balance and engaging range of content within our video display innovations and to optimize video viewing within the content 'window' to each local or world regional business news hubs and beyond which link to other WRLD1 destinations on the platform."

Contact:
Lauren Holt
News@WRLD1.com

(PRNewsfoto/TVNET Inc)
(PRNewsfoto/TVNET Inc)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wrld1--tvnet-enlarges-its-finance--investment-global-business-group-to-10-networks-across-the-sectors-of-global-finance--fintech-crypto-and-world-business-news-301345687.html

SOURCE TVNET Inc

Recommended Stories

  • MLB roundup: Rays take over first in the AL East

    Wander Franco hit a tiebreaking RBI triple in the sixth inning, Ji-Man Choi and Francisco Mejia each had two-run homers and the Tampa Bay Rays held off the visiting Boston Red Sox for a 9-5 win on Saturday night. Mejia (2-for-4) drove in four runs and Franco (2-for-4) had two RBIs for Tampa Bay, which moved a half-game ahead of Boston atop the American League East standings. Rays reliever Andrew Kittredge (7-1) earned the win, striking out three in a scoreless sixth inning.

  • Olympics-Swimming-Toughest challenge ends in silver for Sjostrom

    Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom savoured an Olympic 50m freestyle silver medal on Sunday after a fightback from injury that she said had been the challenge of her life. The 27-year-old world record holder broke her elbow when she fell on ice in February, a slip that threw her Tokyo participation into doubt. "This is one of my biggest achievements in my career," declared Sjostrom, who was unable to put a swimming cap on without help a few months ago.

  • Chinese Giants GAC and Huawei Will Work Together to Develop a Smart SUV

    On July 9, 2021, GAC Group officially announced an exciting joint project with tech giant Huawei: the two firms will work together to develop a "smart SUV", aiming to hit the market in mass production by the end of 2023.

  • Big tech’s big week raises fears of ‘Blade Runner future’ of mega-company rule

    Amazon, Google, Apple and Microsoft all reported record-breaking profits amid a pandemic bonanza but recent Biden administration moves suggest US tech’s easy ride is over Critics worry we are entering a ‘Blade Runner future’ where our entire lives are controlled by a handful of super-rich, super-powerful corporations directed by a generation of plutocrats with wealth unseen in human history. Photograph: Allstar/Warner Bros Big tech provided the world with some startling numbers this week. In the

  • AMZN Stock Price Predictions: What Will Amazon Be Worth in 2025? 2030?

    Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock could be heading for major gains if price predictions concerning the e-commerce company turn out to be true. Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com Many experts are weighing out the pros and cons of AMZN stock when making their price predictions. That includes taking into account when the company’s businesses will hit maturity, as well as other factors. Of course, these are price predictions for AMZN stock, so there’s a lot of variety in estimates for where it will

  • Could These 5 Stocks Be Worth $500 Billion Decades From Now? Twitter Users Think So

    Twitter polls and questions can be interesting as they can provide investment ideas and due diligence. A larger reaction from Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) users can also highlight which stocks have the highest number of responses and support a consensus. “What company is worth less than $10 billion today but you think could be worth $500+ billion in a few decades?” was a question posed by Brian Feroldi on Twitter recently. The account, with over 178,000 followers, got a ton of responses and shared t

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy After 4-To-1 Stock Split?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?

  • 12 Best Bear Market Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best bear market stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Bear Market Stocks to Buy Now. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States on July 28 asked Americans who […]

  • QuantumScape Is a Wild Bet on a Potential Great Story

    A lot has happened on Wall Street in the past two years. The pandemic on Main Street changed how we invest in stocks. Two major memes blossomed into exciting opportunities, combining to create the opportunity for QuantumScape’s (NYSE:QS) stock. Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com The electric vehicle charge against the internal combustion engine is a real thing now. And the commitment to ESG investing became more prevalent. The goal of QuantumScape, meanwhile, is to improve batteries for the E

  • My girlfriend cosigned my mortgage. I paid the mortgage for 4 years, plus a $125,000 down payment. She paid the utilities. Now she wants half

    ‘I couldn’t secure the loan on my own until the other house was sold. So I applied for the mortgage with my girlfriend.’

  • These 7 Stocks Turned $10,000 To $89,827 In Just 7 Months

    Hope you didn't follow the doomsayers calling for S&P 500 pain. The S&P 500 put up its sixth monthly gain in a row — led by some stunners.

  • 9 ways Warren Buffett’s frugal habits can save you money

    The uber-wealthy investor buys breakfast at McDonald’s.

  • Amid the Rise of the Delta Variant, Here's My Top Coronavirus Vaccine Stock to Buy

    The first reason Pfizer is the best of the bunch is simply that it's the leader in the coronavirus vaccine market, at least in terms of revenue. The company also said that it expects roughly $33.5 billion in sales from BNT162b2 in 2021, which is much higher than the $26 billion Pfizer had projected in its first-quarter earnings release. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is the only rival that even comes close to Pfizer, with estimated sales of $19.2 billion for its vaccine, mRNA-1273 (this estimate will, in all likelihood, be revised upward).

  • International Business Machines' (NYSE:IBM) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$1.64

    International Business Machines Corporation ( NYSE:IBM ) will increase its dividend on the 10th of September to...

  • Dole IPO Drops Over 9% During First Day Of Trading

    What happened: Shares of the world’s large produce company slid by over 9% on Friday after debuting on the New York Stock Exchange. Dole (NYSE: DOLE) opened for trading at $15, at an implied market value of approximately $1.5 billion, which was below the initial public offering of $16. The stock closed at $14.50 on Friday, giving the company a market valuation of $1.35 billion. “The timing was what it was, the valuation is what it is,” said Chief Executive Officer Rory Byrne in an interview. Thi

  • 15 Best Financial Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best financial stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Financial Stocks to Buy Now. On July 29, the United States Department of Commerce released a report detailing that the US economy had surpassed the […]

  • Why GE Power Is Charging Up Again

    The operating unit is now only a shell of its former self, but General Electric is better prepared for its future than its past.

  • 3 Most-Shorted Stocks to Buy That Are ‘Just Right’

    Redditors and short-squeezes go hand-in-hand these days. And the stock action is bananas. But not all of the market’s most-shorted stocks are necessarily part of this popular storyline. And as we’ll explain below, that’s promising for investors other than apes and bears in three higher short-interest stocks. The short-squeeze play has risen to notorious prominence in 2021. Thank the likes of GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC (NYSE:AMC) as the two main characters responsible for this showmanship and ju

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Don’t Buy Novavax Until Its Covid-19 Vaccine Wins FDA Approval

    With Covid-19 vaccination rates slowing around the world, now is not the time to buy biotechnology company Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock. Source: Ascannio/Shutterstock.com NVAX stock fell 10% between July 20 and July 27 as hope fades that the company will be able to get its Covid-19 vaccine to market in time to capitalize on demand for immunization against the deadly respiratory disease. Novavax’s share price has now declined 23% since the end of April and is 37% below its 52-week high reached in