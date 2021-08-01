U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,395.26
    -23.89 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,935.47
    -149.03 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,672.68
    -105.62 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,226.25
    -13.78 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.81
    -0.14 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.50
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.55
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1871
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2390
    -0.0300 (-2.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3908
    -0.0050 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6500
    +0.1890 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,431.29
    +157.24 (+0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    955.03
    +5.13 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.30
    -46.12 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,283.59
    -498.81 (-1.80%)
     

WRLD1 / TVNET enlarges its Luxury /Lifestyle group to 10 networks across the sectors of Lifestyle/ /Experiential Destinations/Private Air/ Luxury Properties and Wines worldwide

·1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan Sassover, CEO of WRLD1 /TVNET today announced further development and increased strategic presence with the creation of additional networks within its Luxury /Lifestyle networks group powered by the TVNET APTVE mobile netcast architecture and user interface driving an enlarged platform of Luxury Lifestyle video programming.

(PRNewsfoto/TVNET Inc)
(PRNewsfoto/TVNET Inc)

Sassover further noted: "The Luxury/Lifestyle hubs now provide increased range of topics and content diversity coupled with the fusion of additional Experiential Destinations, Private Air and guides to Luxury Properties worldwide for purchase or rental as the 10 networks on air now include:

Lxurious.com

Jetflites.com

Properties.com

Manhatn.com

BHPOTV.com

AspenTV.com

WestHwd.com

TVVegas.com

Fshions.com

WinesTV.com

The WRLD1 Luxury /Lifestyle network hubs and all other TVNET categories of geocentric and key industry vertical networks will continue to be resources for AI development that permit more targeted video content aggregation joined to contextual insights driving decisions in luxury travel, real estate, and vacation options

Sassover noted: "The challenges are balance and engaging range of content within our video display innovations and to optimize video viewing within the content 'window' to each local or regional international world Luxury/Lifestyle hubs which link to other WRLD1 destinations on the platform."

Contact:
Lauren Holt
News@WRLD1.com

(PRNewsfoto/TVNET Inc)
(PRNewsfoto/TVNET Inc)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wrld1--tvnet-enlarges-its-luxury-lifestyle-group-to-10-networks-across-the-sectors-of-lifestyle-experiential-destinationsprivate-air-luxury-properties-and-wines-worldwide-301345741.html

SOURCE TVNET Inc

Recommended Stories

  • Will Bitcoin Ever Run Out?

    Bitcoin has been around since 2009, but it's only been the last few years where it's been on the map of the average investor. That's likely due to the fact that the price of Bitcoin has absolutely...

  • An Unlikely Refuge in the Year of Covid

    For one New Yorker, the decision to ride out much of 2020 in Belgrade, Serbia, was both frightening and liberating.

  • Twitter launches competition to find biases in its image-cropping algorithm

    Twitter Inc said on Friday it will launch a competition for computer researchers and hackers to identify biases in its image-cropping algorithm, after a group of researchers previously found the algorithm tended to exclude Black people and men. The competition is part of a wider effort across the tech industry to ensure artificial intelligence technologies act ethically. The social networking company said in a blog post that the bounty competition was aimed at identifying "potential harms of this algorithm beyond what we identified ourselves."

  • Why Artificial Intelligence Isn’t Intelligent

    Some AI experts think that the name itself is fueling the kind of hype and confusion that have led to “AI winters” in the past.

  • Home car charger owners urged to install updates

    Security vulnerabilities in two domestic electric car chargers were discovered by researchers.

  • Suze Orman says this is how to protect your finances from the delta variant

    Follow these tips to stay financially healthy amid the new strain of the virus.

  • A major mortgage refinance fee just disappeared, which could save borrowers $1,500 or more. Is it time for you to refinance?

    Mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac “will eliminate the adverse market refinance fee for loan deliveries effective August 1, 2021,” the Federal Housing Finance Agency notes. Here’s what you need to know if you want to refinance now, and you can compare today’s best refi rates here. What was the adverse market refinance fee?

  • How GE Boosted Its Share Price by 700%

    General Electric's 1-for-8 reverse stock split is effective. Its shares open for trading Monday north of $100.

  • You won't get a fourth stimulus check — here are 7 ways to make your own

    Why wait for the government to give you cash when you can do it yourself?

  • A Giant Fund Scooped Up AMC Stock, Bought More Tilray and Carnival

    New Jersey’s embattled pension initiated a position in AMC Entertainment, increased investments in marijuana stock Tilray and cruise giant Carnival, and slashed its stake in Alibaba.

  • Li Auto Posts Huge Deliveries. Good News For EVs as Chip Shortage Abates.

    Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto posted a record month, with 8,589 Li ONEs delivered. It's the first time the company has cracked 8,000 in a month.

  • Japan, South Korean Shares Pressured by Chinese Technology Crackdown, Renewed COVID-19 Concerns

    The Nikkei and KOSPI were rattled all week amid a Chinese crackdown on its technology sector and rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant.

  • Workhorse Has a Hidden Asset That Makes It a Buy

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks have seen renewed enthusiasm recently. However, this optimism has provided little solace for long-time investors in Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS). The stock has more than doubled from its low point in May around $7 to a recent high of $18. WKHS stock closed today trading at $11.46 per share, which is a long way from its all-time high of $40. Source: Photo from WorkHorse.com WKHS stock is still in a downtrend, as it has not risen above its 200-day moving average of $18.29.

  • Could These 5 Stocks Be Worth $500 Billion Decades From Now? Twitter Users Think So

    Twitter polls and questions can be interesting as they can provide investment ideas and due diligence. A larger reaction from Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) users can also highlight which stocks have the highest number of responses and support a consensus. “What company is worth less than $10 billion today but you think could be worth $500+ billion in a few decades?” was a question posed by Brian Feroldi on Twitter recently. The account, with over 178,000 followers, got a ton of responses and shared t

  • Betting on Momentum? 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks to Keep an Eye On

    General Grant understood that in life, momentum counts. He probably would not have phrased it that way, but his campaigns showed it – he always pushed forward, and turned any event toward meeting his long-term goals. He created momentum, and put it to his army’s service. Market investors can make use of that same pugilistic attachment to momentum. Find a stock that has been on a roll, whose fundamentals are strong, and keep with it – that’s the essence of momentum investing. It runs in the face

  • Home prices could cool when the Fed tapers its bond-buying program. But a crisis? Unlikely.

    Home prices shot up dramatically during the pandemic. Can the good times last when the Fed eventually cuts back on buying mortgage and Treasury bonds?

  • China Manufacturing PMI Eases; Hong Kong, China Shares Tumble on Regulatory Restrictions, COVID Worries

    Shares in Hong Kong and China booked their worst monthly performance in years, as persistent concerns over regulatory crackdowns weighed on sentiment.

  • Indian billionaire's new airline may give Boeing a chance to regain lost ground

    Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's plan to launch an ultra-low-cost airline, could give planemaker Boeing a chance to regain lost ground in India after the fall of one of its biggest customers, Jet Airways, two years ago, industry executives say. Jhunjhunwala, known as "India's Warren Buffett" for his successful stock investments, plans to team up with former CEOs of IndiGo, the country's biggest carrier, and Jet Airways to tap into demand for domestic air travel. While Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Air comes at a time when India's aviation industry is reeling from the impact of the pandemic, with airlines losing billions of dollars, the sector's long-term prospect makes it a hot market for planemakers Boeing and Airbus.

  • 9 ways Warren Buffett’s frugal habits can save you money

    The uber-wealthy investor buys breakfast at McDonald’s.

  • 3 More States Waive Targeted Hours-Of-Service Rules For 30 Days

    Three additional states have implemented 30-day waivers of the federal hours-of-service rules, citing tight supplies of drivers as a reason. The steps by Minnesota, Wyoming, and Iowa to declare a state of emergency as the basis for the waiver follow a recent decision by South Dakota to also implement a 30-day HOS waiver, with that state citing driver availability as well. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed the order Wednesday supported by much of the state's agricultural industry. Federal law allows