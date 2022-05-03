U.S. markets close in 4 hours 30 minutes

WSFS Associates and Their Families Volunteer Across the Region for Take Your Children to the Community Day

WSFS Financial Corporation
·4 min read

WILMINGTON, Del., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Associates, their children and family members formed a group of more than 60 volunteers on April 28 across the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region as part of “Take Your Children to the Community Day,” WSFS’ spin on the national “Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day.”

WSFS worked closely with nonprofit partners throughout the Bank’s footprint in Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey to hold events to give back to our local communities while teaching the next generations the value of helping others and the impact they can make.

Volunteer events were held at:

  • Delaware Humane Association (New Castle County, Del.)

  • Delaware Center for Horticulture (New Castle County, Del.)

  • Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding (Sussex County, Del.)

  • Jewish Relief Agency (Philadelphia)

  • Lisa’s Army Ziplock Bag Campaign (Philadelphia)

  • Our Closet (Philadelphia and Delaware County, Pa.)

  • Cradles to Crayons (Philadelphia)

  • Manna on Main Street (Montgomery County, Pa.)

  • UrbanPromise NJ (Camden County, N.J.)

“Our dedicated Associates are the gift that keeps on giving, leveraging their time, talent and resources to help make an impact in the community throughout the year,” said Vernita Dorsey, Senior Vice President, Director of Community Strategy at WSFS Bank. “Take Your Children to the Community Day provides an excellent opportunity for Associates to get their families involved in the community and teach younger generations the importance of giving back. We look forward to this day each year as a chance to work with our nonprofits and make an impact in the areas where we live, work and play.”

“We want to thank WSFS’ volunteers for coming out to help clean up the historic Hattie Phelan Garden on the East Side of Wilmington,” said Marcia Stephenson, Delaware Center for Horticulture Director of Advancement. “Volunteers helped pick up trash, pull weeds, prune shrubs and rake leaves. WSFS volunteers have been working at this garden each spring for the last 5 years, and WSFS has also supported our Public Landscapes and Branches to Chances Program.”

“It was such a pleasure having WSFS join us both at our pop-up shop at Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral and at our warehouse to help out,” said Melanie London, Our Closet Program Director. “The WSFS team spent the day sorting clothing donations, organizing inventory, packing emergency clothing bags for delivery, and helping shoppers directly with obtaining the clothing they need. Our relationship with WSFS is truly meaningful. Not only do they share our commitment to helping those in need by supporting us financially, they join us to volunteer, making even more of an impact. We’re so grateful for this partnership!”

“On behalf of UrbanPromise I’d like to say thank you to the WSFS team that served at our campus,” said John Bahm, UrbanPromise Workgroup Manager. “The WSFS team came up big in the Butterfly Garden transformation to prepare the garden for the spring and summer seasons. Their effort is what epitomizes the true value and mission of UrbanPromise. We believe our efforts transform the lives of the children we support, just like the Butterfly Garden transforms the caterpillar into the butterfly. We cannot do this without the help, effort and love that our partners like WSFS provide!”

In addition to Take Your Children to the Community Day, WSFS Associates took part in Teach Children to Save Week from April 25-29, 2022, providing in-person and virtual financial literacy lessons to hundreds of elementary school students in Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-headquartered bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of March 31, 2022, WSFS Financial Corporation had $21.0 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $58.1 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 122 offices, 94 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (63), Delaware (39), New Jersey (18), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, WSFS Wealth® Investments, and The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Media Contact: Kyle Babcock

(215) 864-1795

kbabcock@wsfsbank.com


