U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,402.23
    +9.64 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,580.68
    +129.45 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,346.51
    -4.57 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.37
    +1.42 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.80
    +21.90 (+1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    26.30
    +0.59 (+2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0810
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    -0.0040 (-0.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3039
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.5260
    +0.0870 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,531.77
    -883.47 (-2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    920.57
    -10.35 (-1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

WSFS Bank Commits $3 Million for Down Payment Grant Program to Assist Eligible Homebuyers with Financial Support They Need

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
WSFS Financial Corporation
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WSFS
    Watchlist

Grants for up to $10,000 for low- and moderate-income borrowers work in conjunction with WSFS Neighborhood Opportunity Program and local, state and federal homebuyer assistance programs

WILMINGTON, Del., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), today announced the launch of the WSFS Down Payment Grant Program, which will provide grants up to $10,000, totaling $3 million over the next three years, to individuals and families in need of financial help to achieve their dream of buying a home.

The grants are designed to provide additional access to down payment and closing cost funds for primary residence purchases for eligible borrowers in eligible census tracts.

“This program is an opportunity for borrowers who would otherwise have difficulty affording some of the up-front home purchase expenses to now cover some of these costs,” says Ron Dutton, Senior Vice President, Director, Community Reinvestment for WSFS Bank. “Combined with WSFS initiatives like the Neighborhood Opportunity Program, as well as government-funded resources, we’re committed to helping buyers with low and moderate income in eligible geographic areas use these grants to find their dream home.”

To be eligible for a WSFS Down Payment Grant, total household income must be at 80% or below the Area Median Income (AMI) and the property must be located in Majority-Minority Census Tracts (MMCT) within the following counties in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region:

  • Delaware – Kent, New Castle and Sussex

  • New Jersey – Burlington and Camden

  • Pennsylvania – Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia

The WSFS Down Payment Grant funds do not require repayment and can be combined with other down payment assistance programs such as the First Front Door Down Payment Assistance Program, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac mortgage programs, and other state, county and employer-assisted housing initiatives.

The WSFS Neighborhood Opportunity Program can also be combined with a down payment grant and offers qualified homebuyers help with low down payment options, competitive rates, and in some cases, no private mortgage insurance to not only make the initial home purchase more affordable, but to keep monthly payments more manageable.

For more information, visit https://www.wsfsbank.com/borrowing/mortgages/affordable-mortgage.

To speak with a WSFS representative about the Down Payment Grant Program, call 855.901.9737 or call 888.456.0146 to discuss the Neighborhood Opportunity Program.

About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of December 31, 2021, WSFS Financial Corporation had $15.8 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $34.6 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 112 offices, 89 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (52), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Media Contact: Eric Springer
(215) 864-1778
espringer@wsfsbank.com


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • AT&T’s Spinoff Was a Long Time Coming. For Investors, It Was Worth the Wait.

    AT&T has officially closed the book on a tumultuous phase of its nearly 150-year history, with its foray into the media business finally over. On April 8, the company officially spun off Warner Bros. and completed the media group’s subsequent merger with Discovery. Investors now have a pair of inexpensive stocks to consider: The leaner AT&T (ticker: T), focused on competing in the U.S. wireless and home broadband markets, and the streaming-centered entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

  • Twitter needs to close a deal with Elon Musk: Morning Brief

    Twitter needs to recognize the reality. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, April 18, 2022.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Easter Monday.

    U.S. investors eager to trade after the holiday weekend will have plenty of news to digest, thanks to corporate earnings. Here’s what you need to know before making any trades on Easter Monday. Is the Stock Market Open on Easter Monday 2022?

  • 4 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    These tech businesses are posting significant sales growth while riding transformational megatrends.

  • Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, and Shopify Stock Splits: Which High-Flying Stocks Are Next to Split?

    Four high-profile companies splitting their shares could be the impetus that encourages these stocks to follow suit.

  • Casa Systems stock rockets after Verizon to take near 10% stake

    Shares of Casa Systems Inc. rocketed 49.1% to pace all premarket gainers Monday, after the communications infrastructure company announced that Verizon Communications Inc. will take a 9.9% stake in the company as part of a multi-year purchase contract. Under terms of the contract, Verizon will buy $40 million worth of Casa stock, and Casa will provide its 5G Core Network Functions to Verizon. That will make Verizon the third largest shareholder, according to FactSet data, behind the 12.8% stake

  • Can IRA Transactions Trigger the Wash-Sale Rule?

    Right—except if you violate the wash-sale rule, which states that if you bought and sold the same investment for a loss within a 30-day period, then the loss cannot be used to offset gains. This issue becomes more complicated if you repurchased the securities in your IRA. In 2008, the Internal Revenue Service addressed this long-unanswered question.

  • Coinbase and Crypto Fans Suffer a Major Blow

    The international expansion of the firm has just suffered a crushing defeat that also affects fans of digital currencies.

  • Is Novavax Stock a Buy Now?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has been one of the more promising COVID-19 vaccine stocks to invest in since the pandemic began. There's still hope for Novavax to grab some market share, especially with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently permitting a second booster shot for individuals 50 and over and those with weakened immune systems. As Novavax's share price continues falling to new lows, investors may see the risk-reward ratio become a bit more tenable.

  • Growth Stock Sell-Off: 3 Beaten Down Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    It's been a rough year for growth stocks. Year to date, the Vanguard Value ETF has returned 0.64% at the time of this writing, while the Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 15.8%. Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Revolve Group are all down this year, but these companies still have enormous expansion opportunities over the long term.

  • Have fun AND retire rich — a great tax-refund life hack

    For the 100 million of you who will get a tax refund this year, the former head of retirement solutions at J.P. Morgan has a great and very simple idea. Instead, says Anne Lester, split the difference. Do it with every raise or extra money that comes in.

  • Selling Your Stocks in May and Going Away Could Be the Best Strategy This Year

    Amid a Greek chorus of bad market news, investors should use seasonality to their advantage and be spectators to the drama this summer. Here’s how to play it.

  • These Upcoming Stock Splits Are Screaming Buys

    Looking for hot stocks to buy during market turbulence? Many investors have gotten excited about stock splits announced by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG). Three Fool.com contributors think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) are worthy of your attention, stock split or not.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Apogee Enterprises recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Make $5,700 in Passive Income Investing in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks

    Accumulating enough money to invest that will enable you to generate a significant level of passive income isn't typically an easy task. If you have $100,000, you can make more than $5,700 in passive income investing in these monster dividend stocks. A great start would be to take one-third of your initial $100,000 and buy shares of midstream energy company Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Amazon Earnings: What to Watch on April 28

    The e-commerce giant has been struggling recently to meet Wall Street's revenue expectations, so investors are probably feeling somewhat cautious about the Q1 report.

  • The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    Income investors are always looking for stocks that can generate a steady dividend income year after year. Dividend stocks offer a great way of putting your money to work to generate a regular income stream. The stock that I'm referring to is Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Bank of America beats profit estimates on strength in consumer lending

    "First-quarter results were strong despite challenging markets and volatility," Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick said in a statement. Big U.S. banks benefited from a deal-making boom last year after the Federal Reserve pumped liquidity into capital markets to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bank of America's global banking segment, which houses the investment banking business, reported $165 million of provisions for credit losses, primarily because it built reserves tied to its exposure to Russia and a growth in loans.

  • Is Weakness In Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

    With its stock down 37% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX). But if you pay...