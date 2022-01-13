WSFS Bank Promotes Three Associates to Senior Positions

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), is pleased to announce the promotion of three Associates from across the organization.

The following Associates have been promoted:

Robert Eastwood – Senior Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)

Jeremy Shackleford – Senior Vice President, Director of Small Business Sales

Carolyn Urbanovich – Vice President, Regional Manager, Greater Philadelphia Market



“These internal promotions speak to the strong culture at WSFS of continued professional development and growth,” said Michael L. Conklin, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “Each of these Associates has continued to challenge themselves to expand the breadth and depth of their skills. We congratulate them on their well-earned promotions and look forward to their continued contributions to our Company.”

In his new role as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Eastwood will report to Lisa Brubaker, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer. He will be responsible for continuing to evolve the Information Security, Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery programs for the Bank as well as advising Executive Leadership, the Board of Directors and management. He has more than 24 years of experience in the information security field, including nearly 20 years at WSFS, most recently as Vice President, Information Security Officer, where he developed and executed a multi-year strategic plan for Information Security. Eastwood holds a number of professional certifications and memberships in the Information Services, IT and financial services fields.

In his new role as Senior Vice President, Director of Small Business Sales, Shackleford will report to Anthony Ryan, Senior Vice President, Director of Small Business Lending, and will partner with WSFS’ Small Business Relationship Managers, Retail teams and the broader organization to help introduce the Bank’s offerings to more local Customers. He joined WSFS in 2018 after nearly 20 years working in banking and financial services, and was most recently Senior Vice President, Regional Manager for WSFS’ Greater Philadelphia Market, where he oversaw 15 Retail Office locations. He also served 10 years as a member of the Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC).

In her new role as Vice President, Regional Manager, Greater Philadelphia Market, Urbanovich will report to Shari Kruzinski, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, and will oversee WSFS’ Greater Philadelphia Market Retail locations. She previously served as an Assistant Regional Manager and Team Leader for WSFS’ integration of Bryn Mawr Trust. Urbanovich joined the WSFS team in 2016 and has more than 14 years of leadership experience in retail banking. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Marketing and Communications from Villanova University.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of September 30, 2021, WSFS Financial Corporation had $15.4 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $27.6 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 112 offices, 89 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (52), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Media Contact:

Kyle Babcock

(215) 864-1795

kbabcock@wsfsbank.com



