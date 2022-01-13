U.S. markets close in 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,677.28
    -49.07 (-1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,203.21
    -87.11 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,895.12
    -293.27 (-1.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,176.65
    +0.59 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.49
    -1.15 (-1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.80
    -5.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.14
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1457
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7110
    -0.0140 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3708
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0680
    -0.5980 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,508.56
    -1,194.32 (-2.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.84
    -27.72 (-2.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.85
    +12.13 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     

WSFS Bank Promotes Three Associates to Senior Positions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
WSFS Financial Corporation
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), is pleased to announce the promotion of three Associates from across the organization.

The following Associates have been promoted:

  • Robert Eastwood – Senior Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)

  • Jeremy Shackleford – Senior Vice President, Director of Small Business Sales

  • Carolyn Urbanovich – Vice President, Regional Manager, Greater Philadelphia Market

“These internal promotions speak to the strong culture at WSFS of continued professional development and growth,” said Michael L. Conklin, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “Each of these Associates has continued to challenge themselves to expand the breadth and depth of their skills. We congratulate them on their well-earned promotions and look forward to their continued contributions to our Company.”

In his new role as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Eastwood will report to Lisa Brubaker, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer. He will be responsible for continuing to evolve the Information Security, Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery programs for the Bank as well as advising Executive Leadership, the Board of Directors and management. He has more than 24 years of experience in the information security field, including nearly 20 years at WSFS, most recently as Vice President, Information Security Officer, where he developed and executed a multi-year strategic plan for Information Security. Eastwood holds a number of professional certifications and memberships in the Information Services, IT and financial services fields.

In his new role as Senior Vice President, Director of Small Business Sales, Shackleford will report to Anthony Ryan, Senior Vice President, Director of Small Business Lending, and will partner with WSFS’ Small Business Relationship Managers, Retail teams and the broader organization to help introduce the Bank’s offerings to more local Customers. He joined WSFS in 2018 after nearly 20 years working in banking and financial services, and was most recently Senior Vice President, Regional Manager for WSFS’ Greater Philadelphia Market, where he oversaw 15 Retail Office locations. He also served 10 years as a member of the Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC).

In her new role as Vice President, Regional Manager, Greater Philadelphia Market, Urbanovich will report to Shari Kruzinski, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, and will oversee WSFS’ Greater Philadelphia Market Retail locations. She previously served as an Assistant Regional Manager and Team Leader for WSFS’ integration of Bryn Mawr Trust. Urbanovich joined the WSFS team in 2016 and has more than 14 years of leadership experience in retail banking. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Marketing and Communications from Villanova University.

About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of September 30, 2021, WSFS Financial Corporation had $15.4 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $27.6 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 112 offices, 89 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (52), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Media Contact:
Kyle Babcock
(215) 864-1795
kbabcock@wsfsbank.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today

    The Nasdaq Composite got thrown back on Thursday, and is down 1.4% as of 1:30 p.m. ET Meanwhile, one of its biggest components, semiconductor star Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), is faring nearly three times worse -- down 4.1%. What's got investors upset with Nvidia?

  • Nio's Stock Is Sinking, but Its New Factory Is on Schedule

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were moving lower on Thursday. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, the company's American depositary shares were down about 2.3% from Wednesday's closing price. Nio doesn't own a factory directly; its vehicles are built in a plant owned by a joint venture between it and its manufacturing partner, state-owned automaker Jianghuai Automobile Group.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest went shopping on Wednesday, buying three stocks that are trading 45% to 81% below last year's highs.

  • Why Shares of Sea Limited Tanked 8% Today

    Shares of southeast Asia e-commerce and video game giant Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were down 8% today as of 1:30 p.m. ET. It deepens the sell-off the stock has suffered since October when Sea reached its all-time high. Sea has been using its highly profitable video game segment (publisher Garena, responsible for the international hit Free Fire) to invest in its e-commerce app Shopee.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Taiwan semiconductor beats Q4 targets, stocks jumps

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Taiwan Semiconductor stock is rising after the company reported Q4 earnings.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    These three stocks are yielding between 5.3% and 7.9%, but they are trading at low valuations with strong catalysts to appreciate.

  • Why Cenntro Electric Group Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Shares of Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) are down roughly 13% as of 1:45 p.m. ET. The company, which was previously known as Naked Brand Group prior to the recent combination with Cenntro, has seen volatile trading since the combination and pivot to the electric vehicle space. Cenntro Electric stock fell after the company published a 13D filing with the Securities and Exchange Committee (SEC) outlining ownership stakes in the company and a previously unknown lockup period for a substantial portion of the company's outstanding shares.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    Growth stocks have fallen out of favor, which provides a juicy opportunity to snap up this trio of beauties.

  • Novavax Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2022?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on quite an exciting ride since it entered the coronavirus vaccine race. Investors expected Novavax to apply for U.S. regulatory authorization in the first half. Novavax has since resolved its production issues and today is on track to apply for U.S. authorization in about a month.

  • Why Virgin Galactic stock is sliding 15% today

    Virgin Galactic (SPCE) stock slid 16% on Thursday after announcing a $425 million convertible bond offering.

  • Ford tops $100 billion in market value

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Ford Motor Company stock is up by 3% and has focused on a more electrified future.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) fell more than 10% at the open on Thursday after the space tourism start-up announced plans to raise up to $500 million in new debt. Virgin Galactic made history last summer when it launched founder Richard Branson into space, but the news has been mostly bad for investors in the months since. A combination of technical glitches and delayed timelines has caused the stock to lose nearly 75% of its value in the last six months, and Virgin Galactic now does not expect to commence regularly scheduled tourist flights until late 2022 at the earliest.

  • Microsoft, Salesforce and Apple cutting about 116 points off the Dow's price

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average is rising 47 points, or 0.1%, to buck the selloff in the broader market, but it be up a lot more if it wasn't for the blue-chip barometer's biggest technology components. The biggest drag on the Dow is Microsoft Corp.'s stock , which is down $8.64, or 2.7%, followed by fellow software giant Salesforce.com Inc. shares , which shed $7.22, or 3.0%. Throw in the $1.75, or 1.0%, drop in Apple Inc.'s stock , and those components were shaving a combined 116 points off t

  • Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Watch

    In this article, we discuss the 5 stocks to consider in the latest portfolio of that Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 2 Stocks to Watch. The stock trading activities of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have come under […]

  • Better Buy: DocuSign vs. Adobe

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) initially seem like very different companies. DocuSign is the world's largest e-signature company, while Adobe provides industry-standard creativity software like Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro as cloud-based services. Adobe also integrates those services into its cloud-based sales, marketing, e-commerce, and analytics tools for enterprise customers.

  • Got $5,000? 3 Stocks To Hold for the Next 20 Years

    With this much data creation in the world, many businesses have been built to help store, monitor, and analyze the massive influx. Here's why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) are all growing tech stocks worth buying and holding for the next two decades. Businesses receive data from almost every part of their business.

  • Retired? 5 Stocks Yielding 5% to Buy in 2022

    Retirement is about protecting your nest egg, and living off it. These high-yield dividend stocks can help you.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Headed for Its Biggest Drop of the Year

    Alibaba stock has been on a tear to start the year, but its two-day winning streak looks like it’s about to end. Alibaba stock has risen in five of the year’s eight trading days including a two-day winning streak as investors sold U.S. tech titans and looked for alternatives elsewhere. Alibaba stock was off 3.2% at 10 a.m. in U.S. trading, which would be its largest decline since falling 3.4% on Dec. 31.

  • Advanced Micro Devices Stock Is One To Watch Ahead Of Earnings

    Advanced Micro Devices is trading near a potential buy point ahead of its earnings report expected around Jan. 26 .