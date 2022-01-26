U.S. markets close in 6 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,424.69
    +68.24 (+1.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,694.17
    +396.44 (+1.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,812.14
    +272.84 (+2.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,029.88
    +25.84 (+1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.51
    +0.91 (+1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.30
    -19.20 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    -0.16 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1291
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7730
    -0.0100 (-0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3504
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3500
    +0.4840 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,188.29
    +1,427.72 (+3.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    878.84
    +23.03 (+2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.60
    +127.14 (+1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

WSFS CARES Foundation Granted More Than $2 Million in Charitable Contributions in 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
WSFS Financial Corporation
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WSFS

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The WSFS CARES Foundation, the charitable giving arm of WSFS Bank (Nasdaq: WSFS), announced it provided grants and donations totaling $2,062,466.67 to 349 organizations located across Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania in 2021.

“For nearly 200 years, WSFS has worked tirelessly to enrich our communities through our philanthropic efforts, personal commitment to service, and intentional desire to assist those in need and lead to a better life,” said Vernita Dorsey, Senior Vice President, Director of Community Strategy at WSFS. “The focus of the WSFS CARES Foundation is to help create a world in which all of our community members are given an equal opportunity to succeed, and we’re proud to have partnered with more than 300 worthy nonprofits to work toward that goal.”

The WSFS CARES Foundation was formed in 2021 through the combination of the WSFS Foundation, the philanthropic arm of WSFS Financial Corporation, and the WSFS Community Foundation, which was previously the Beneficial Bank Foundation. The combination of these two foundations enabled WSFS to provide even greater support to the community, with the WSFS CARES Foundation’s key pillars of support focused on:

  • Community investments

  • Affordable housing

  • Revitalization and business economic empowerment

  • Education and leadership development

  • Strengthening those in need

Among the organizations the WSFS CARES Foundation supports is Good Neighbors Home Repair, which focuses on restoring hope and dignity to qualified low-income homeowners in Chester County, Pa. and New Castle County, Del. by repairing their homes free of charge.

“WSFS has been a regular and strong supporter for nearly 10 years,” said Harold Naylor, Executive Director at Good Neighbors Home Repair. “We get advice and counsel from Vernita, the Bank has been a major financial donor, and Paul Greenplate, WSFS’ Executive Vice President of Enterprise Risk Management, serves as our Treasurer. We have been fortunate to host Team WSFS for volunteer events, and WSFS has been a leader in our corporate workdays called Hands of Hope.”

Through its education and leadership development and community investment pillars, the WSFS CARES Foundation supports organizations like the Ertz Family Foundation in its mission to empower others by sharing faith, learning through sports, and advancing education to build supportive communities.

“We are so thankful for the incredible support of the WSFS CARES Foundation,” said Lisa Ertz, Executive Director, Ertz Family Foundation. “Without their generosity and partnership, we wouldn’t have been able to close out our GRACE and PEACE COMMUNITY FELLOWSHIP House of Hope Capital Campaign in 2021 and turn to focusing on future programming. We would not be able to make such a transformational and generational change for North Philadelphia’s kids and families without companies like WSFS who believe in our mission.”

The WSFS CARES Foundation has also been a supporter of UrbanPromise (UPM) in Camden, N.J., which works to equip children and young adults with the skills necessary for academic achievement, life management, spiritual growth and leadership.

“WSFS has blessed the UrbanPromise community through support in funding with grants and volunteering for our Make a Difference Service Weeks,” said Pamela Foxx, Chief People Officer at UPM. “WSFS provides banking business support and in 2021 its Associates transformed our campus butterfly mascot garden into a beautiful safe place where our young people can flourish. Words cannot express our gratitude for how WSFS honors the UrbanPromise vision and mission.”

WSFS has also been a strong supporter of organizations like The WRK Group in Wilmington, which brings together a collection of three nonprofits – The Warehouse, REACH Riverside, and Kingswood Community Center – working in unison to make a major impact and empower the most impoverished neighborhood in Wilmington.

“We were fortunate to receive a large contribution from WSFS in 2018, which provided us with the enterprise capital needed to plan and scale The Warehouse to what it has turned into three years later,” said Logan S. Herring, Sr., Chief Executive Officer of The WRK Group. “WSFS’ support also established credibility amongst other investors, and since then, we have raised almost $35 million toward our goal of $55 million in our capital campaign, allowing us to bring much needed resources to a community that has seen nothing but disinvestment for decades.”

About the WSFS CARES Foundation
The WSFS CARES Foundation brings WSFS’ mission of We Stand for Service® to life across the communities we serve. The mission of the WSFS CARES Foundation is to support qualified nonprofit service organizations within our regional footprint that are invested in improving communities, fostering a spirit of inclusion and diversity, and whose focus aligns with the WSFS CARES Foundation’s transformational vision. For more information, please visit https://www.wsfsbank.com/about-us/community/wsfs-foundation.

About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of December 31, 2021, WSFS Financial Corporation had $15.8 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $34.6 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 112 offices, 89 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (52), Delaware (42), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Media Contact:
Kyle Babcock
(215) 864-1795
kbabcock@wsfsbank.com


Recommended Stories

  • Elgato's new pedal gives streamers hands-free control over their apps

    Elgato has released a Stream Deck Pedal that lets you control apps even while your hands are busy.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • Federal Reserve decision to be released

    The central bank, which has held short-term interest rates at near-zero since March 2020, is not anticipated to raise interest rates at the conclusion of Wednesday's meeting.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Between Dec. 31, 1964 and Dec. 31, 2021, he oversaw the creation of more than $600 billion in market value and led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to aggregate gains in excess of 3,600,000%! Of the more than three-dozen securities Berkshire Hathaway owns in its $350 billion investment portfolio, three stand out as wholly avoidable in 2022.

  • Why Hexo, Tilray, and Aurora Cannabis Got Smoked Tuesday

    On yet another "red" day for stock markets, marijuana investors saw their stocks tumble right along with the rest of the Nasdaq. In a press release early this morning, Hexo gave investors an update on its strategic plan entitled "The Path Forward," explaining how Hexo -- shares of which traded above $30 just a couple of years ago, but now fetch just $0.50 -- intends to regain its mojo and get its share price moving higher once again. New product launches appear key to Hexo's plan, as the company launches sales of a "transdermal cream and a CBD-forward body lotion," and also a new line of "gummy confection called Redebles."

  • DraftKings Is ‘Too Big an Opportunity to Ignore.’ Why This Analyst Thinks It’s a Buy.

    Online sports betting can stage a strong comeback this year, making DraftKings a solid wager, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley. Analyst Thomas Allen upgraded DraftKings (ticker: DKNG ) to an Overweight from Equal Weight. “While we and the market have been focused on near- to medium-term profit concerns, we believe at the current price one should not ignore that DKNG is a leading market share player in what will be a very large profitable market,” Allen wrote in a research note on Wednesday.

  • Musk Declares Cybertruck ‘Awesome’ as Tesla Stock Rises Ahead of Key Earnings Report

    Elon Musk has been driving Telsa's new Cybertruck and he thinks it's 'awesome.' An electric truck opens a substantial new market for Tesla.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Point to a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Recent market volatility is enough to make your head spin, and can cause plenty of confusion for retail investors seeking a solid market strategy. It’s tempting to look to the experts, but that raises another question: which experts are the best to follow? Probably the best experts to follow are the corporate insiders. These are company officers, in upper management or the Board of Directors, who have both direct access to their company’s inner workings and a responsibility to their shareholders

  • Kimberly-Clark’s Costs Are a Problem. The Stock Is Down After Earnings.

    The company posted net profits of $357 million, below analysts' expectation for $421.9 million, but raised its dividend for the 50th consecutive year.

  • Peloton Changes Course and Increases Prices

    Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) stock is in a world of hurt in recent months. The interactive exercise equipment maker initially cut the price of one of its popular products by $400 and is now reversing course and increasing prices. Only a couple of quarters ago, Peloton announced it would be reducing the price of its Bikes by $400.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rebound ahead of Fed decision

    Stock futures opened lower Tuesday evening after another volatile session on Wall Street, as investors looked to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting and press conference to remove some uncertainty on the outlook for monetary policy.

  • Why SmileDirectClub Stock Exploded Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) surged higher on Tuesday, soaring as much as 25.1%. The catalyst that drove the oral healthcare company higher was a strategic shift to cut costs and focus on its most profitable markets. SmileDirectClub announced that it was taking a number of "strategic actions" to position the company for future growth while improving its business performance.

  • AT&T Is Firing on All Cylinders. It Needs to Get Past Spinoff Uncertainty.

    AT&T's fourth-quarter profit topped expectations, even as its outlook disappointed. The market doesn't seem to mind.

  • Want a 99% to 239% Return? Try These Growth Stocks, Says Wall Street

    These two companies operate in red-hot industries, and Wall Street remains bullish even amid the broad market sell-off.

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)?

    Every investor in Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Boeing Reports a Huge Loss. Earnings Still Don’t Matter.

    Earnings at the aerospace giant don't matter but what does are free cash flow, delivering 737 MAX jets, fixing the 787 and Covid-19 complications.

  • Why IBM Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) climbed 5.7% on Tuesday after the technology giant's fourth-quarter report gave investors hope that its growth strategy was taking hold. The gains were driven by an 8.2% increase in IBM's software revenue, to $7.3 billion, and a 13.1% jump in its consulting revenue, to $4.7 billion. The company's hybrid cloud operations, which help businesses integrate their private computing resources with public cloud services, enjoyed particularly strong growth.

  • Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2035

    If you ask the average person to name the world's biggest public company, most would probably correctly guess the $2.7 trillion behemoth Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). And odds are good that a sizable segment of this crowd would be able to name a few other members of the trillion-dollar capitalization club: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

  • These five signals will tell you when the Wall Street correction is over, says veteran strategist

    Barry Bannister and the team at Stifel say investors should be wary of any late-day rallies from a stock market that has miles to go before its correction phase is over.