WSFS Management to Hold Meetings with Investors at the D.A. Davidson 24th Annual Financial Institutions Conference

WSFS Financial Corporation
·1 min read
WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation

WILMINGTON, Del., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, will participate at the D.A. Davidson 24th Annual Financial Institutions Conference on May 5, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Rodger Levenson, WSFS’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dominic C. Canuso, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host discussions with investors.

Presentation Materials: WSFS will present its current Investor Presentation, which will be available on the Investor Relations section of WSFS’ website prior to the conference.

About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally headquartered bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of March 31, 2022, WSFS Financial Corporation had $21.0 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $58.1 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 122 offices, 94 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (63), Delaware (39), New Jersey (18), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, WSFS Wealth® Investments, and The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Dominic C. Canuso
(302) 571-6833
dcanuso@wsfsbank.com

Media Contact: Rebecca Acevedo
(215) 253-5566
racevedo@wsfsbank.com


