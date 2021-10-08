U.S. markets close in 3 hours 12 minutes

WSGF Confirms Vaycaychella Growth Acceleration Presentation Scheduled Next Week On Wednesday, October 13th

World Series of Golf, Inc.
·2 min read
Dalles, Texas, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF”) today confirmed that on Wednesday, October 13th, 2021, the company will publish a management overview of the initiative now underway for several months to accelerate revenue growth and add assets to the balance sheet. The initiative includes planned acquisitions, adding new lines of business to complement the current short-term rental purchase finance business, and a groundbreaking cryptocurrency strategy to be integrated into the company’s coming Vaycaychella App version 2.0.

WSGF operates a short-term vacation rental fintech company facilitating real estate investment and purchase financing.

WSGF acquired a business called Vaycaychella last year and made Vaycaychella its primary business focus. A corresponding corporate name change is underway.

Vaycaychella serves entrepreneurs looking to acquire and operate short-term vacation rental properties and businesses, and investors looking to make investments in short-term vacation rental properties and businesses.

WSGF, through its operating subsidiary, Vacycaychella, earlier this year launched a Peer To Peer (P2P) Short-Term Rental Property Purchase Application targeting the $87 billion vacation rental market.

The company has now streamlined onboarding new P2P Vaycaychella App users. Previously, new users had to sign up and go through a process to get access to the App. Now the App is available directly from the Vaycaychella website. New users can simply select the Vaycaychella App button direct from the Vaycaychella website and get immediate access to the App.

The website update includes a refresh to the company’s blog where the company both posts industry related features as well as its own entries. Two features are new today:

Forbes - Four Technologies That Will Transform The Future Of Real Estate

The Motley Fool - Just How Big Could Airbnb Get?

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, and to access the Vaycaychella App, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact:
William "Bill" Justice
bill@vaycaychella.com
(800) 871-0376


