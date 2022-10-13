U.S. markets close in 1 hour 39 minutes

WSO2 CTO to Moderate CIO Boardroom Session on Trends in Modern Application Platforms at Gartner Symposium IT Symposium/Xpo 2022 in Orlando

·2 min read
Discussion will look at how far to go in adopting the new integrated development and deployment platforms for creating modern applications

Santa Clara, CA, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSO2, the leader in digital transformation technology, today announced that WSO2 CTO Eric Newcomer will moderate a CIO Boardroom session at Gartner Symposium IT Symposium/Xpo™ 2022 in Orlando, FL, running October 17 – 20, 2022. The session on October 18, which requires advance attendee registration, is already booked to capacity.

“CIO Boardroom: Trends in Modern Application Platforms” will start with a review of how the “composable enterprise” concept is gaining traction among technology providers and their customers in the move toward modern applications to gain speed, agility, scale, and rapid digitization. The discussion then will look at how far to go in adopting the new integrated development and deployment platforms emerging from cloud providers and independent vendors to support the move, especially from the perspective of return on investment (ROI).

Eric will also be available to meet with attendees at the WSO2 booth, #248, in the Gartner Symposium IT Symposium/Xpo exhibit hall to answer any follow-up questions or meet with anyone unable to attend the session. As a sponsor of the Gartner event, WSO2 will be using the booth to demonstrate how its next generation of cloud solutions, Choreo and Asgardeo, empower developers to rapidly deliver new, secure and personalized digital experiences.

Choreo is WSO2’s digital platform as a service (digital PaaS). The full lifecycle cloud native platform enables developers to quickly create, collaborate on, reuse, deploy and run new digital components—such as APIs, microservices, automations and integrations—in hours or days. Because it abstracts away the complexity of Kubernetes, development teams can focus on the business logic of the digital experiences they are delivering.

Asgardeo, WSO2’s identity as a service (IDaaS), enables developers without security expertise to easily embed advanced customer identity and access management (CIAM) features into their apps within minutes. It offers built-in CIAM best practices and workflows via templates and other no code/low code options.

About WSO2
Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables thousands of enterprises, including hundreds of the world’s largest corporations, top universities, and governments, to drive their digital transformation journeys—executing more than 60 trillion transactions and managing over 1 billion identities annually. Using WSO2 for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM), these organizations are harnessing the full power of their APIs to securely deliver their digital services and applications. Our open-source, API-first approach to software that runs on-premises and in the cloud helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly compose digital products to meet demand while remaining free from vendor lock-in. WSO2 has over 900 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

CONTACT: BOCA Communications for WSO2 WSO2@bocacommunications.com


