WSO2 Earns 5-Star Rating in 2023 CRN ® Partner Program Guide

WSO2, Inc.
·3 min read
WSO2’s partner program awarded top rating for boosting partners’ long-term growth

Santa Clara, CA, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSO2, the leader in digital transformation technology, has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2023 Partner Program Guide.

“At WSO2, we know that when our partners win, we win. That’s why we’ve made it our mission to build a truly best-in-class partner program—establishing partner relationships that define a clear business value for customers, ensuring sound architecture design and the optimal performance of products, and addressing each customer’s critical success factors,” said Moses Mathuram, vice president, GSI alliances and strategic partnerships at WSO2. “Going forward, as we continue to invest in and strengthen our program, we look forward to creating even greater value for our partners, supplying them with the resources they need to earn the trust and loyalty of their end-customers.”

CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide offers essential information to solution providers, such as managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators, and strategic service providers as they explore technology manufacturers’ partner programs to find the vendors that will best support their business needs. The 5-star rating is awarded to the companies that go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, successful channel partnerships.

WSO2 earned its 5-star rating for the strong elements of its partner program, including financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more, all of which enables the company to play a key role in boosting partners’ long-term growth.

Most recently, WSO2 has grown its partner program by filling several key roles focused on channel enablement, allowing the company to expand upon its technical training and certification initiatives to provide a comprehensive program covering sales, presales and delivery. To date, the program has enhanced partner commissions and streamlined support to all resellers through increased field resources and distribution.

To learn more about how to become a WSO2 partner, visit wso2.com/partners.

“In today’s world, the need for innovation is greater than ever,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN’s 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel.”

The 2023 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About WSO2
Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables thousands of enterprises, including hundreds of the world’s largest corporations, top universities, and governments, to drive their digital transformation journeys—executing more than 60 trillion transactions and managing over 1 billion identities annually. Using WSO2 for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM), these organizations are harnessing the full power of their APIs to securely deliver their digital services and applications. Our open-source, API-first approach to software that runs on-premises and in the cloud helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly compose digital products to meet demand while remaining free from vendor lock-in. WSO2 has over 900 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

© 2023 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

###


CONTACT: PR Contact BOCA Communications for WSO2 WSO2@bocacommunications.com The Channel Company Contact: Natalie Lewis The Channel Company nlewis@thechannelcompany.com


