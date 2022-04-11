U.S. markets closed

WSP Announces Details for the Release of Its Q1 2022 Results and for Its Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) ("WSP" or the "Corporation") will release its 2022 first quarter results on May 11, 2022, after market close. A conference call will be held on May 12, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results. WSP will also hold its virtual annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on May 12, 2022, at 11:00 am, via live webcast.

FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL
The Corporation will announce its 2022 first quarter results on May 11, 2022, after market close. A conference call will be held on May 12, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results. To participate in the conference call, dial 1-409-216-6433 or 1-855-385-1271 (toll free). A live webcast of the conference call will also be available at www.wsp.com/investors.

A presentation of the 2022 first quarter results will be accessible on May 11, 2022, after market close on WSP’s website at www.wsp.com in the Investors section.

ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
The Corporation will be holding its Meeting as a completely virtual meeting, which will be conducted via live webcast on May 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The decision to hold a virtual meeting only was made again in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and to prioritize and support the well-being of our shareholders, employees and other Meeting attendees.

All shareholders, regardless of their geographic location, will have an equal opportunity to participate at the virtual Meeting at https://web.lumiagm.com/409927361. To access the online Meeting platform, participants will need an Internet-connected device, such as laptops, computers, tablets, or cellphones.

The Corporation's management information circular and notice of annual meeting of shareholders relating to the Meeting as well as its 2021 annual report are available to shareholders on WSP’s website at www.wsp.com in the Investors section, under Reports & Filings, and have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT WSP
As one of the world’s leading professional services firms, WSP provides strategic advisory, engineering, and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Earth & Environment, Property & Buildings, Power & Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. WSP's global experts include advisors, engineers, environmental specialists, scientists, technicians, architects, and planners, in addition to other design and program management professionals. Our talented people are well positioned to deliver successful and sustainable projects, wherever our clients need us. wsp.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Alain Michaud
Chief Financial Officer
WSP Global Inc.
Phone: 438-843-7317
alain.michaud@wsp.com


