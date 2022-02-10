WSP Announces Release Dates for 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results Along With 2022-2024 Global Strategic Plan

MONTREAL, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) ("WSP" or the "Corporation") will release its 2021 fourth quarter and year end results on March 9, 2022, after market close. A conference call and webcast will be held on March 10, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results.



Financial Results: conference call and webcast

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-409-216-6433 or 1-855-385-1271 (toll free). A live webcast of the conference call will also be available at www.wsp.com/investors

A presentation of the 2021 fourth quarter highlights and year end results will be accessible on March 9, 2022, after market close on WSP’s website at wsp.com under the “Investors” section.

For those unable to attend, a replay will be available within 24 hours following the call.

2022-2024 Global Strategic plan: webcast

WSP will also launch its 2022-2024 Global Strategic Plan on March 9, 2022, after market close.

A webcast will be held on March 10, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the 2022-2024 Global Strategic Plan. This event will include insights from several key leaders from WSP, including regional and corporate executives.

To participate in the event, register by accessing www.wsp.com/investors

The webcast and slideshow presentation will also be archived on WSP’s website at wsp.com under the “Investors” section.

ABOUT WSP

As one of the world’s leading professional services firms, WSP provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property & Buildings, Earth & Environment, Power & Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors, as well as offering strategic advisory services. WSP's global experts include engineers, advisors, technicians, scientists, architects, planners, environmental specialists, and surveyors, in addition to other design, program and construction management professionals. Our talented people are well positioned to deliver successful and sustainable projects, wherever clients need us. wsp.com.

