WSP Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”) held its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) virtually on May 12, 2022. A total of 96,493,216 common shares (representing approximately 81% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation) were represented at the Meeting. WSP hereby announces that shareholders of the Corporation (the “Shareholders”) voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the Meeting by the Corporation. The complete voting results for each item of business at the Meeting are presented below.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
The Board of Directors of the Corporation had fixed at eight the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting. Following the vote at the Meeting, each of the eight nominees listed in the Corporation’s Management Information Circular dated March 30, 2022, was duly elected as a Director of WSP until the close of the next annual meeting of Shareholders of the Corporation or until their successor is appointed (the “Directors”). All the nominee directors were members of the Board of Directors of WSP prior to the Meeting.

Nominee

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

Louis-Philippe Carrière

95,318,776

98.94

%

1,021,773

1.06

%

Christopher Cole

93,236,027

96.78

%

3,104,522

3.22

%

Alexandre L’Heureux

96,014,330

99.66

%

326,219

0.34

%

Birgit Nørgaard

95,793,726

99.43

%

546,823

0.57

%

Suzanne Rancourt

95,944,806

99.59

%

395,743

0.41

%

Paul Raymond

95,945,129

99.59

%

395,420

0.41

%

Pierre Shoiry

95,694,279

99.33

%

646,270

0.67

%

Linda Smith-Galipeau

93,211,651

96.75

%

3,128,898

3.25

%

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS
Following the vote at the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as independent auditors of WSP until the close of the next annual meeting of Shareholders, and the Directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

93,641,829

97.04%

2,851,387

2.96%

NON-BINDING ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
Shareholders were also presented with a non-binding, advisory vote on executive compensation to provide their views on WSP’s executive compensation plans and related disclosed objectives. Following the vote at the Meeting, such advisory resolution was adopted.

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

89,455,013

92.85%

6,885,536

7.15%

As mentioned in the Corporation’s Management Information Circular dated March 30, 2022, while Shareholders have provided their collective advisory vote, the Directors remain fully responsible for their compensation decisions and are not relieved of these responsibilities by a positive advisory vote by Shareholders.

The foregoing voting results will be published on the Corporation’s website (www.wsp.com) under “Investors” and filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

VIRTUAL MEETING

This year again, the Corporation held its Meeting as a virtual only meeting, where all Shareholders regardless of geographic location had an equal opportunity to participate at the Meeting. The virtual-only format for the Meeting also helped to mitigate health and safety risks to the community, shareholders, employees, and other stakeholders in light of the current continuing COVID-19 environment. The Meeting audio webcast is available on WSP’s website in the “Investors” section.

ABOUT WSP
As one of the world’s leading professional services firms, WSP exists to future-proof our cities and environment. We provide strategic advisory, engineering, and design services to clients in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, power, energy, water, mining, and resources sectors. Our 55,000 trusted professionals are united by the common purpose of creating positive, long-lasting impacts on the communities we serve through a culture of innovation, integrity, and inclusion. Sustainability and science permeate our work. WSP derived about half of its $10.3B (CAD) 2021 revenues from clean sources. The company’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WSP). To find out more, visit wsp.com

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Alain Michaud
Chief Financial Officer
WSP Global Inc.
alain.michaud@wsp.com
Phone: 438-843-7317


