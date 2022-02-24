U.S. markets close in 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,254.90
    +29.40 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,969.71
    -162.05 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,349.60
    +312.11 (+2.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,974.10
    +30.01 (+1.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.29
    +0.19 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.30
    -25.10 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    -0.52 (-2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1216
    -0.0093 (-0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    -0.0080 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3397
    -0.0146 (-1.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6440
    +0.6640 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,810.46
    +1,228.79 (+3.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    882.39
    +89.26 (+11.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.38
    -290.80 (-3.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

WSP Provides Program Management Support to SFO Harvey Milk Terminal 1 Boarding Area B, the First LEED v4 Platinum Airport Project

·1 min read

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- WSP

WSPUSA is proud to be providing project management support services for San Francisco International Airport's (SFO) $2.4 billion reconstruction of its Harvey Milk Terminal 1.

Congratulations to SFO's Harvey Milk Terminal 1 Boarding Area B for earning LEED v4 Platinum level certification – the highest level of building sustainability – from Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), making it the first airport project in the world to achieve this designation.

The airport’s newest terminal uses 60 percent less energy than comparable facilities. This is one of many notable firsts WSP helped SFO achieve, including the first individual carrier system baggage handling system in North America, the first common-use terminal at the airport, and the first Fitwel-certified airport terminal building in the U.S.

Learn more: https://lnkd.in/ef_keCwz

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from WSP on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/wsp-provides-program-management-support-to-sfo-harvey-milk-terminal-1-boarding-area-b-the-first-leed-v4-platinum-airport-project-513917248

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Falling Today

    Shares of most of the large U.S. banks took a hit Thursday along with the broader markets in the wake of news that Russian troops had invaded Ukraine. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) were all down by about 4% as of 11 a.m. ET. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared early Thursday that he planned a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

    Shares of U.S. electric vehicle (EV) makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are bucking the market trend today. The stocks of both start-ups are on the rise, while Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO) is dropping. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Rivian and Lucid shares were up 3.1% and about 1%, respectively, while Nio shares remained lower by 1.1%.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Surging Higher Today

    Shares of the large-cap biotech Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are up by a healthy 10.2% as of 10:58 a.m. ET Thursday morning. Ahead of the opening bell, Moderna reported fourth-quarter 2021 revenue of $7.2 billion. Moderna's shares were down by a whopping 46% year to date prior to today's rally.

  • Why Boeing, GE, and Ingersoll Rand Stocks Dropped Today

    At approximately 10 p.m. ET last night, Russian military forces attacked neighboring Ukraine and a full-scale invasion is now in progress. Russian stocks are plummeting -- but not only Russian stocks. In particular, three big U.S. industrial giants -- two of which are also major defense contractors -- are trading lower today as well.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Rebound

    Tech stocks have been hammered recently, especially those trading at rich valuations. It's expected the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates 3 to 7 times this year to combat rampant inflation, setting in motion a chain of events that should ultimately slow inflation by reducing business and consumer spending. Of course, less spending also means slower corporate revenue growth, which means those richly valued stocks now look even more expensive.

  • Bank of Russia Rolls Out First Emergency Measures as Ruble Dives

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia unveiled its first emergency measures in an attempt to stabilize the financial market after President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assau

  • Why Nvidia, Apple, and Fastly Stocks Are All Falling Today

    The stock market was reeling today as Russia began a widespread invasion of Ukraine. Conflict in Europe is sending oil prices surging and has caused a panic among many investors, some of whom are selling their shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Fastly (NYSE: FSLY).

  • How Low Can Stocks Go as Russia Invades Ukraine? The Chart Hints.

    When I woke up this morning, the S&P 500 futures were down 100 and the Nasdaq was down almost 500 points. It was an ugly start to the day, but the situation has improved considerably since the open. The S&P 500 is down 0.

  • Biden is worried about Putin’s war on … American drivers

    Biden is preparing Americans for higher energy prices and other collateral damage from the west's confrontation with Russia over Ukraine. Don't expect Americans to like it.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Up on a Down Day

    The company expects to deliver between 300 and 500 battery-electric semi trucks to customers in 2022.

  • 4 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Skyrocket 250% (or More) Over the Next 3 Years

    To begin with, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) has dipped 63% since hitting an all-time closing high in early 2021. Nio's underperformance looks to be the result of Wall Street expecting multiple compression from growth stocks as interest rates rise, as well as worries about persistent supply chain issues tied to the pandemic. In particular, Nio and other auto stocks have had their production constrained by semiconductor chip shortages.

  • Are tech stocks now a screaming buy?

    Tech stocks continue to tank on geopolitical risk concerns. Is it time to back up the truck and buy?

  • Why European Bank Stocks Cratered Today

    At approximately 10 p.m. ET last night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russian stocks are plummeting -- but not only Russian stocks. Three big European banks also saw their stock prices crash this morning.

  • Still Truckin': Nikola to deliver 300 vehicles, hire hundreds and open hydrogen fueling in 2022

    Nikola Corp. said it would deliver between 300 and 500 electric trucks this year, add 400 people to its payroll and break ground on a hydrogen fueling hub somewhere in Arizona this year. See what else executives had to say about supply issues and more.

  • Russian economy ‘can withstand’ being cut off from the rest of the world, strategist says

    DailyFX.com&nbsp;Senior Strategist&nbsp;Christopher Vecchio and American Enterprise Institute Senior Fellow Elizabeth Braw join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss markets after Russia launched a military attack against Ukraine.

  • Why Universal Display Shares Brightened Up Today

    The digital display technologist reported so-so quarterly results and unveiled a game-changing upgrade.

  • Why I'm Pounding the Table for Meta Platforms

    It looks like it's time to be greedy when others are fearful with the world's largest social media company

  • I’m 64 and took out student loans to get an MBA, but no one will hire me, maybe because of my age. What should I do about my student loans?

    Question: I need help with my student loan. Have a question about getting out of student loan or other debt? Answer: The good news is that if you have federal student loans, you have a couple options.