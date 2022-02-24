WSP Provides Program Management Support to SFO Harvey Milk Terminal 1 Boarding Area B, the First LEED v4 Platinum Airport Project

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- WSP

WSPUSA is proud to be providing project management support services for San Francisco International Airport's (SFO) $2.4 billion reconstruction of its Harvey Milk Terminal 1.

Congratulations to SFO's Harvey Milk Terminal 1 Boarding Area B for earning LEED v4 Platinum level certification – the highest level of building sustainability – from Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), making it the first airport project in the world to achieve this designation.

The airport’s newest terminal uses 60 percent less energy than comparable facilities. This is one of many notable firsts WSP helped SFO achieve, including the first individual carrier system baggage handling system in North America, the first common-use terminal at the airport, and the first Fitwel-certified airport terminal building in the U.S.

