WSU separates duties of provost, chancellor

Nov. 30—Washington State University is looking for a new provost for its system.

President Kirk Schulz decided to remove the provost's job from the Pullman chancellor's responsibilities, according to a news release. The decision was made as part of an initiative to expand administration at the university.

Phil Weiler, vice president for marketing and communications, said the university didn't need approval from the Board of Regents. The decision to separate roles is within the president's delegated authority.

Elizabeth Chilton has been the provost for more than three years and also filled the chancellor job created by Schulz two years ago when he moved to a more "CEO" type role for the statewide system, according to the news release.

Chilton will continue to work both positions until a new provost is hired next year, according to the news release.

Weiler said as duties of the provost became more complex, this was the right time to separate the positions. He added the provost is the chief academic officer for six of WSU's locations and executive vice president for the university.

Though it's an additional paid position that will be included in the budget, Weiler said it's well worth the investment.

"We're done trying to have one person covering two major leadership roles," Wieler said. "This will benefit all campuses and administration immensely."

A nationwide search for a provost will be initiated in January. Weiler said the position's salary range as well as other details will be released when the hunt begins.