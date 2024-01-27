WSU student union ratifies contract

Jan. 27—The Washington State University coalition of Academic Student Employees ratified its first union contract.

Members of the coalition secured a nearly $16 million deal that includes a minimum 20% pay raise, improved healthcare and other benefits listed as part of the union's demands, according to a news release.

A tentative agreement was reached between the union and WSU administration earlier this month after members initiated a system-wide strike.

The coalition held a voting period for its academic students employees Jan. 19-25, which received 99% approving responses. An overwhelming 1,169 voted in favor while 15 voted against, according to the news release.

Phil Weiler, vice president of university marketing and communications, said the institution is very pleased the coalition ratified the contract. He said a first agreement is always difficult, and it was no surprise it took a while to work through 43 items. But, the institution is happy both parties could come to an agreement.

"It's in the university's best interest that we recruit the smartest graduate students possible," Weiler said. "They're critical to both research we do as well as providing instruction to our students. It's important we have good quality graduate students, and I think this contract will help ensure that."

Composed of about 1,800 members, the union represents undergraduate and graduate student employees who perform teaching, researching, tutoring and grading roles.

It became certified in May 2022 and elected a bargaining committee in November of that year. Negotiations with WSU administration began in February 2023.

In September 2023, the coalition filed an unfair labor practice complaint in protest of the university's bargaining process and treatment of the institution's workers.

The deal contains a minimum base wage of $2,318.50 per month for salaried academic student employees in Pullman; a minimum 5% increase to all their salaries within 90 days of ratification; a minimum hourly wage of $17.09 in Pullman; and a 3% increase to all salary and hourly wage rates by Oct. 1, 2025.

It also includes guaranteed tuition remission for salaried academic student employees appointed at 50%, beginning in fall 2025. As well as a waiver of the building fee, amounting to around $189 each semester.

In-network deductible was lowered to $300 from $500 and out-of-network deductible was reduced to $300 from $1,000. It also secured the right for the union to negotiate further healthcare improvements for 2024-2025 and 2025-2026.

Paid parental leave was extended to six weeks. It also provides child and dependent care subsidies of $2,025 per semester and $1,550 during the summer term, as well as 12 days paid vacation time for a nine-month appointment.

It also provides protection orders against harassment, discrimination and all other abusive conduct, along with many other items.

The contract is set to expire Aug. 15, 2026.

